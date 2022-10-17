Royal Caribbean has just announced its plans for Icon of the Seas, the largest cruise ship in the world. If you thought Wonder of the Seas was big, this new ship will have 7,600 passengers at maximum capacity. However, if you take into account the crew, this means almost 10,000 people on one cruise ship. Moreover, the cruise ship will have every conceivable attraction and is planned to set sail on January 28, 2024.

16 HOURS AGO