KCRW profiled Martha Gonzalez, associate professor of Chicanx/Latinx Studies at Scripps College and lead singer, songwriter, and percussionist of the Grammy Award-winning band Quetzal, who recently received a 2022 MacArthur Fellowship. “Music really grounds me in a way that’s not just about putting out fires [and] consistently responding to the urgencies of the world,” Gonzalez said. “…That’s a lifelong struggle. I think that because I work through the medium of music. I tried to also utilize music as a generative tool, and a way of trying to imagine a kind of future that is more just and has a lot more hope for the world.”

CLAREMONT, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO