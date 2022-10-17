The cryptocurrency industry is having a hard time coping with security, and the past month has been no exception. A recent report by Chainalysis revealed that October has turned out to be the biggest month in the biggest year ever for hacking activity. Up until the 13th, over $718 million worth of crypto had been compromised in 11 different hacks. Just recently, another cryptocurrency wallet provider was compromised, putting another million to that number.

