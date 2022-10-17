Read full article on original website
Yahoo!
Walmart CTO: 'Crypto will become an important part of how customers transact’
Walmart (WMT) made headlines late last year, when the company sought several new trademarks that signaled its intent to make and sell virtual goods in the metaverse. Now, the retail giant’s Global Chief Technology Officer says crypto transactions will be right "in the middle" of its digital strategy moving forward.
Mastercard Teams With Paxos to Help Banks With Crypto Trading
Mastercard is expanding its partnership with cryptocurrency trading platform Paxos by launching Crypto Source, a new program to help financial institutions (FIs) up their game when it comes to crypto trading. Under an expanded agreement, Paxos will provide crypto-asset trading and custody services on behalf of banks, while Mastercard will...
ambcrypto.com
NOWPayments launch a disruptive innovation in crypto billing!
One of the leading crypto payment gateways NOWPayments has launched an innovative billing tool that allows businesses to have direct access to their customers’ assets, managing consumption-based crypto payments easier and more efficiently. Now merchants can withdraw and replenish users’ deposits in their personal accounts, created on the merchant’s...
fintechfutures.com
Shoreline Credit Union partners VizyPay for small business payment services
Wisconsin’s Shoreline Credit Union has partnered with payment processor VizyPay to provide small businesses access to “affordable and money-saving” payment services. Through the partnership, Shoreline Credit Union will refer its commercial members to VizyPay for specialised payments solutions, customer service and technology. VizyPay CEO and founder Austin...
bctd.news
German Digital Bank N26 Launches Crypto Trading
Berlin-based neobank N26 announced it is going to launch a crypto trading service in Austria. Called N26 Crypto, the service is supposed to become available to Austrian clients in the next few weeks. Initially, N26 Crypto will include 100 tokens including BTC and Ether. Over the next six months, the...
fintechfutures.com
HealRWorld set to launch first UN SDG-focused corporate debit card
ESG-focused fintech firm HealRWorld has unveiled its new corporate debit card in partnership with Mastercard designed to reward sustainable businesses and promote their commitment to the UN’s sustainable development goals (SDGs). The “first of its kind” debit card, also built in collaboration with Railsr, Toqio and Penrose Digital, is...
ffnews.com
Signifyd Launches Fearless Payments to Propel the Digital Transformation of Payment Service Providers
Signifyd, the leading digital commerce protection provider, today launched Fearless Payments for payment providers, a suite of innovative solutions that empowers payment service providers (PSPs) to significantly increase authorization rates while lowering their operating costs and providing their customers with a full financial guarantee against all types of chargebacks. Fearless...
fintechfutures.com
Video: BNY Mellon at Sibos 2022 – The growth of real-time payments
At the Sibos 2022 conference in Amsterdam, FinTech Futures sat down with Carl Slabicki, co-head of global payments at BNY Mellon, to discuss current payments trends and the growing adoption of real-time payments (RTP). Key findings from BNY Mellon’s recent report on commercial payments trends. How RTP usage has...
electronicpaymentsinternational.com
Checkout.com rolls out new solution to prevent online payments fraud
UK-based cloud-driven payments service provider Checkout.com has introduced a new solution to help merchants fight online payments fraud and increase revenues. The solution, called Fraud Detection Pro, is designed to use machine learning to monitor billions of transactions. It also allows merchants to use Checkout.com’s global network as well as...
ffnews.com
WEMADE Invests in Shardeum, an Indian Blockchain Project
Wemade announced a strategic investment in Shardeum, an Indian blockchain project. The company aims to seek synergistic effect through working with Shardeum for WEMIX3.0, its blockchain mainnet. Business expansion to India is also planned. Shardeum is the world’s first EVM(Ethereum Virtual Machine)-based sharded blockchain mainnet. With dynamic state sharding technology,...
Move Over, Millennials — Gen Z to Start Calling the Shots in Payments
When we see what’s transpired in the past three years, the utility of long-term outlooks becomes clear as the businesses that paid attention to trendlines in 2020 in many cases survived and thrived under extraordinary conditions stretching into the here and now — and after. In that spirit,...
fintechfutures.com
Mastercard to enable banks to offer crypto trading services with new solution
Payments giant Mastercard is gearing up to launch a new solution designed to give banks and other financial institutions the ability to offer crypto trading services to customers. Named Crypto Source, the new offering is being developed in partnership with New York-based fintech Paxos, a blockchain infrastructure platform. The collaboration...
crowdfundinsider.com
Open Banking and Request to Pay Fintech Ordo Secures £10M via Series A
UK-based open banking and request to pay Fintech firm Ordo has secured £10 million in a Series A round that was reportedly led by Equinox Systems. Established in 2018 by the former management team of the Faster Payments scheme, Ordo allows companies to request payments for single as well as recurring bills – through call centers, email, text or any other messaging platform a business uses – by facilitating open banking via the Faster Payments channels.
First Fed Bank Names FinTech Banking Exec Grandner as Chief Payments Officer
First Fed Bank has announced a new senior vice president and chief payments officer in Ana Liza Grandner, a press release said. Grandner has over 20 years’ experience in financial services with banks and fintechs, including being VP, Head of Fintech Banking and Head of The Payroll Protection Program at Cross River, which worked with cards, lending and crypto solutions.
Today in B2B Payments: Firms Team to Serve B2B Commerce, Hotels, X-Border Payments
Today in B2B payments, Oracle works with J.P. Morgan and FedEx to automate B2B commerce, Paysafe and HotelKey partner to streamline hotels’ transactions, and Visa and Thunes team up on cross-border payments. Plus, MaxAB raises $40 million, while Moneff acquires StormPay. Cloud applications and infrastructure provider Oracle has announced...
cryptopotato.com
Blockchain Security Company Hexens Helps Bring Crypto to Mass Adoption Through Security
The cryptocurrency industry is having a hard time coping with security, and the past month has been no exception. A recent report by Chainalysis revealed that October has turned out to be the biggest month in the biggest year ever for hacking activity. Up until the 13th, over $718 million worth of crypto had been compromised in 11 different hacks. Just recently, another cryptocurrency wallet provider was compromised, putting another million to that number.
crowdfundinsider.com
SD Worx Teams Up with Fintech Modulr to Support Faster Payments for Workforce
HR and payroll services provider, SD Worx, is committed to making additional investments in people-based Fintech services for its clients by working with Modulr, the embedded payments platform that supports quicker payroll payments. Traditional Bacs payments for payroll usually take around three business days to make it to workers’ accounts...
Visa Aims to Turn Creators into Small Businesses with Digital Payments
In times past, a creator might’ve been a musician busking for tips on a street corner. Social media thrust those musicians — and artists, poets, podcasters, makeup artists and more — into the mass media limelight where they’re finding audiences but struggling to get paid. When...
Algbra Partners With Marqeta to Deliver New ‘Financial Movement’ for Communities and the Environment
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Algbra, a sustainable and values-focused digital finance innovator dedicated to providing ethical money solutions and promoting financial wellbeing, has announced a partnership with Marqeta. Marqeta is the global modern card issuing and payments processing platform, that empowers its partners to create customised and innovative payment cards, giving them the ability to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018006303/en/ Algbra Co-Founders Zeiad Idris and Fizel Nejabat with Marqeta CEO and Founder Jason Gardner (Photo: Business Wire)
Checkout.com Introduces Fraud Detection Tool for Merchants
The U.K.-based payments service provider Checkout.com on Wednesday (Oct. 19) announced the launch of a new anti-fraud tool, Fraud Detection Pro. As PYMNTS reported Tuesday (Oct. 18), online fraud is down in the U.K. after surging in 2021. Checkout.com noted in a press release that new types of fraud such...
