Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Bitcoin Fails to Rally With Stocks as $940 Million of the Crypto Is Pulled From Exchange Favored by Institutions
On Tuesday some 48,000 bitcoins moved off Coinbase Pro, a favored exchange among institutional investors, according to data provider CryptoQuant. The outflow was the biggest among crypto exchanges since crypto's big crash in June of this year and the second-largest of all time. Exchange outflows suggest investors are withdrawing their crypto from exchanges and shifting from selling mode to accumulating mode.
Gevo Stock 10.75% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Gevo (GEVO) jumping 10.75% to $2.22 on Tuesday while NASDAQ jumped 3.43% to $10,675.80. Gevo’s last close was $2.22, 72.01% below its 52-week high of $7.93. About Gevo. Gevo, Inc. is a company that produces renewable fuels. The company operates...
Marathon Oil Stock Is 28% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) jumped by a staggering 28.69% in 21 sessions from $21.09 to $27.14 at 21:51 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 2.32% to $13,923.21, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible Americans' bank accounts.
Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible American residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
7 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $60,000 a Year
According to the most recent Census Bureau report, the median annual salary in the United States is $67,521. If you'd like to make that amount or something close to it on your own, but you don't want...
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows
The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'
Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
Analyst Willy Woo Says Bitcoin on Track To Hit 1,000,000,000 Unique Users Way Before 2030 – Here’s When
A closely followed on-chain analyst says Bitcoin (BTC) is currently on pace to hit one billion unique users in the coming years. Willy Woo tells his one million Twitter followers that 12% of the world’s population will be using Bitcoin in the next 36 months. “Bitcoin took six months...
This Crypto Stock Just Got a Huge Nod of Approval
Earlier this year, BlackRock partnered with Coinbase to integrate with its risk-management software. Now Alphabet has joined the team and partnered with Coinbase for its cloud customers. Long-term investors may seriously consider Coinbase as more institutions become involved with crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Former Morgan Stanley CEO Says Crypto Could Be ‘Huge’ in the Future – Here’s What He Means
The former top executive of banking giant Morgan Stanley says that the technology behind crypto assets could revolutionize the current financial system. In a new interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, former Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack says that in about 50 years, monetary transactions and asset trading will take place digitally on blockchains as life becomes increasingly more reliant on computers.
The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market
Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) Capitulation Scenario – Here’s His Target
Popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen thinks Bitcoin (BTC) could still witness another sell-off event en route to printing a fresh bear market low. In a new YouTube video, Cowen tells his 770,000 subscribers that Bitcoin’s one-year running return on investment (ROI) indicator suggests that BTC could be headed for a capitulation event.
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
MicroVision Stock Was Up By 12.1% On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with MicroVision rising 12.1% to $3.48 on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ rose 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a very up trend trading session today. MicroVision’s last close was $3.48,...
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Was Up By 32.04% On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Merrimack Pharmaceuticals rising 32.04% to $4.41 on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a very positive trend trading session today. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals’s last close...
ACM Research And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – ACM Research (ACMR), Darling Ingredients (DAR), Genpact Limited (G) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock 14.18% Up On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Sorrento Therapeutics jumping 14.18% to $1.53 on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a very positive trend exchanging session today. Sorrento Therapeutics’s last close...
Groupon Stock Bearish Momentum With A 28% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) dropped by a staggering 28.59% in 21 sessions from $10.32 at 2022-09-19, to $7.37 at 12:45 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend. Groupon’s last close...
Freshpet Stock Went Up By Over 36% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) rose by a staggering 36.42% in 21 sessions from $40.64 at 2022-09-19, to $55.44 at 10:45 EST on Tuesday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend. Freshpet’s...
