Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
onthewater.com
800-Pound Giant Bluefin Tuna Caught South of Newport
(Above) Kelly Langion-Milano-Milano lays alongside the giant bluefin she and a group of friends caught aboard Newport Sportfishing Charters. It was just before sundown on Sunday, October 16th when a crew of four anglers from Long Island, fishing aboard Newport Sportfishing Charters, hooked into a giant bluefin tuna south of Newport.
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut driveway
A Connecticut witness at Oxford reported watching a four-foot-tall “bipedal creature” move out of the woods and cross a driveway at about 10:46 a.m. on August 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
New Britain Herald
Polish residents near and far coming to New Britain to celebrate 100th anniversary of Polish war hero's legacy
NEW BRITAIN – Poles will pay tribute to their ancestors and the legacy left by Polish war hero General Józef Haller during a special event this upcoming weekend. A 100th anniversary celebration is set to take place inside the General Józef Haller Post 111 at 112 Grove St., New Britain, this Saturday at 5 p.m.
rimonthly.com
A Former Barge Is Set to Become Warren’s Newest Restaurant
Rhode Islanders love the water. So much, in fact, that a Warren restaurant owner is betting a former barge-turned-storage facility is the perfect location to attract diners looking to chow down on some burgers and brews. Sam Glynn, the owner of Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, purchased the former storage facility...
destinationido.com
Two Getaways in Rhode Island
Rhode Island may be the smallest state in the country, but it has some of the grandest properties available for honeymooners and destination wedding couples. Two beauties are the Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn in Westerly. While each resort has its own feel and style, both have sweeping views of the Atlantic coast, a bevy of dining and recreation options and cushy accommodations. Moreover, both are Forbes Five-star hideaways, Relais & Chateaux members and part of the Ocean House Collection.
darientimes.com
This Connecticut corn maze is ranked one of the "biggest and best" in the U.S. by TimeOut
If you're looking to get lost in a corn maze that was recently named one of the nation's best, head to Moosup. TimeOut, a popular website that covers food, arts, culture and things to do, ranked Ekonk Hill Turkey Farm's corn maze in Moosup as one of the "biggest and best corn mazes" in the U.S. The site compiled its roundup of the best mazes by looking at a variety of factors like number of acres as well as intricacy of maze design.
Two SouthCoast Restaurants Make Yelp’s New England Top 100 List
We know New Bedford and Fall River have lots of great restaurants and we love when they get recognized for it on a big scale. Yelp just posted the Top 100 New England Restaurants of 2022, its first-ever ranking of this kind. Two SouthCoast spots made the list, while a Rhode Island restaurant came in at No. 1.
Eyewitness News
Breeze Airways adds new destinations from Bradley Airport
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Breeze Airways added four destinations from Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks. Nonstop service to Phoenix, AZ, Vero Beach, FL, Provo, UT, and San Bernardino, CA was announced on Wednesday. One-way prices start at $79 for the Phoenix and Vero Beach locations. The Utah and California...
vikingsaga.org
Restaurant Review: Zavala Mexican Bistro
The minute hand strikes 2:10. Exhausted high school students file out of ELHS after yet another trying day. Zavala Mexican Bistro stands as the perfect refuge for them. Located within walking distance from the high school. in the plaza behind the track, the convenient location is the perfect after-school bite.
metroairportnews.com
Modern Aviation Enters Into a Definitive Purchase Agreement to Acquire Three FBOs in the Northeast
Modern Aviation announced it has executed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire Mystic Jet Center, LLC, which operates Mystic Jet Center at Groton-New London Airport in Groton, CT (KGON), Columbia Air Services-BHB, LLC, which operates Columbia Air Services at Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport in Trenton, Maine (KBHB), and Columbia Air Services-RUT, LLC, which operates Columbia Air Services at Rutland Southern Vermont Regional Airport in Rutland, VT (KRUT) from their two owners.
nrinow.news
Crews from Burrillville & Thompson collaborate in search & rescue of Pascoag man following ATV crash
BURRILLVILLE – A 32-year-old Pascoag man was rescued from deep in the woods that straddle the state line between Rhode Island and Connecticut this week after he was injured in ATV accident. Kyle Quijano, 32, reportedly sustained a compound fracture to his leg in the crash, and was brought...
Car gets stuck in Warwick sinkhole
City workers in Warwick are looking into what caused a sinkhole to open up in a roadway Thursday morning.
Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?
When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
NBC Connecticut
Journey Coming to Connecticut With Toto for 50th Anniversary Tour
Journey is going on tour in 2023 and the band that brought us hits including “Don’t Stop Believin’” along with “Faithfully,” Separate Ways” and so many others will be coming to Connecticut with Toto. Journey’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023 will be...
East Hartford shooting is top story on newscasts
There seems to be one common denominator in the evening newscasts on our local TV stations. Most of the time, the lead story is a shooting. Sometimes the shooting takes place in Hartford. Other times it takes place in New Haven.
Interstate 91 in New Haven closed due to crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 northbound in New Haven was shut down Wednesday evening due to a crash. Lanes were closed between exits 6 and 8 due to a motorcycle crash, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. No further information was immediately available.
whatsupnewp.com
Aquidneck Club condo sells for $1,782,500
Lila Delman Compass today announced the recent record sale of 125 Cory Lane Unit ‘Victory’, a three-bedroom residence in the Clubhouse at Aquidneck Club. Alexandra Thursby and Courtney van Beuren, Lila Delman Compass Sales Associates, jointly represented the seller and facilitated for the buyer in this sale. With...
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Rhode Island
- RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
Jamestown Press
Ferryboat business told to halt operations
The ferryboat company operating from the municipally owned docks at East Ferry is illegally using that space, according to correspondence mailed to business owner Bill Munger. Town Administrator Jamie Hainsworth sent the letter Oct. 5 with orders “to cease use of the East Ferry access point to the concrete float” by noon Oct. 11. The letter also requested that Munger “remove all of your company’s signage and that you not alter, damage or remove the gangway or concrete float as these fixtures are town-owned property.”
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.
A preliminary report regarding the incident that took place last week on Redstone Hill Road, Bristol, Connecticut, which resulted in a tragic demise of two police officers, has been released by The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General.
Comments / 0