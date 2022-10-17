Dow Commits to Accelerating the Circular Ecosystem by Transforming Waste and Alternative Feedstock to Deliver 3 Million Metric Tons Per Year of Circular and Renewable Solutions by 2030

Read full article on original website
wasteadvantagemag.com
Energy Vision 2022 Leadership Awards Go to NYC’s Department of Environmental Protection, Chicago’s Green Era, and Top Global Biogas Producer Nature Energy
Energy Vision, a non-profit research institute which studies and promotes strategies to reduce waste, advance adoption of renewable fuels, and tackle climate change held its annual awards event in Manhattan, where it presented EV Leadership Awards to the following organizations:. The New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), along...
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Family-Owned Napa Valley, CA Landfill Operator Selling to Waste Connections
Waste Connections, one of the nation’s largest waste management companies, is set to purchase Napa County’s Upper Valley Disposal & Recycling Service and Clover Flat Landfill, two dumpsites serving the northern Napa Valley that have been owned and operated for decades by the Pestoni family. Board members of...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Anaergia Announces Expansion of Leadership Team to Support and Accelerate Global Growth
Anaergia Inc. announces the appointments of Paula Myson as Chief Financial Officer, and Hani Kaissi as Chief Development Officer, both effective October 17, 2022. Ms. Myson has over 25 years of senior leadership experience in financing and operating businesses in the energy, natural resources, and financial services industries. Most recently she was the CFO of a renewable energy company with an international portfolio of projects and operations. Prior to that she was the CFO of a publicly listed gold producer. In addition to providing financial leadership, she has been responsible for corporate development, investor relations, risk management, and information technology. She holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Alberta, is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder, and holds a Certified Professional in Investor Relations (CPIR) designation.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Day Two of NERC’s Fall Conference in November Features Recycling Market Development and Increasing Supply of Post-consumer Plastics
Day 2 of NERC’s Conference begins with a session about Recycling Market Development Strategies with Kellie Driscoll of Trex speaking about a Grassroots Movement for Building Partnerships, to be followed by Susan Bush of Circular Matters presenting about Support for Market Development, and Resa Dimino of RRS and SignalFire Group talking about Recycled Content Standards: Achievable or Pipe Dream.
wasteadvantagemag.com
X-BATT® Wins Battery Innovation Center’s Voltage Award
Taking other people’s trash and waste batteries and turning it in to power has won X-BATT the Voltage Award from the Battery Innovation Center (BIC). The Voltage Award recognizes an emerging company and technology that shows the highest potential to make a difference in batteries and electrification. The event hosted over 200 individuals representing startups to Fortune 500 companies involved in the energy storage space.
wasteadvantagemag.com
New Corporate Alliance to Better Address the Needs of PET Plastic Recyclers
Bühler and Pellenc ST have officially joined forces to offer PET plastic recyclers a complete front and back-end solution for plastic bottle and flake sorting. It is hoped that this partnership will successfully future-proof PET recyclers’ processing activities and deliver the highest final quality. A North America agent agreement has been the first to be signed as part of this global-spanning collaboration by two prolific companies with shared cultures and interests.
