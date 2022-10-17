Dow Commits to Accelerating the Circular Ecosystem by Transforming Waste and Alternative Feedstock to Deliver 3 Million Metric Tons Per Year of Circular and Renewable Solutions by 2030

Anaergia Inc. announces the appointments of Paula Myson as Chief Financial Officer, and Hani Kaissi as Chief Development Officer, both effective October 17, 2022. Ms. Myson has over 25 years of senior leadership experience in financing and operating businesses in the energy, natural resources, and financial services industries. Most recently she was the CFO of a renewable energy company with an international portfolio of projects and operations. Prior to that she was the CFO of a publicly listed gold producer. In addition to providing financial leadership, she has been responsible for corporate development, investor relations, risk management, and information technology. She holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Alberta, is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder, and holds a Certified Professional in Investor Relations (CPIR) designation.

2 DAYS AGO