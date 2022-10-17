Read full article on original website
WSAW
Pulaski burn victim’s parents say son on road to recovery
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - The parents of 18-year-old Brandon Brzeczkowski say their son is one of four bonfire victims still hospitalized. Tammy and Bruce Brzeczkowski know all of the teens injured have long roads to recovery, but they’re just thankful they’re all alive. It’s been an emotional roller...
“She was my fight, she was my everything,” mom of Green Bay shooting victim says
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The family of Skyé-Bleu Evans-Cowley is sharing more photos of the 5-year-old kindergartner who was shot and killed in Green Bay Monday evening. They include a picture of Skyé-Bleu in the Supergirl costume she was excited to wear on October 31. But now, instead of planning her daughter’s trick-or-treating route, Lakayla Evans is planning her daughter’s funeral.
Conditions “stable and improving” at Menominee plant fire scene
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - Conditions are stable and improving at the site of a massive industrial fire in Menominee, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA says firefighters continue to work on putting out the smoldering hot spots in burned out areas of a warehouse at the scene of Resolute Forest Products. Crews have been on scene since the fire broke out on Oct. 6.
5-year-old shot in Wisconsin dies; police identify person of interest
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A 5-year-old girl shot Monday evening has died, police reported. Police responded Monday evening to a report of a gunshot victim in an apartment building on the 1600 block of Amy Street near Bellevue Street, WBAY reported. A young girl was taken to a...
Tribal Police seize guns, large amount of meth in Keshena search
KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - Menominee Tribal Police seized drugs and guns during a search warrant on Southeast Bass Lake Road in Keshena, the result of an “extensive investigation” by officers. The warrant was executed on Oct. 15. Six adults were booked into the Menominee Tribal jail. A juvenile...
