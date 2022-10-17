MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - Conditions are stable and improving at the site of a massive industrial fire in Menominee, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA says firefighters continue to work on putting out the smoldering hot spots in burned out areas of a warehouse at the scene of Resolute Forest Products. Crews have been on scene since the fire broke out on Oct. 6.

MENOMINEE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO