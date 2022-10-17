Read full article on original website
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
Steve Bannon vows ‘very vigorous appeal’ to four-month prison sentence – live
Former lead Trump strategist says ‘I fully respect’ judge’s decision to sentence him to four months in prison and $6,500 in fines but vows to appeal
'Momentous': Asian Americans laud Anna May Wong's US quarter
More than 60 years after Anna May Wong became the first Asian American woman to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the pioneering actor has coined another first, quite literally. With quarters bearing her face and manicured hand set to start shipping Monday, per the U.S. Mint,...
Mike Crapo
Mike Crapo is either deliberately or inadvertently misleading the people of Idaho. As part of his campaign, he has been running ads that complain that Biden's open borders are responsible for the influx of fentanyl into this country, of course including Idaho. This is demonstrably false (https://reason.com/2022/10/17/dont-blame-migrants-and-open-borders-for-fentanyl-entering-the-country). As the subheading...
Opinion: Armageddon
Do you prefer the nuclear option with a side dish of fallout, or the cyber attack option with banks, airports, and utilities out of business? Thanks to the inept Biden administration we have to face another crisis with no good options. So far, no nukes, but the cyber war has already started. Armageddon is not another Biden gaffe that his minders can simply walk back the next day.
WHO Syria boss accused of corruption, fraud, abuse, AP finds
LONDON (AP) — Staffers at the World Health Organization’s Syria office have alleged that their boss mismanaged millions of dollars, plied government officials with gifts — including computers, gold coins and cars — and violated the agency’s own COVID-19 guidance as the pandemic swept the country.
The Jan. 6 committee is fueling unwarranted distrust of the Fifth Amendment
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack has revealed plenty of jaw-dropping testimony, including those moments in which high-profile witnesses asserted their Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination. The committee has made a repeated and short-sighted practice of highlighting such assertions. For example, it shared the recorded, awkward testimony of...
Official document describes scale of abuses in Ethiopia war
Dozens of women and girls have been raped and hundreds of civilians killed during fighting in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region
Opinion: We are better than this
I was appalled to see the mailer delivered to thousands of Pocatellans this week from two legislative candidates opposing Rep. James Ruchti and Nate Roberts. In the words of Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart, I can’t define obscenity, “but I know it when I see it.”
Russian threats revive old nuclear fears in central Europe
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Two stories beneath a modern steel production plant on Warsaw's northern edge lies an untouched Cold War relic: a shelter containing gas masks, stretchers, first aid kits and other items meant to help civil defense leaders survive and guide rescue operations in case of nuclear attack or other disasters.
