Melvin Gordon rushed just three times for eight yards without recording a reception in Monday's loss to the Chargers. So much for the revenge narrative in this one. Gordon was clearly benched for Latavius Murray and he was visibly upset about it on the sidelines. MG3 has had his annual fumbling issues this season, and that likely factored into the coaching decision to sit him this week. Nevertheless, he is still Denver's most talented (available) back, and probably should have been out there considering their sad state of affairs. The Nathaniel Hackett regime does not seem to care much for Gordon at this point- it is fair to question if he will be traded ahead of the November 1st deadline. For now, he needs to remain on fantasy benches everywhere.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO