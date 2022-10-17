Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys Trade with Commanders for Daron Payne and William Jackson III? Making Sense Out of 'Proposals'
Would the Dallas Cowboys make not one, but two trades ... to grab a pair of Washington Commanders?
Matthew Stafford Trade to 49ers? Rams QB Reveals First Thoughts
Matthew Stafford reveals what team he thought he was being traded to prior to the Rams trade.
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing With Bills, Promises Von Miller: 'He's Coming to' Buffalo
“We could use another guy like (Stefon Diggs),'' Von Miller says. And if he's true to his recruiting word, the Bills will get it with OBJ.
Rams Trade? Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey in LA's Sights
Could the Rams get into the race for Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey?
Draymond Green has likely already made contract decision
There’s a major backdrop for Draymond Green and the defending champion Golden State Warriors leading up to their regular-season opener
Warriors GM Bob Myers Speaks On Draymond Green’s Future
The Golden State Warriors got to work this past weekend hammering out some new contracts for their players before the 2022-23 NBA season. Jordan Poole was the first player to agree to a new deal, as he earned a four-year, $140 million rookie extension. Just a few hours after that,...
Look: Steelers Release Quarterback Depth Chart For This Week's Game
Kenny Pickett still must clear the NFL's concussion protocols before returning to the field, but it appears he'll remain the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback if available. Ahead of Week 7's game against the Miami Dolphins, the Steelers kept Pickett ahead of Mitch Trubisky on their depth chart. Since replacing Trubisky...
Lakers point fingers after first loss: Russell Westbrook blames hamstring injury on new coach Darvin Ham's decision to bring him off the bench in the final preseason game before LA drops season opener to Golden State
The Los Angeles Lakers have a new coach, but a lot of the same, old problems after their season-opening loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Following his disappointing first year with the team, Russell Westbrook said he 'absolutely' believes new coach Darvin Ham's decision to use him off the bench in Friday's preseason finale contributed to his nagging hamstring injury.
2023 NFL mock draft: Four QBs go in the first round, but which ones?
Yes, it’s only the middle of October, but you know you need that mock draft. The entire first round of the 2023 NFL draft is covered here, with the draft order courtesy of Tankathon. The Carolina Panthers get things kicked off with a new quarterback, the Miami Dolphins still have a chance to make a much-needed first round selection, and the 6-0 Eagles find themselves in position to make a top five pick.
The 49ers' Biggest Need Heading into the Trade Deadline
Right now, it seems the 49ers need everything, considering roughly half of their starters are injured.
Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona Cardinals slammed in NFL Week 6 grades: 'Definitely on hot seat'
Each week, some NFL writers and sites like to hand out grades for coaches and teams based on their performances in the previous game. Their NFL Week 6 grades were particularly hard on Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals. In fact, the Cardinals coach and his team were slammed in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on Ja’Marr Chase, Logan Wilson, Hayden Hurst And Others
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was limited on Wednesday due to a hip injury. The 22-year-old went through individual drills during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Linebacker Logan Wilson didn't practice after suffering a right shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the...
First injury report for Chiefs vs. 49ers, Week 7
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. The Chiefs’ list seems substantially reduced compared to previous weeks, while the 49ers seem to be dealing with several significant injuries to key players. Check out the injury report for...
49ers Injury Report: Talanoa Hufanga in Concussion Protocol
Talanoa Hufanga entered concussion protocol Monday, which puts his availability for the 49ers against the Chiefs in question.
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota Earns NFL Honor Following Standout Game vs. 49ers
The Atlanta Falcons offense has now produced two NFC Offensive Players of the Week in just six weeks, with signal caller Marcus Mariota taking home the hardware this time.
Falcons BREAKING: CB Casey Hayward on Injured Reserve
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward is on IR due to a right shoulder injury sustained in Sunday's 28-14 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Los Angeles Lakers
The Golden State Warriors have released their initial injury report for Tuesday’s game agains the Los Angeles Lakers.
Giants Add Receiver Marcus Johnson to 53-man Roster
New York also makes some practice squad moves.
NBC Bay Area
Classic Klay Thompson Moment, Jordan Poole Meme in Warriors' Ring Ceremony
Classic Klay moment, JP meme highlight Warriors' ring ceremony originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Klay Thompson is known for hitting timely shots as a key cog in Golden State's championship runs. However, before he received his fourth NBA championship ring, the Warriors star shot his shot a little too...
Comments / 0