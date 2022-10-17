ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williams, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Lakers point fingers after first loss: Russell Westbrook blames hamstring injury on new coach Darvin Ham's decision to bring him off the bench in the final preseason game before LA drops season opener to Golden State

The Los Angeles Lakers have a new coach, but a lot of the same, old problems after their season-opening loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Following his disappointing first year with the team, Russell Westbrook said he 'absolutely' believes new coach Darvin Ham's decision to use him off the bench in Friday's preseason finale contributed to his nagging hamstring injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
960 The Ref

2023 NFL mock draft: Four QBs go in the first round, but which ones?

Yes, it’s only the middle of October, but you know you need that mock draft. The entire first round of the 2023 NFL draft is covered here, with the draft order courtesy of Tankathon. The Carolina Panthers get things kicked off with a new quarterback, the Miami Dolphins still have a chance to make a much-needed first round selection, and the 6-0 Eagles find themselves in position to make a top five pick.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy