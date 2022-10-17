Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 5-11, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Sept. 5-11, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Car stolen in Irvington, NJ with infant in the back seat
IRVINGTON — An SUV stolen with an infant in the back seat was recovered nearly three hours later Tuesday night. The gold Mercedes Benz SUV with Texas plates was taken from the 1100 block of Clinton Avenue in Irvington around 8:10 p.m., according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura. An Essex County Sheriff's Office officer found the car and the child around 10:50 p.m. in Newark's South Ward.
CBRE Announces $116.5 Million Sale of Hudson Lights in Fort Lee, NJ
CBRE announced today the $116.5 million sale of Hudson Lights, a 276-unit Class A apartment community located in Fort Lee, NJ. The CBRE team, led by Jeff Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel, Zach McHale, Fahri Ozturk, Richard Gatto, and Travis Langer, represented the seller while also procuring the buyer, a joint venture between Skylight Real Estate Partners and PCCP LLC.
Huge tree falls in Jersey City
A massive tree fell and crushed a car on Delaware Avenue in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Tuesday morning. The tree damaged two other cars and caused a power pole to tilt.
Restaurant entrepreneur from Brooklyn brings his flavor to Communipaw Avenue
A new healthy food cafe, Nûrish JC, had a special ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 19, after opening its doors in Jersey City. The cafe’s concept, which first launched in Brooklyn in 2020, comes from entrepreneur Elijah M. Bah, who immigrated to New York City from Africa as a child and began his food industry career as a teen, working at various shops.
Longtime N.J. high school teacher, volleyball coach dies at 43
A 20-year teacher at John P. Stevens High School in Edison who also served as the head coach for the boys and girls volleyball teams there died Monday at his home. Lifelong Edison resident, Anthony Patrick White, 43, was a social studies teacher at the school and has also coached other sports at the high school throughout his career, according to his obituary.
Third man is charged in Jersey City fatal shooting in June
A third man has been charged with murder in a fatal shooting in Jersey City in June, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Dahmar Robinson, 22, of Newark, was arrested Monday at the Morris County jail in the death of 34-year-old Kyle Howard, who was gunned down in the area of Forrest Street and Martin Luther King Drive just after 11 p.m. on June 12.
Sopranos’ landmark could be torn down in Belleville, NJ
As preservationists scramble to save an historic funeral home used in HBO's The Sopranos, Belleville officials may clear the way for it's demolition. The Cozzarelli Memorial Home was featured in multiple scenes from seasons 1-6 of The Sopranos, most famously as the funeral locations for Tony's mother. Owner James Cozzarrelli,...
Yelp says this is New Jersey’s best paella. We had to try it. | Review
A wide, shallow pan steaming with toasty Spanish rice, tender chicken, delicate seafood, fresh vegetables and aromatic spices — great paella is tough to beat, especially in terms of “I wouldn’t dare cook this at home” restaurant experiences. The dish originating from Valencia, Spain is the...
Halloween events and more to do in Hudson County this weekend
Fall Ball 2022 by Ghost Hawk Brewing Co. and East Side Mags will take place from Thursday, Oct. 20, to Sunday, Oct. 23, at Jimmy’s Bar & Grill which will include a lineup of artists and vendors, drink specials, costume contests, classic horror film screenings, and giveaways throughout the weekend.
Bergen County Sushi Restaurant Named a Must Try
For those looking for something they haven’t tried before, NJ.com has shared their list of 16 new N.J. restaurants you need to try this fall (View List). Their picks are tied to the current season, when the “autumnal blitz of new restaurants” take hold. There was one...
Bronx man hurt in Paterson shooting
A man from the Bronx was injured in a shooting in Paterson early Wednesday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, was struck by gunfire on 1st Avenue and East 19th Street at around 2:51 a.m. Police arrived at the scene, but did not find the victim. He had arrived at St. Mary’s...
7 charged in N.J. home invasion after 4-month investigation, prosecutor says
Seven New Jersey residents have been charged with participating in an armed home invasion and robbery in Bergen County four months ago. Police were called about 12:30 a.m. on June 28 to a home in Saddle Brook after a report that armed intruders entered a home and robbed the occupants.
Snake slithers onboard a Newark, NJ bound flight from Florida
NEWARK — What was it that Samuel L. Jackson once said? 🐍🐍✈️. The Port Authority said a gartersnake made itself known on United flight 2038 from Tampa just after landing in Newark around 1:15 p.m. Monday. News 12 New Jersey reported passengers in business class screamed...
Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $1.9M sold at 7-Eleven in N.J.
A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $1,932,360 was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Bergen County. The lucky ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven on Market Street, in Saddle Brook, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday. It’s the largest Jersey Cash 5 prize won this year.
These Creepy Local Ghost Stories Made the News 100+ Years Ago
Halloween is just around the corner here in Hudson County, which means it’s officially the spookiest, most haunted time of the year. And there’s nothing more fitting for this season than telling ghost stories — especially those with some historical validity. Ghost stories were not always told around a crackling fire in the dead of an October night. Sometimes, they were printed in newspapers alongside the stories and politics of the day. In the late 1800s, Hoboken and Jersey City seemed rife with ghosts, ghouls, and other creepy spirits in the night. In honor of October, we’ve rounded up four real ghost stories which all made news headlines at the turn of the century over 100 years ago. From an inexplicable looting of a local Jersey City saloon, to the return of a murdered wife, to a spirit terrorizing a local Hoboken park, these stories are sure to creep you out. Read on for some historically-documented local Hoboken + Jersey City ghost stories.
SURPRISE! App Leads Bergen Sheriff's Officers Directly To Mercedes Thief At Mall In Paramus
A Hackensack repeat offender who swiped a Mercedes Benz apparently hadn't counted on technology to dime him out while he went shopping at a local mall with the victim's wallet, authorities said. The CLA owner, who’d misplaced his keys and fob at Bergen Community College, reported the vehicle stolen, then...
Two Hudson County Men Indicted For Armed Bank Robbery In Union City 6 Months Ago
NEWARK, N.J. – A federal grand jury today indicted two men in connection with the armed robbery of a bank in Union City, New Jersey, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Juan Jimenez, 23, of Union City, New Jersey, and Nicholas Seda-Corales, 24, of West New York, New Jersey,...
1 home burned down, 3 others in flames from 3-alarm fire in Essex County
A three-alarm house fire in East Orange caused major damage on Wednesday morning. The flames consumed a vacant home before jumping to a nearby residence.
Hetty Green: The Billionaire ‘Witch’ Who Once Lived in Hoboken
During the Gilded Age, when men dominated the financial sector and women were relegated to domesticity, one woman regularly bailed New York City out from financial ruin. Henrietta Robinson, who later became known as Hetty Green, was once the richest woman in the world in the 1800s — but she was far from a reckless spender. In fact, her famous frugality actually won her the title of the “greatest miser” by the Guinness Book of World Records. Quirky as she was wealthy, her all-black outfit and her presence in the NYC financial sector earned her the nickname, ‘The Witch of Wall Street.’ What’s more, of all the places Hetty could have lived in the world, she chose to make Hoboken home. Read on to learn all about Hetty Green, the world’s richest woman and former Hoboken resident.
