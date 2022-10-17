Read full article on original website
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
fox13news.com
How does chilly weather impact Florida crops?
David Whitwam of Whitwam Organics says the brief chilly weather in Florida isn’t enough to hurt plants, but is a reminder to care for the crops that can’t survive freezing weather later in the year. He offers some tips.
fox13news.com
'Watch your toes': 10-foot alligator spotted relaxing on Florida beach
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A large alligator decided to kick off the weekend with a day at the beach in Florida!. Kyle Hussey tells FOX 35 News he was at Melbourne Beach on Oct. 14 when the gator – estimated to be about 10-feet long – came swimming up to the shore from the ocean. The gator then took a little break by laying in the surf, soaking up the Florida sun.
fox13news.com
Sanibel Causeway reopens to residents ahead of schedule after emergency repairs following Hurricane Ian
Gov. DeSantis announces early reopening of Sanibel Causeway bridge to residents following emergency repairs. Residents of Sanibel Island can now access their homes once more, three weeks after Hurricane Ian wiped out the Sanibel Causeway that connects the island to the mainland of Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday announced the reopening of the causeway following emergency repairs, which he said were completed more than a week ahead of schedule.
fox13news.com
Florida couple's book series 'Brudders' helps kids navigate life
HUDSON, Fla. - A Pasco County couple turned their passions for writing and illustration into a book series delighting kids and parents across the globe. The "Brudders" series of books is based on the fictional adventures of a little bear named – you guessed it – Brudders. "Brudders...
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian causes up to $1.56 billion in estimated losses to Florida agriculture industry
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - With its combination of punishing wind and widespread flooding, Hurricane Ian caused up to $1.56 billion in estimated losses for the state’s agriculture industry, according to a University of Florida preliminary assessment. The assessment, by the University of Florida-Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, estimated industry...
fox13news.com
Circle K gas stations in Florida to sell medical marijuana products
OCALA, Fla. - Soon Floridians will be able to buy medical marijuana at the same place you fill up your gas tank. Circle K, the global convenience store retailer, has signed a deal with Green Thumb Industries Inc. – one of the largest U.S. cannabis producers – to sell licensed marijuana at up to ten of its Florida gas stations starting in 2023.
fox13news.com
Missing Florida teen found safe following Amber Alert
LAKE CITY, Fla. - A Florida 16-year-old has been safely located following an Amber Alert on Thursday. No additional details were provided.
fox13news.com
'Person of interest' in deaths, dismemberment of 4 Oklahoma men arrested in Florida
OKMULGEE, Okla. - A man wanted for questioning about the deaths and dismemberment of four friends in Oklahoma was arrested Tuesday in Florida, authorities said. Joe Kennedy, 67, was arrested Monday in Daytona Beach Shores while driving a stolen vehicle, according to a statement by Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice.
fox13news.com
fox13news.com
fox13news.com
DeSantis calls for special session to provide property tax relief for Hurricane Ian victims
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he plans to call a special legislative session to provide property-tax relief to people affected by Hurricane Ian, with the session possibly addressing property-insurance issues. DeSantis also said he planned to issue an executive order that would delay tax-payment deadlines in...
fox13news.com
Hockey suspensions after teen dies by suicide
A 16-year-old took her own life just days before the start of her senior year at East Lake High School. McKenna Brown's parents say their daughter was severely bullied and harassed online. Now, three of the teen's hockey teammates who were allegedly behind the harassment have now been suspended by the Lightning High School Hockey League, her mom says.
fox13news.com
FHP: Motorcyclist killed in Pasco County crash
LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - A 25-year-old motorcyclist lost his life Wednesday night in a vehicle crash in Land O’Lakes, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the 25-year-old was traveling westbound on SR-54 shortly before 10 p.m. when a 33-year-old man in a sedan turned in front of him at the intersection of Via Bella Boulevard.
fox13news.com
Bodycam video shows convicted felons being taken into custody during crackdown on alleged voter fraud
TAMPA, Fla. - Body camera video released Tuesday by the Tampa Police Department shows convicted felons as they're taken into custody during Gov. Ron DeSantis' crackdown on alleged voter fraud. The video was recorded August 18, as police served warrants to people charged with illegally voting in the 2020 election....
