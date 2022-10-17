ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brighton, MN

fox13news.com

How does chilly weather impact Florida crops?

David Whitwam of Whitwam Organics says the brief chilly weather in Florida isn’t enough to hurt plants, but is a reminder to care for the crops that can’t survive freezing weather later in the year. He offers some tips.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

'Watch your toes': 10-foot alligator spotted relaxing on Florida beach

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A large alligator decided to kick off the weekend with a day at the beach in Florida!. Kyle Hussey tells FOX 35 News he was at Melbourne Beach on Oct. 14 when the gator – estimated to be about 10-feet long – came swimming up to the shore from the ocean. The gator then took a little break by laying in the surf, soaking up the Florida sun.
MELBOURNE BEACH, FL
fox13news.com

Sanibel Causeway reopens to residents ahead of schedule after emergency repairs following Hurricane Ian

Gov. DeSantis announces early reopening of Sanibel Causeway bridge to residents following emergency repairs. Residents of Sanibel Island can now access their homes once more, three weeks after Hurricane Ian wiped out the Sanibel Causeway that connects the island to the mainland of Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday announced the reopening of the causeway following emergency repairs, which he said were completed more than a week ahead of schedule.
SANIBEL, FL
fox13news.com

Florida couple's book series 'Brudders' helps kids navigate life

HUDSON, Fla. - A Pasco County couple turned their passions for writing and illustration into a book series delighting kids and parents across the globe. The "Brudders" series of books is based on the fictional adventures of a little bear named – you guessed it – Brudders. "Brudders...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Hurricane Ian causes up to $1.56 billion in estimated losses to Florida agriculture industry

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - With its combination of punishing wind and widespread flooding, Hurricane Ian caused up to $1.56 billion in estimated losses for the state’s agriculture industry, according to a University of Florida preliminary assessment. The assessment, by the University of Florida-Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, estimated industry...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Circle K gas stations in Florida to sell medical marijuana products

OCALA, Fla. - Soon Floridians will be able to buy medical marijuana at the same place you fill up your gas tank. Circle K, the global convenience store retailer, has signed a deal with Green Thumb Industries Inc. – one of the largest U.S. cannabis producers – to sell licensed marijuana at up to ten of its Florida gas stations starting in 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

fox13news.com

Hockey suspensions after teen dies by suicide

A 16-year-old took her own life just days before the start of her senior year at East Lake High School. McKenna Brown's parents say their daughter was severely bullied and harassed online. Now, three of the teen's hockey teammates who were allegedly behind the harassment have now been suspended by the Lightning High School Hockey League, her mom says.
fox13news.com

FHP: Motorcyclist killed in Pasco County crash

LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - A 25-year-old motorcyclist lost his life Wednesday night in a vehicle crash in Land O’Lakes, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the 25-year-old was traveling westbound on SR-54 shortly before 10 p.m. when a 33-year-old man in a sedan turned in front of him at the intersection of Via Bella Boulevard.
PASCO COUNTY, FL

