Section III boys soccer team with 11-1 record ruled ineligible for playoffs
A North Country boys soccer team that has lost only one game this season was ruled ineligible for the Section III playoffs less than a week before they were scheduled to begin. The section was notified by the New York Public High School Athletic Association last Friday that Watertown IHC...
Section 3 boys soccer playoffs have started: Here are seven teams to watch
Temperatures dropped this week in the Mohawk Valley, but on the boys’ soccer pitch, conditions are heating up. The Section III playoffs began Wednesday night and 18 teams from across the region are fighting to earn a spot in Middletown for the state tournament in three weeks. Here are...
Top 50 daily girls soccer stat leaders for Tuesday, Oct. 18
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Tuesday, Oct. 18, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Girls soccer recap: Walker’s goal makes Triton a winner over rival Highland
Seana Rodgers set up Gianna Walker for the game-winning goal in the second half as Triton up-ended Highland, 2-1, Monday in Runnemede. Rebekah Shepkosky also scored for the Mustangs (6-6-1), winners of three in a row. Alodia Traenkner had the goal for the Tartans (1-8-2). The N.J. High School Sports...
Pope John over Phillipsburg- Girls soccer recap
Jaidyn Falcone scored two goals to lead Pope John to a 3-0 win over Phillipsburg in Phillipsburg. Isabella Fiore also scored for Pope John (5-7), which led, 2-0 at halftime. Abigail Talmadge made four saves to earn the shutout. Phillipsburg fell to 1-12 with the loss. The N.J. High School...
Morris County Tournament girls soccer semifinals, Oct. 18
Junior Leigha Matter scored a goal in the first minute as second-seeded and defending champions Chatham held on for a 1-0 win over sixth-seeded Mendham in the semifinal round of the Morris County Tournament in Chatham. Chatham (9-3-1), which won its fourth straight game, will meet fourth-seeded West Morris in...
Newton over North Hunterdon - Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament semifinal boys soccer recap
Zach Robinson scored a goal as second-seeded Newton gained control during the shootout in a victory over sixth-seeded North Hunterdon in Newton. Robinson scored the lone goal of regulation for Newton (11-2-1). Newton scored four times in the shootout compared to one goal from North Hunterdon (6-8-1). Newton will advance...
Girls Soccer: Mahwah rallies past Westwood
Taylor Tremblay struck for a pair of second half goals to lead Mahwah to a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Westwood in Mahwah. Julianna Capitanello assisted on both goals for Mahwah as it countered a strong first half from Westwood, where Fiona Doyle scored to give her team the early lead.
Greater Middlesex Conf. Tournament girls soccer roundup for quarterfinals, Oct. 18
Alexandra Lipshutz scored twice while Sarah Hyman added another as fourth-seeded Metuchen won, 3-2, over fifth-seeded Old Bridge in the quarterfinal of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament in Metuchen. Metuchen (15-3) will play at top-seeded East Brunswick in the semifinal on Thursday. Cassidy Connors dished two assists while Kaitlyn Connors...
Boys soccer: Shore Conference Tournament semifinals preview
13-Middletown North (7-5-1) vs. 1-Christian Brothers (13-1), 6:30. Despite their impressive run to the Shore Conference Tournament, Middletown North faces an uphill battle against Christian Brothers, who has an undefeated conference record up to this point. However, Middletown North matches up well with CBA, as indicated by their narrow 1-0 defeat to this team on Oct. 6. In that game, Jack D’Eletto’s first-half goal proved to be the difference in that matchup. Middletown North’s back line held strong for most of the game, but they couldn’t convert on any of their opportunities on the other end of the field.
Marroquin helps rally Bergen Charter past Wood-Ridge - Boys soccer recap
Christopher Marroquin’s two goals helped Bergen Charter overcome a one-goal halftime deficit to beat Wood-Ridge 4-2 in Wood-Ridge. Anthony Garcia and Nicholas Pastula also connected for Bergen Charter (14-4). Jeremy Vasquez made five saves and Damian Zakrzewski and Fatjon Cekici had assists in the victory. Brian Harasek had a...
Girls tennis: Scarsdale, Byram Hills remain unbeaten, repeat as Section 1 team champions
Winning the Section 1 girls tennis team tournament was an exciting treat for Scarsdale and Byram Hills last season. The only thing better? Doing it again this year. The Raiders and Bobcats repeated as Section 1 girls tennis team tournament title-winners, and they hope that their seasons will end just as they did last time, as state champions.
Dwight-Morrow over Cliffside Park - Girls soccer recap
Camila Quinchia scored two goals for Dwight-Morrow during its 2-1 victory over Cliffside Park in Englewood. Sophia Gomez finished with a game-high 10 saves. Dwight-Morrow (9-5-1) used defense in the second half to keep Cliffside Park (5-7-1) off the scoreboard and secure the win. Karen Rios and Natalia Wesoloski were...
Old Bridge over South Brunswick - Boys soccer - GMC Tournament quarterfinals
Top-seeded Old Bridge needed penalty kicks, but was able to outlast ninth-seeded South Brunswick by a 5-4 margin and advance in the quarterfinals of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament quarterfinals in Matawan. The two teams were tied 1-1 through regulation and two overtime periods. Gabriel Aguiar scored a first half...
South Jersey Coaches Association Tournament, girls soccer recap for Oct. 17
Lindsey Emerson and Aubrey Benfield scored the goals which allowed top-seeded Eastern to down ninth-seeded Delsea Monday, 2-0, in the quarterfinals of the South Jersey Coaches Association Tournament in Voorhees. Lily Burt added an assist while Ava Clark made five saves for the shutout. The Vikings (15-1-2) will face fourth-seeded...
Plum girls soccer wins at home to clinch section crown
The Plum girls soccer team controlled its own destiny Monday to finish off its fourth straight section championship. The Mustangs didn’t let the visiting Penn-Trafford Warriors play the role of spoiler. Seniors Cam Rogers and Kaitlyn Killinger each scored a goal and provided an assist in the first half...
Leonia over Saddle Brook - Girls soccer recap
Celeste Garzon made two saves in net as Leonia earned a 1-0 shutout victory over Saddle Brook in Leonia. Tavishi Unnithan broke a scoreless tie in the second half with a goal for Leonia (6-4). Saddle Brook (8-6-1) was unable to find the back of the net on six shots...
