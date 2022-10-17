ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NJ.com

Top 50 daily girls soccer stat leaders for Tuesday, Oct. 18

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Tuesday, Oct. 18, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.
NJ.com

Pope John over Phillipsburg- Girls soccer recap

Jaidyn Falcone scored two goals to lead Pope John to a 3-0 win over Phillipsburg in Phillipsburg. Isabella Fiore also scored for Pope John (5-7), which led, 2-0 at halftime. Abigail Talmadge made four saves to earn the shutout. Phillipsburg fell to 1-12 with the loss. The N.J. High School...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Morris County Tournament girls soccer semifinals, Oct. 18

Junior Leigha Matter scored a goal in the first minute as second-seeded and defending champions Chatham held on for a 1-0 win over sixth-seeded Mendham in the semifinal round of the Morris County Tournament in Chatham. Chatham (9-3-1), which won its fourth straight game, will meet fourth-seeded West Morris in...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Soccer: Mahwah rallies past Westwood

Taylor Tremblay struck for a pair of second half goals to lead Mahwah to a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Westwood in Mahwah. Julianna Capitanello assisted on both goals for Mahwah as it countered a strong first half from Westwood, where Fiona Doyle scored to give her team the early lead.
MAHWAH, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Shore Conference Tournament semifinals preview

13-Middletown North (7-5-1) vs. 1-Christian Brothers (13-1), 6:30. Despite their impressive run to the Shore Conference Tournament, Middletown North faces an uphill battle against Christian Brothers, who has an undefeated conference record up to this point. However, Middletown North matches up well with CBA, as indicated by their narrow 1-0 defeat to this team on Oct. 6. In that game, Jack D’Eletto’s first-half goal proved to be the difference in that matchup. Middletown North’s back line held strong for most of the game, but they couldn’t convert on any of their opportunities on the other end of the field.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Dwight-Morrow over Cliffside Park - Girls soccer recap

Camila Quinchia scored two goals for Dwight-Morrow during its 2-1 victory over Cliffside Park in Englewood. Sophia Gomez finished with a game-high 10 saves. Dwight-Morrow (9-5-1) used defense in the second half to keep Cliffside Park (5-7-1) off the scoreboard and secure the win. Karen Rios and Natalia Wesoloski were...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Valley News Dispatch

Plum girls soccer wins at home to clinch section crown

The Plum girls soccer team controlled its own destiny Monday to finish off its fourth straight section championship. The Mustangs didn’t let the visiting Penn-Trafford Warriors play the role of spoiler. Seniors Cam Rogers and Kaitlyn Killinger each scored a goal and provided an assist in the first half...
PLUM, PA
NJ.com

Leonia over Saddle Brook - Girls soccer recap

Celeste Garzon made two saves in net as Leonia earned a 1-0 shutout victory over Saddle Brook in Leonia. Tavishi Unnithan broke a scoreless tie in the second half with a goal for Leonia (6-4). Saddle Brook (8-6-1) was unable to find the back of the net on six shots...
SADDLE BROOK, NJ

