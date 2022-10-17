Read full article on original website
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Russian General Prepares Kherson Surrender: 'Hard Decisions Must Be Made'
Statements from Russian officials in recent days signal that Putin's troops are preparing to surrender in Kherson.
Russian Defense Adviser Accidentally Throws Putin Under the Bus in Live Interview
Russia has denied using Iranian-made drones to target civilians in Ukraine and gone so far as repainting some of the weapons to make them appear Russian-made—but a defense adviser just let the cat out of the bag in a disastrous live TV interview. Ruslan Pukhov, a defense analyst and member of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Public Council, sat down with RBC for a segment on the weapons being used in Ukraine and apparently had no idea he was on an open mic. He told the TV hosts not to “rock the boat too much” with questions about the Iranian drones since “we all know they are Iranian but the authorities will not admit it.” The hosts appeared flummoxed and a sudden glint of alarm could be seen in Pukhov’s eyes as he seemed to realize his mistake. In subsequent comments to Russian media, Pukhov claimed to have no memory of making the comments and suggested it may have been a set-up. “Unfortunately, I don’t remember … After COVID my brain is bad.” It was not clear when the interview was broadcast, but Meduza noted that RBC for some reason did not post its Wednesday version of the program online.
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
If Someone Runs Back, We Shoot Them- Recent Audio Of Intercepted Call Reveals Russian Comrades Unable To Escape The War
Audio from a phone alleged to be from a Russian soldier has surfaced. The call illustrates the alarming situation of Russia's frontline defenses throughout Ukraine. A soldier is said to have called home and described how Russian convicts had been placed on the front lines. [i]
CNBC
Trump lashes out at judge who said former president knowingly pushed false voter fraud case
Former President Donald Trump lashed out at a judge who found that Trump knowingly pushed false claims of voter fraud while fighting his loss to President Joe Biden. U.S. District Judge David Carter ordered pro-Trump attorney John Eastman to turn over dozens of documents to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
msn.com
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
Ukraine war – latest: Russia has lost 66,750 troops so far, Ukrainian army claims
Russia has lost 66,750 soldiers so far during its war against Ukraine, its opponent has claimed. The Ukrainian army increased its tally of Russian losses by 100 from the day before.Its total estimate of Russian soldiers killed in the invasion of Ukraine - which has been ongoing for eight months - is thousands higher than the number of US troops lost in the Vietnam war.In other news, the White House said Iranian troops were “directly engaged on the ground” in Crimea, supporting Russian drone attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure and civilian population. On the ground, four people were killed by...
kitco.com
Pentagon says can't confirm reports of Iranian missiles to Russia
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Tuesday that it did not have information at this time to corroborate reports that Iran has promised to provide Russia with surface-to-surface missiles, along with more drones. "I don't have any information to corroborate that at this time," Pentagon spokesman Brigadier...
Putin’s Last Hope to Win in Ukraine Is a GOP Victory in November
Vladimir Putin is fighting a two-front war. Sure, he’s losing badly in Eastern Ukraine, but things are looking up for the Russian dictator in the West—at least on the political front that runs through every ballot box in America.Although the resilience, courage, and skill of the Ukrainian military has driven Putin to increasingly desperate and depraved measures to avoid further battlefield humiliation, he can see a glimmer of hope on the horizon. And it’s being provided by the leadership of the Republican Party.“The GOP cavalry is coming! Hang on Vlad!” is the clear message being sent by Republican leaders like...
kitco.com
Russian business climate worsened in Oct -central bank
MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Thursday that its business climate index slid into negative territory in October, with future expectations becoming markedly less optimistic as production and demand assessments worsened. Businesses' price expectations rose, partly due to a rise in costs, according to a central...
kitco.com
Ex FBI negotiator: how to get to peace in Ukraine - Chris Voss
Chris Voss, former FBI hostage negotiator and best-selling author, discusses a possible way to negotiate with Putin, and how to deal with real estate deals. He also talks about his upcoming real estate book with David Lin, Anchor and Producer at Kitco News, at the Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai.
kitco.com
Corrective price rebounds for gold, silver
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Thursday, on modest upside corrections following recent selling pressure. A weaker U.S. dollar index and higher crude oil prices today are working in favor of the metals market bulls. December gold was last up $7.60 at $1,641.80 and December silver was up $0.296 at $18.66.
kitco.com
U.S. awards $2.8 billion for EV battery, grid projects
WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will announce on Wednesday it is awarding $2.8 billion in grants for projects to boost U.S. manufacturing of electric vehicle batteries and domestic mineral production, a White House official told Reuters. The White House is also launching an effort, dubbed the American...
kitco.com
Biden awards $2.8 billion to boost U.S. minerals output for EV batteries
WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Biden administration said on Wednesday it is awarding $2.8 billion in grants to boost U.S. production of electric vehicle batteries and the minerals used to build them, part of a bid to wean the country off supplies from China. "By undercutting U.S. manufacturers with...
kitco.com
Nord Stream ruptures revealed as Europe grapples with gas plan
COPENHAGEN/BRUSSELS , Oct 18 (Reuters) - Damage to the Nord Stream gas pipeline from Russia to Europe was caused by powerful explosions, Danish police said on Tuesday, echoing earlier findings into leaks that erupted in the network under the Baltic Sea and that have been blamed on sabotage. In what...
kitco.com
India government must set moderate divestment targets - official
NEW DELHI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Indian government should focus on privatisation of state-run companies instead of chasing high divestment targets, a top finance ministry official said on Tuesday, pointing to market volatility and investors' shaky appetite for risk. Last fiscal year, the government raised just over 135 billion...
kitco.com
ASML CEO: US China export restrictions could affect 5% of order backlog
AMSTERDAM, Oct 19 (Reuters) - New restrictions by the United States government on exports of semiconductor technology could affect up to 5% of ASML Holding's (ASML.AS) order backlog, CEO Peter Wennink said on Wednesday. On a call with analysts, Wennink said ASML is not directly impacted as its products and...
kitco.com
EU proposes energy measures, avoids immediate gas price cap
BRUSSELS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The European Commission proposed another set of emergency measures on Tuesday to tackle high energy prices, but steered clear of an immediate cap on gas prices as EU countries remain split over the idea. The proposals, which need approval from European Union member states, are...
