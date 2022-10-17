ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knightdale, NC

WRAL

Raleigh mass shooting victim's fiancé questioned vigil's focus

Rob Steele is the fiancé of the late Mary Marshall, one of the Raleigh mass shooting victims. Steele said he feels lied to and that Sunday's Raleigh Healing Together event carried too much of a political tone. Rob Steele is the fiancé of the late Mary Marshall, one of...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Pedestrian hit by vehicle taken to hospital, 2 others also hurt

The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a crash near Thales Academy Raleigh where at least one person was hit by a car. The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a crash near Thales Academy Raleigh where at least one person was hit by a car. Reporter: Julian GracePhotographer: Ryan TerhuneWeb Editor:...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

4 adults, 2 children shot in downtown Oxford area

Witnesses who were at a nearby brewery said they saw several shots fired from a car that quickly sped away. Patrons saw police and ambulance rush to the scene minutes after shots were fired. Witnesses who were at a nearby brewery said they saw several shots fired from a car...
OXFORD, NC
WRAL

Teens, 15 and 16, accused of vandalism, thefts in Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. — Two Zebulon teens are accused of breaking doors and windows, setting fires and damaging fixtures in three locations last week. Police said the pair, ages 15 and 16, did tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage at Zebulon United Methodist Church, Zebulon Baptist Church and the Zebulon Lions Club on Oct. 14.
ZEBULON, NC
WRAL

East Wake High School student in custody after code red lockdown

WENDELL, N.C. — East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after a fight on campus. Before 11 a.m., law enforcement responded to the school at 5101 Rolesville Road in Wendell, and the campus was moved into a code red lockdown. At 1 p.m., Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker told WRAL News the school was moved from code red into code yellow.
WENDELL, NC
WRAL

Buffalo Road closing near Clayton, 6-mile detour in place

CLAYTON, N.C. — Drivers in Johnston County will notice a traffic shift next week. Beginning Monday, Oct. 31, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will close a section of Buffalo Road between Clayton and Selma to replace a pipe near Live Oak Church Road. The closure will last through...
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL

When is trick-or-treat this year? Monday, Oct. 31

RALEIGH, N.C. — Editor's note: This is our friendly annual reminder that kids go trick-or-treating on Oct. 31. Every year, I ask that and end up having to look it up online to determine what day trick or treating is happening in my area. As with every year, Go Ask Mom has you covered!
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Cumberland County unveils state-of-the-art 911 emergency center

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A state-of-the-art Emergency Services Center opens Wednesday in Fayetteville. A ribbon cutting will be held at 2 p.m. at 500 Executive Place with a public tour to follow. Gene Booth, Cumberland County's emergency services director, said the new center will house the 911 call center and...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Fire damages auto parts warehouse in Cary

The Cary Fire Department responded to a fire at a car warehouse Monday night, which left the building scorched and potentially millions of dollars in inventory at risk. The Cary Fire Department responded to a fire at a car warehouse Monday night, which left the building scorched and potentially millions of dollars in inventory at risk.
CARY, NC
WRAL

Community-focused health center opens on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — WakeMed on Wednesday will cut the ribbon on a new medical office that will provide care for people in underserved communities. The Center for Community Health, located at 2600 New Bern Ave., was designed to reach people who have social barriers to health, such as homelessness, lack of insurance, lack of transportation and financial instability.
RALEIGH, NC

