Wake County's Housing Market Is Slowing Down - Here Are Some Real Examples in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Durham workers speak out about workers’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
WRAL
Raleigh mass shooting victim's fiancé questioned vigil's focus
Rob Steele is the fiancé of the late Mary Marshall, one of the Raleigh mass shooting victims. Steele said he feels lied to and that Sunday's Raleigh Healing Together event carried too much of a political tone.
WRAL
Fayetteville city councilmember's daughter shot to death
The teenage daughter of a Fayetteville city councilwoman was found dead on Friday night.
WRAL
Fayetteville woman calls for resignation of multiple officers involved in her 'wrongful' arrest
A Fayetteville 22-year-old woman says she was wrongfully arrested while having a medical emergency. Now she's calling for all the officers involved in her arrest to be fired from the Fayetteville Police Department.
WRAL
'I don't want to be a pawn': Fiancé of Raleigh mass shooting victim feels city-sponsored event was too politically charged
RALEIGH, N.C. — The fiancé of one of Raleigh’s mass shooting victims told WRAL News that he feels used after participation in Sunday’s city-sponsored Raleigh Healing Together event. Rob Steele, who was set to marry Mary Marshall this upcoming Saturday, said he feels lied to and...
WRAL
Wilson city leaders, community share hopes for future of Wilson Mall
Earlier this month, the Wilson City Council voted to approve the city's purchase of the abandoned Wilson Mall.
WRAL
Fayetteville teen charged after deputies say 'vigilant' student spotted a gun in his fanny pack
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Fayetteville student was charged on Tuesday with possession of a firearm on campus after a student saw him flashing a gun at Terry Sanford High School. The student hid the gun in his fanny pack, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. A "vigilant" student...
WRAL
Pedestrian hit by vehicle taken to hospital, 2 others also hurt
The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a crash near Thales Academy Raleigh where at least one person was hit by a car.
Man injured in daylight shooting near playground, Raleigh apartment hit by gunfire
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon and a building was hit by gunfire after a shooting at an east Raleigh apartment, police say. The shooting was reported around 4:15 p.m. in the Village at Washington Terrace apartment complex in the 500 block of June Lane, off Raleigh Boulevard.
WRAL
Remembering long-time Warsaw florist who loved his job, community
Our Tar Heel Traveler revisits a florist in Duplin County who has as much a love for his town as he does for his job as a florist in Warsaw.
WRAL
Truck driver crashes into ditch in Durham, knocking down massive sign
A tractor-trailer driver fell asleep behind the wheel Wednesday and crashed into a large road sign.
WRAL
4 adults, 2 children shot in downtown Oxford area
Witnesses who were at a nearby brewery said they saw several shots fired from a car that quickly sped away. Patrons saw police and ambulance rush to the scene minutes after shots were fired.
WRAL
Teens, 15 and 16, accused of vandalism, thefts in Zebulon
ZEBULON, N.C. — Two Zebulon teens are accused of breaking doors and windows, setting fires and damaging fixtures in three locations last week. Police said the pair, ages 15 and 16, did tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage at Zebulon United Methodist Church, Zebulon Baptist Church and the Zebulon Lions Club on Oct. 14.
WRAL
2 men murdered in Edgecombe County over the weekend, no suspects
TARBORO, N.C. — Two men were murdered in separate shootings in Edgecombe County over the weekend, according to the sheriff's office. A Tarboro man was killed in a shooting on Sunday, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. LaMichael Everette was found suffering from a gunshot wound off...
WRAL
East Wake High School student in custody after code red lockdown
WENDELL, N.C. — East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after a fight on campus. Before 11 a.m., law enforcement responded to the school at 5101 Rolesville Road in Wendell, and the campus was moved into a code red lockdown. At 1 p.m., Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker told WRAL News the school was moved from code red into code yellow.
WRAL
Emergency radio calls, witnesses provide more info after 6 people shot in downtown Oxford
Six people, two of them children, were shot Saturday night in downtown Oxford, sources told WRAL News.
WRAL
Buffalo Road closing near Clayton, 6-mile detour in place
CLAYTON, N.C. — Drivers in Johnston County will notice a traffic shift next week. Beginning Monday, Oct. 31, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will close a section of Buffalo Road between Clayton and Selma to replace a pipe near Live Oak Church Road. The closure will last through...
WRAL
When is trick-or-treat this year? Monday, Oct. 31
RALEIGH, N.C. — Editor's note: This is our friendly annual reminder that kids go trick-or-treating on Oct. 31. Every year, I ask that and end up having to look it up online to determine what day trick or treating is happening in my area. As with every year, Go Ask Mom has you covered!
WRAL
Cumberland County unveils state-of-the-art 911 emergency center
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A state-of-the-art Emergency Services Center opens Wednesday in Fayetteville. A ribbon cutting will be held at 2 p.m. at 500 Executive Place with a public tour to follow. Gene Booth, Cumberland County's emergency services director, said the new center will house the 911 call center and...
WRAL
Fire damages auto parts warehouse in Cary
The Cary Fire Department responded to a fire at a car warehouse Monday night, which left the building scorched and potentially millions of dollars in inventory at risk.
WRAL
Community-focused health center opens on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — WakeMed on Wednesday will cut the ribbon on a new medical office that will provide care for people in underserved communities. The Center for Community Health, located at 2600 New Bern Ave., was designed to reach people who have social barriers to health, such as homelessness, lack of insurance, lack of transportation and financial instability.
