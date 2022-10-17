Read full article on original website
Related
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
Russia-Ukraine war live: US pledges ‘unwavering commitment’ to Ukraine and agrees to keep communication with Russia open
Lloyd Austin and Sergei Shoigu had telephone conversation, agreeing to maintain lines of communication while also stressing support for Ukraine
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
kitco.com
Russian business climate worsened in Oct -central bank
MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Thursday that its business climate index slid into negative territory in October, with future expectations becoming markedly less optimistic as production and demand assessments worsened. Businesses' price expectations rose, partly due to a rise in costs, according to a central...
kitco.com
Pentagon says can't confirm reports of Iranian missiles to Russia
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Tuesday that it did not have information at this time to corroborate reports that Iran has promised to provide Russia with surface-to-surface missiles, along with more drones. "I don't have any information to corroborate that at this time," Pentagon spokesman Brigadier...
Almost 12,500 people arrested in Iran protest crackdown, says rights group
Families struggle to contact relatives ones as opposition groups call for movement to focus on plight of thousands in jail
kitco.com
Canada's CIBC adds former finance minister Morneau to board
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) said on Tuesday the country's former finance minister, Bill Morneau, will join its board of directors effective Nov 1. Morneau served as Canada's minister of finance from 2015 to 2020 and played a key role in shaping sustainable and inclusive...
kitco.com
Conservative bastion rattled by UK 'state of chaos' welcomes Truss exit
KNUTSFORD, England, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Residents in a traditional Conservative Party-voting area of Britain hailed Liz Truss' resignation as prime minister on Thursday, with one saying the state of the country was "an absolute disgrace" following her six weeks in office. Truss was brought down by an economic programme...
kitco.com
UK's Truss says she is resigning as PM
LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Liz Truss said on Thursday she would resign as prime minister, brought down by her economic programme that sent shockwaves through the markets and divided her Conservative Party just six weeks after she was appointed. A leadership election will be completed within the next week...
kitco.com
Liz Truss quits after six chaotic weeks as UK prime minister
LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Liz Truss quit on Thursday after the shortest, most chaotic tenure of any British prime minister, forced out after her economic programme shattered the country's reputation for financial stability and left many people poorer. The Conservative Party, which holds a big majority in parliament and...
kitco.com
Eight out of 10 Britons disapprove of Liz Truss-led government - poll
LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Eight out of 10 people in Britain now disapprove of the government, a YouGov poll showed on Tuesday, as the country deals with an economic crisis inflamed by new Prime Minister Liz Truss's now-abandoned attempts at radical tax cutting reforms. The poll found that 77%...
kitco.com
India government must set moderate divestment targets - official
NEW DELHI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Indian government should focus on privatisation of state-run companies instead of chasing high divestment targets, a top finance ministry official said on Tuesday, pointing to market volatility and investors' shaky appetite for risk. Last fiscal year, the government raised just over 135 billion...
In Kyiv, the home front is back and winter is looming
Russian attacks and the prospect of power cuts have made people nervous and politicians angry
kitco.com
WHO: Global leaders commit $2.6 bln to end polio
BERLIN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Global leaders committed $2.6 billion in funding at the World Health Summit on Thursday to end polio, the World Health Organization said. The funding will support global efforts to overcome the final hurdles to polio eradication, vaccinate 370 million children annually over the next five years and continue disease surveillance across 50 countries, the organisation said.
kitco.com
India to pitch for global biofuels alliance at G20 - oil minister
NEW DELHI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - India plans to pitch for a global alliance on biofuels among members of the group of 20 major economies, oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday, as the world's third biggest oil consumer bids to boost use of cleaner fuels. India will take...
kitco.com
ECB set to warn of risks in its non-binding opinion on Spanish tax proposal, sources say
MADRID, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is set to warn of the adverse impact on Spanish banks' solvency of a proposed tax on the sector and of a higher cost of credit in an upcoming non-binding opinion, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. "Attention...
Change of prime minister is likely to delay UK’s fiscal plan
Credibility of economic event could be in doubt if it is launched on Halloween, just a few days into new leader’s tenure
kitco.com
Egypt to release feed from ports following chick culling
CAIRO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Egypt will release an "appropriate quantity" of feed components from ports every week, according to an agriculture ministry letter to the central bank, following outrage from poultry farmers forced to cull chicks amid a dollar shortage. The feed shortage has highlighted the impact of an...
Comments / 0