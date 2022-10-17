Read full article on original website
kitco.com
BT pensions scheme lost $12 bln in assets after UK 'mini-budget' -annual report
LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The British Telecom (BT.L) pension scheme, one of Britain's largest, lost around 11 billion pounds ($12.44 billion) in assets in recent weeks, it said in its annual report on Tuesday, as bond yields soared following the UK government's botched 'mini-budget'. "Following the year-end, there was...
kitco.com
Eight out of 10 Britons disapprove of Liz Truss-led government - poll
LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Eight out of 10 people in Britain now disapprove of the government, a YouGov poll showed on Tuesday, as the country deals with an economic crisis inflamed by new Prime Minister Liz Truss's now-abandoned attempts at radical tax cutting reforms. The poll found that 77%...
kitco.com
Liz Truss quits after six chaotic weeks as UK prime minister
LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Liz Truss quit on Thursday after the shortest, most chaotic tenure of any British prime minister, forced out after her economic programme shattered the country's reputation for financial stability and left many people poorer. The Conservative Party, which holds a big majority in parliament and...
kitco.com
UK's Truss says she is resigning as PM
LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Liz Truss said on Thursday she would resign as prime minister, brought down by her economic programme that sent shockwaves through the markets and divided her Conservative Party just six weeks after she was appointed. A leadership election will be completed within the next week...
kitco.com
Canada's CIBC adds former finance minister Morneau to board
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) said on Tuesday the country's former finance minister, Bill Morneau, will join its board of directors effective Nov 1. Morneau served as Canada's minister of finance from 2015 to 2020 and played a key role in shaping sustainable and inclusive...
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
kitco.com
Britain's next leader will be on a short leash
LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Liz Truss has earned a footnote in the history books. The British leader announced her resignation on Thursday after just 44 days in charge, making her the country’s shortest-serving prime minister ever. Failed policies and a deeply unpopular party will keep her successor on a tight leash.
kitco.com
BoE's Hauser: Mini-budget caused 'full-scale liquidation event' for pension funds
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The fallout in gilt markets from the British government's mini-budget was a "full-scale liquidation event" for pension funds, whose managers were calling the Bank of England with increasing alarm, the central bank's Executive Director for Markets said. "This was a situation that went from 'we're...
kitco.com
EU neighbours seek stability from UK after Truss exit
BRUSSELS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron and Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin voiced hope on Thursday that the next British leader would bring stability to the country after Liz Truss resigned just six weeks into the job. Privately, some EU diplomats have aired a touch of schadenfreude...
kitco.com
Gov't bonds aren't the safe haven they once were - BlackRock
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In their weekly market outlook, asset managers at BlackRock said they don't expect government bonds, a traditional safe-haven...
kitco.com
Sterling dips as market trims BoE rate hike bets, yen scrabbles off 32-yr low
LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Sterling fell on Tuesday, after surging almost 2% the day before, as investors scaled back some of their expectations for Bank of England interest rates hike following Britain's dramatic U-turn on its fiscal plans. The battered Japanese yen traded near a 32-year trough to the...
kitco.com
ECB set to warn of risks in its non-binding opinion on Spanish tax proposal, sources say
MADRID, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is set to warn of the adverse impact on Spanish banks' solvency of a proposed tax on the sector and of a higher cost of credit in an upcoming non-binding opinion, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. "Attention...
kitco.com
Credit Suisse scrambles to finalise revamp as deadline looms
ZURICH/FRANKFURT, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse is racing to firm up sales of part of its business that could limit the cash it needs from investors, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said, with just days to go before the bank unveils an overhaul. The embattled Swiss...
kitco.com
Dollar edges up but gains in check as risk appetite rebounds
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged higher against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, shaking off some of the weakness of the previous session, but a revival in risk appetite in global financial markets kept a lid on its gains. "Yesterday's risk-on vibe looks to be...
kitco.com
Bank of England says first gilt sales to be held on Nov. 1
LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Tuesday the first sale of gilts held in its asset purchase facility would take place on Nov. 1 in light of the government's plan to make a fiscal announcement on the previously planned date of Oct. 31. "The first...
kitco.com
Yen hits weakest level since 1990, pound down after PM announces resignation
NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The dollar surpassed the symbolic level of 150 yen for the first time since 1990 on Thursday, while the British pound turned negative in choppy trading after Liz Truss said she would resign as the United Kingdom's prime minister. The Japanese currency dipped sharply...
kitco.com
Former Celsius exec joins JPMorgan as director of crypto regulatory policy
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Former Celsius executive Aaron Iovine has joined JPMorgan Chase & Co as executive director of digital assets regulatory policy, according to his LinkedIn profile, days after the bank's Chief Executive Jamie Dimon blasted cryptocurrencies as fraud and decentralized ponzi schemes. Iovine was head of policy and...
kitco.com
Traders on intervention watch as yen hits 150, pound gains as Truss resigns
NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The dollar hit the symbolic level of 150 yen for the first time since 1990 on Thursday, while the British pound rose as Liz Truss said she would resign as prime minister. The fragile yen briefly weakened past 150 per dollar for the first...
Penny Mordaunt to stand for Conservative leadership
The leader of the House of Commons, Penny Mordaunt, has become the first person to announce her candidacy for the Conservative party leadership – her second such bid this year. Mordaunt, a former defence secretary, was ousted from the year’s first Tory leadership contest in the fifth round, losing...
