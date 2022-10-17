Read full article on original website
Related
texasstandard.org
The race for Harris County judge is tightening in Houston
Early voting begins Monday, and one of the closest-watched races in Houston is downballot: the election for Harris County judge. Democratic incumbent Lina Hidalgo is facing a tight race against Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer. Hidalgo “is a rising star in the Democratic Party,” says Texas Tribune political reporter James Barragán. “She won the election four years ago against a very popular Republican – but in a wave election.”
Democracy In Crisis — Harris County Asks DOJ For Help In Response To Texas GOP Plans To Oversee Upcoming Election
In perhaps the bluest of Texas counties, Harris County and Houston area officials received a letter Tuesday from the Texas secretary of state’s office informing them that state election observers would be monitoring the county’s election and vote tally. The letter said the state would be sending “a...
KHOU
Harris County, Houston leaders ask for federal monitors in 2022 election
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner sent a joint letter to the United States Department of Justice Civil Rights Division requesting that federal monitors be sent to Harris County for the November 2022 election. This...
fox26houston.com
When is early voting in Texas? 2022 midterm election dates, where to vote
HOUSTON - Voters will soon determine Texas’ next governor and several other statewide and local leaders, but you don’t have to wait until election day on Nov. 8 to cast your ballot. Early voting in Texas for the 2022 midterm election begins on Oct. 24 and runs through...
Harris County Democrats suspect GOP power brokers Republican commissioners' behind no-shows
"I don't know who clipped their wings."
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for Beto
The Houston Chronicle is the largest daily newspaper in Houston, and the third-largest newspaper by Sunday circulation in the United States, behind only The New York Times and the Los Angeles Times.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
A LETTER TO CITIZENS OF MONTGOMERY COUNTY
I’m reaching out to let you know that I am a candidate for the Montgomery County Hospital District, Position 4 Board of Directors. The position is currently held by Bob Bagley. Some of you know my complete background, but many don’t. So, I’ll give you some insight.
Harris Co. has 30 days to extradite mom currently in Louisiana accused of starving kids
The mother identified as Zaikiya Duncan appeared at an extradition hearing Thursday, where a judge said Harris County has 30 days to extradite her back to the Houston area.
10 Best Small Towns To Retire on $2,300 a Month
Retirement is a time of frugality for many, since other than Social Security and pension payments, many folks don't have much money coming in. If you're not rooted to a specific location, you are free...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SPLENDORA PURSUIT ENDS WITH SUSPECT SHOOTING AT OFFICER
At 4:47 am Splendora Officer Culberth was patrolling along FM 2090 when he attempted to stop a Honda Accord. The vehicle accelerated and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle traveled east on FM 2090 to Tram then north to Country Colony. It continued east to County Road 3704 and south at which point, with the vehicle still rolling the driver and passenger, jumped out. As the officer exited his vehicle the driver opened fire with an automatic pistol, jumped a fence, and fled into the woods. The passenger who was armed with an AR-15 dropped it as he tried to scale the fence and was quickly taken into custody. Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Precinct 4, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and DPS assisted in setting a perimeter. The DPS Air Unit was alerted and responded to the scene with the helicopter. The search went several hours with no luck. Just as the perimeter was about to be broken and the helicopter was leaving, a resident on County Road 3704B spotted the suspect which the description had been put out on. He approached the male and told him to get on the ground. The suspect jumped up and went over the fence. A new perimeter was set and K-9 was put back on the ground. A short time later deputies were flagged down on County Road 3704B that the suspect was in the resident’s truck. As officers approached the suspect tried to flee but was quickly taken into custody. The pistol was located in the truck he had been hiding in.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY SETS UP FORMER KEEFER CROSSING MIDDLE SCHOOL AS STATEWIDE ACTIVE SHOOTING TRAINING CENTER FOR POLICE
The former Keefer Crossing Middle School which was sold last year by New Caney ISD to an investment company has been leased by Montgomery County. The county is setting it up as a statewide active shooter training facility for law enforcement across the state. Inquiries from as far away as Wisconsin have already come in asking about availability. The school closed last year. After the closing, much of the furniture and equipment was left behind. The kitchen still had all the appliances, desks in offices and classrooms, and even musical instruments. After the district closed the school thieves came in and stripped it of wiring and plumbing. The county is using some of its Emergency Management equipment such as air handlers and generators to handle the stagnant air and power issues. Also, some equipment has been rented. State Representative Steve Toth said he hopes to get funding to assist the county with the $23,500 monthly price tag. Toth said prior to Columbine it was to wait until the shooting stopped then move in. That has been changed, even though it wasn’t followed through in Uvalde. The building of over 100,000 square feet can actually run several scenarios at one time. Montgomery County SWAT has already utilized it on several occasions as evidenced by the training cartridges around the building and shot marks on the walls etc. Montgomery County Judge Keough hopes multiple agencies will utilize the facility. Representative Toth hopes other schools closed around the state can also be utilized in the same manner. Due to the fact thieves entered the building prior extra precautions have been taken to prevent further damage. The school camera system has been tied to MCSO and deputies will now walk the perimeter of the building looking for suspicious activity.
bluebonnetnews.com
Sally Ann Engle Swift
Sally Ann Engle Swift was born June 27, 1939, in Bellmore, Indiana to William Thomas Engle and Alberta Rachel Scott Engle. Sally passed away on October 16, 2022, and the age of 83. She is preceded in death by her parents William Thomas Engle and Alberta Rachel Scott Engle; her...
kjas.com
Two seriously injured when a trike struck a hog in Newton County
Two people were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when the trike-motorcycle they were riding struck a hog that ran out in front of them in northeast Newton County. It happened shortly after 2:00 on Farm to Market Road 692, about 5 miles south of Recreational Road 255. According to Texas Department...
Click2Houston.com
Flyer with racial slur found pinned to tree in historically Black neighborhood park
HOUSTON – A racist flyer has been removed from a tree at a park in the Sunnyside neighborhood but it’s still nailed in the memories of the couple that found it. The questions they and many others have is how did it get there and what’s going to be done to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
bluebonnetnews.com
Sheryl Lynne Hall
Sheryl Lynne Hall, 66, of Dayton, Texas passed away on October 14, 2022 in Shenandoah, Texas. Sheryl was born in Liberty, Texas on August 28, 1956 to Earl Hall and Lois Jeanette Goodrum-Hall. Sheryl grew up in Dayton where she attended school and graduated high school in 1977. After high...
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis announces new Tenant Protection Policy in response to deplorable living conditions at some rental properties
HOUSTON – In response to some deplorable living conditions in rental housing in Harris County, Commissioner Rodney Ellis announced a newly approved Tenant Protection Policy on Wednesday. Commissioner Ellis will be joined by Dr. Adrienne Holloway, Community Services Department Executive Director, Michael Depland, Texas Housers Communications Manager, and Oscar...
bluebonnetnews.com
Prize livestock, projects fetch $136K at TVE Youth Livestock Show
Liberty County businesses and supporters of local youth pulled out their checkbooks on Friday, Oct. 21, for the Trinity Valley Exposition’s premium sale and freezer sale auctions. The top 25 exhibitors, whose projects were picked for either Grand Champion and Reserve Champion in 17 categories, fetched a whopping $136,897...
Click2Houston.com
18 undocumented immigrants with prior DWI convictions apprehended by ICE Houston
HOUSTON – Eighteen undocumented immigrants residing in the Houston area who have previously been convicted of driving while intoxicated have since been apprehended, according to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) and Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston Field Office. The fugitive operations initiative, dubbed “Operation Secure...
MySanAntonio
Texans' most stressful driving pet peeve isn't traffic or potholes, report says
In auto insurance company HiRoad's list, one Texas area was listed among the worst cities in America to be stuck in traffic. The only city from the South to make the roundup, Houston landed at No. 10 after other major cities like Chicago, Ill. (No. 1), New York, N.Y. (No. 2), San Francisco, Calif. (No. 5), Washington, D.C. (No. 6) and Los Angeles, Calif. (No. 9).
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HARRIS COUNTY PURSUIT HEADING TOWARD MONTGOMERY COUNTY
11PM-DPS AND SEVERAL HARRIS COUNTY UNITS ARE IN PURSUIT OF A VEHICLE NORTH ON I-45 AT RANKIN ROAD HEADING NORTH.
Comments / 5