ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
umterps.com

Stahl Nets Late Game-Winner, Terps Best Indiana 1-0

BLOOMINGTON, IN -- Alina Stahl's goal in the 86th minute gave the Terps a wild, 1-0 win over Indiana to snap a seven-game losing streak. It was Maryland's second Big Ten victory of the season. Both defenses shined all night as neither team was able to find much offensive rhythm...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
umterps.com

Match Preview: No. 8 Maryland vs. Michigan State

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- The No. 8 Maryland men's soccer team hosts Michigan State in a crucial Big Ten clash Friday night at Ludwig Field. Kickoff for Friday's match is scheduled for 7 p.m., and fans can watch the action live on B1G+ or listen on WMUC Sports. THIS WEEK'S...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Maryland Tennis Travels to the Atlantic Regional Championship

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Maryland tennis team is set to compete in the ITA Division I Women's Atlantic Regional Championship, hosted by Virginia Tech. Matches will be played from October 20-24 at the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center. Live streaming will be available by clicking here. Qualifying matches on Thursday will...
BLACKSBURG, VA
umterps.com

Terps Travel to Indiana for Pair of Matches to Close out Regular Season

Maryland (2-8-5) vs. Indiana (2-6-7) COLLEGE PARK, MD. - The University of Maryland women's soccer team will close out the regular season on the road in Indiana. The Terps will take on the Hoosiers at 7 pm on Thursday night, followed by a matchup against Purdue on Sunday at 2 pm. Both games will be streamed on B1G+.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

No. 2 Terps Battle Big Ten Foe No. 5 Penn State

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - No. 2 Maryland travels to University Park, Pennsylvania to face Big Ten opponent No. 5 Penn State in a battle of top ranked teams. The Terps will matchup with the Nittany Lions on Friday, Oct. 21 at 6:00 p.m. The game will be available to stream on B1G+.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Major Gifts Spotlight: Rick Jaklitsch

The Fall 2022 issue of ONE MARYLAND Magazine recently arrived in the mailboxes of Terrapin Club members. ONE MARYLAND features stories of strength and perseverance, of determination and spirit. These stories define our athletics program, and this new magazine will allow us to share these stories with you. Over the next few weeks, we will be rolling out these stories on umterps.com as a preview of what you will find in ONE MARYLAND. To receive future issues of the magazine when they debut, please join the Terrapin Club. We hope you enjoy.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Terp Q&A: John Phillips

The Fall 2022 issue of ONE MARYLAND Magazine recently arrived in the mailboxes of Terrapin Club members. ONE MARYLAND features stories of strength and perseverance, of determination and spirit. These stories define our athletics program, and this new magazine will allow us to share these stories with you. Over the next few weeks, we will be rolling out these stories on umterps.com as a preview of what you will find in ONE MARYLAND. To receive future issues of the magazine when they debut, please join the Terrapin Club. We hope you enjoy.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Miller Named to Ann Meyers Drysdale Watch List

SPRINGFIELD, MA – Senior Diamond Miller of the 17th-ranked Maryland women's basketball team was named to the All-Big Ten Preseason Team Wednesday for the second straight season. This is the second straight season Miller was named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Watch List. She was named to the All-Big...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Sellers Named to Cheryl Miller Award Watch List

SPRINGFIELD, MA – — Shyanne Sellers of the 17th-ranked Maryland women's basketball team is one of 20 watch-list candidates for the Cheryl Miller Award, an annual honor recognizing the top small forward in women's NCAA Division I college basketball. Sellers, the 2022 Big Ten Sixth Player of the...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
golfcourseindustry.com

Construction progressing at new Kolter Homes course on Florida’s Treasure Coast

Construction work is progressing on schedule at the new 18-hole golf course at Astor Creek Country Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida, the first golf course community that Kolter Homes has developed from the ground up. Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski, ASGCA, has been making weekly site visits to oversee the work with golf construction company Ryangolf, landscape designer RVI, irrigation consultant Tony Altum and irrigation contractor Nutt Irrigation.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
a-z-animals.com

Is Lake Poinsett the Alligator Capital of Florida?

American alligators are one of only two extant alligator species on Earth, the other being the Chinese alligator. Alligators are found in all of Florida’s fresh waters, including Lake Poinsett on the eastern side of the state. But is this little-known lake really Florida’s alligator capital?. Here, we’ll...
ROCKLEDGE, FL
WESH

New I-4 ramp to ease travel for Florida drivers

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, commuters on Interstate 4 will have a new route available to them to avoid the traffic of downtown Orlando. A new off-ramp is opening up and it will allow drivers to go from Sanford all the way to Kissimmee without getting on the interstate.
ORLANDO, FL
visitindianrivercounty.com

Most Insta-worthy Places In Indian River

Indian River County has the small-town charm and laid-back beach vibe that makes it the perfect coastal getaway. It’s no surprise that we have some stunning incredible photo spots. If you’re planning on visiting Indian River soon and hoping to get some great photos while you’re here, you definitely won’t want to miss these instagram-worthy spots.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

All-New Route from Melbourne Orlando International Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul On Sun Country Airlines Set Next February

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) announced the addition of an all-new route to Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, onboard Sun Country Airlines. Flights to and from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will begin in February 2023 onboard the airline’s fleet of 737s.
MELBOURNE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy