Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
This Massive Flea Market in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Baltimore's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBaltimore, MD
Related
umterps.com
Stahl Nets Late Game-Winner, Terps Best Indiana 1-0
BLOOMINGTON, IN -- Alina Stahl's goal in the 86th minute gave the Terps a wild, 1-0 win over Indiana to snap a seven-game losing streak. It was Maryland's second Big Ten victory of the season. Both defenses shined all night as neither team was able to find much offensive rhythm...
umterps.com
Match Preview: No. 8 Maryland vs. Michigan State
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- The No. 8 Maryland men's soccer team hosts Michigan State in a crucial Big Ten clash Friday night at Ludwig Field. Kickoff for Friday's match is scheduled for 7 p.m., and fans can watch the action live on B1G+ or listen on WMUC Sports. THIS WEEK'S...
umterps.com
Maryland Tennis Travels to the Atlantic Regional Championship
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Maryland tennis team is set to compete in the ITA Division I Women's Atlantic Regional Championship, hosted by Virginia Tech. Matches will be played from October 20-24 at the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center. Live streaming will be available by clicking here. Qualifying matches on Thursday will...
umterps.com
Terps Travel to Indiana for Pair of Matches to Close out Regular Season
Maryland (2-8-5) vs. Indiana (2-6-7) COLLEGE PARK, MD. - The University of Maryland women's soccer team will close out the regular season on the road in Indiana. The Terps will take on the Hoosiers at 7 pm on Thursday night, followed by a matchup against Purdue on Sunday at 2 pm. Both games will be streamed on B1G+.
umterps.com
No. 2 Terps Battle Big Ten Foe No. 5 Penn State
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - No. 2 Maryland travels to University Park, Pennsylvania to face Big Ten opponent No. 5 Penn State in a battle of top ranked teams. The Terps will matchup with the Nittany Lions on Friday, Oct. 21 at 6:00 p.m. The game will be available to stream on B1G+.
umterps.com
Major Gifts Spotlight: Rick Jaklitsch
The Fall 2022 issue of ONE MARYLAND Magazine recently arrived in the mailboxes of Terrapin Club members. ONE MARYLAND features stories of strength and perseverance, of determination and spirit. These stories define our athletics program, and this new magazine will allow us to share these stories with you. Over the next few weeks, we will be rolling out these stories on umterps.com as a preview of what you will find in ONE MARYLAND. To receive future issues of the magazine when they debut, please join the Terrapin Club. We hope you enjoy.
umterps.com
Terp Q&A: John Phillips
The Fall 2022 issue of ONE MARYLAND Magazine recently arrived in the mailboxes of Terrapin Club members. ONE MARYLAND features stories of strength and perseverance, of determination and spirit. These stories define our athletics program, and this new magazine will allow us to share these stories with you. Over the next few weeks, we will be rolling out these stories on umterps.com as a preview of what you will find in ONE MARYLAND. To receive future issues of the magazine when they debut, please join the Terrapin Club. We hope you enjoy.
umterps.com
Miller Named to Ann Meyers Drysdale Watch List
SPRINGFIELD, MA – Senior Diamond Miller of the 17th-ranked Maryland women's basketball team was named to the All-Big Ten Preseason Team Wednesday for the second straight season. This is the second straight season Miller was named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Watch List. She was named to the All-Big...
umterps.com
Sellers Named to Cheryl Miller Award Watch List
SPRINGFIELD, MA – — Shyanne Sellers of the 17th-ranked Maryland women's basketball team is one of 20 watch-list candidates for the Cheryl Miller Award, an annual honor recognizing the top small forward in women's NCAA Division I college basketball. Sellers, the 2022 Big Ten Sixth Player of the...
golfcourseindustry.com
Construction progressing at new Kolter Homes course on Florida’s Treasure Coast
Construction work is progressing on schedule at the new 18-hole golf course at Astor Creek Country Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida, the first golf course community that Kolter Homes has developed from the ground up. Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski, ASGCA, has been making weekly site visits to oversee the work with golf construction company Ryangolf, landscape designer RVI, irrigation consultant Tony Altum and irrigation contractor Nutt Irrigation.
a-z-animals.com
Is Lake Poinsett the Alligator Capital of Florida?
American alligators are one of only two extant alligator species on Earth, the other being the Chinese alligator. Alligators are found in all of Florida’s fresh waters, including Lake Poinsett on the eastern side of the state. But is this little-known lake really Florida’s alligator capital?. Here, we’ll...
WESH
New I-4 ramp to ease travel for Florida drivers
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, commuters on Interstate 4 will have a new route available to them to avoid the traffic of downtown Orlando. A new off-ramp is opening up and it will allow drivers to go from Sanford all the way to Kissimmee without getting on the interstate.
wfit.org
This Brevard neighborhood remains almost inaccessible from Hurricane Ian flooding
In central Florida, widespread flooding still is receding more than two weeks after Hurricane Ian. In one Brevard County neighborhood, the only road in and out remains washed out, leaving many residents stranded. Getting to Lake Harney Woods is no easy task. The bridge here across the St. Johns River...
Tornado Confirmed In Vero Beach Neighborhood
The EF-0 had winds of between 80 and 85 miles per hour as it tore branches off of trees and the roof off a mobile home.
visitindianrivercounty.com
Most Insta-worthy Places In Indian River
Indian River County has the small-town charm and laid-back beach vibe that makes it the perfect coastal getaway. It’s no surprise that we have some stunning incredible photo spots. If you’re planning on visiting Indian River soon and hoping to get some great photos while you’re here, you definitely won’t want to miss these instagram-worthy spots.
WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket Thursday from Florida’s Space Coast. The launch happened at 10:30 a.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch was in support of SpaceX’s Starlink mission. Starlink is SpaceX’s constellation of networked satellites that is designed...
spacecoastdaily.com
All-New Route from Melbourne Orlando International Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul On Sun Country Airlines Set Next February
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) announced the addition of an all-new route to Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, onboard Sun Country Airlines. Flights to and from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will begin in February 2023 onboard the airline’s fleet of 737s.
WPBF News 25
GALLERY: Confirmed tornado hits Vero Beach as severe storms roll through Treasure Coast
Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic | uLocal | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. Strong storms producing high winds and a confirmed tornado swept through St. Lucie and Indian River counties Monday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service confirmed an EFO tornado in the Vero Beach area Monday...
wqcs.org
Third Delay in Testing for Brightline; 110 MPH Speeds Now Set for Friday
Martin & St. Lucie Counties - Wednesday October 19, 2022: For the third time this week Brightline has delayed the start of testing its passenger trains in Martin and St. Lucie Counties at speeds up to 110 miles-per-hour. The private rail carrier initially announced the start of testing would be...
WESH
Wild video shows hail, intense wind bearing down on Brevard County
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A viewer captured an intense hail storm yesterday in Melbourne. See the video above.
Comments / 0