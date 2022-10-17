ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, IL

Two Persons Shot at Morrison Home Friday Morning as Illinois State Police Tried to Conduct a Search Warrant

According to the Illinois State Police, an ISP Specials Weapon Team tried to conduct a search warrant at 5:30 Friday morning at a residence on North Cherry Street in Morrison. When troopers arrived on scene, they heard gunshot coming from inside the home. Upon making entry, the troopers reported they encountered person with a gun. The suspect was then shot. The information did not say if the person was shot by a member of the State Police or by someone else. The suspect was taken to a local hospital.
MORRISON, IL
KWQC

Man dead following overnight shooting in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police responded to a report of someone being shot at 12:24 Saturday morning on the 1000 block of 14th Street in Rock Island. Officers found a 26 year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The man died of his injuries after being transported to a local hospital.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WQAD

KWQC

KWQC

ourquadcities.com

UPDATE: Armed suspect shot in Morrison incident

UPDATE: (October 21, 2022 – 4:06 p.m.) The Illinois State Police has issued the following release about the incident:. The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred when ISP assisted the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street, Morrison, in the early morning hours of Friday, October 21, 2022. Upon entry, officers heard gun shots from within the residence. During a search, officers encountered the subject of the search warrant. An ISP officer fired at the armed subject, who sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital. Officers continued to search the home and in a part of the house separate from where the officer involved shooting occurred, found a female with a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital. Medical conditions are not available at this time.
MORRISON, IL
starvedrock.media

Driver From Sandwich Killed In Wreck

A crash just outside Plano claimed the life of a Sandwich man. Kendall County deputies were called just after 7:30 Wednesday night for a single-vehicle wreck on Creek Road. For whatever reason, 52-year-old Jeffrey Thompson drove off the road and had his vehicle hit a utility pole. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.
PLANO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Teen arrested for stabbing relative Saturday night

KEWANEE, Ill. (WMBD) — A teen has been arrested for stabbing a relative during an altercation in Kewanee late Saturday night. Just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Kewanee Police responded to the 200 block of South Tremont Street on a report of a disturbance involving a stabbing. They discovered the victim, an 18-year-old male, lying in the front yard of a home bleeding from his leg.
KEWANEE, IL
starvedrock.media

First Female La Salle County Deputy Passes Away

A trailblazing law enforcement officer has died. Seventy-one-year-old Tina Reynolds of Ottawa died Sunday. Reynolds was a deputy with the La Salle County Sheriff's Office for 35 years before retiring. At the time of her hiring, she became La Salle County's first female deputy. Services for Tina Reynolds are with...
LA SALLE COUNTY, TX
nrgmediadixon.com

Polo Man Facing Numerous Drug Charges After Deputies Conduct Welfare Check

On Thursday during the early morning, Ogle County Deputies responded to the area Illinois Route-26 near the intersection of West Grove Road for a welfare check reported by a passerby. The vehicle was reported to have been parked along the roadway with its lights on. After an investigation, 37-year-old Nicholas...
OGLE COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police accuse suspect of having meth, needles, in hotel parking lot

A 44-year-old Davenport man has been released on his own recognizance after police accuse him and a co-defendant of having meth and other drugs in a Bettendorf hotel parking lot. Nicholas Hayes faces three charges of possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent, court records say. Shorty...
BETTENDORF, IA
nrgmediadixon.com

Sterling Woman Arrested for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Other Charges

On Wednesday October 12, Sterling Police responded to Lynn Blvd and Avenue E for a report of a stolen vehicle. During their investigation, 40-year-old Amy Dunham of Sterling was taken into custody for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Resisting/Obstructing a Peace Officer, Obstructing Identification and Expired Driver’s License. Dunham...
STERLING, IL
KWQC

Woman pleads not guilty in fatal East Moline crash

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline woman pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges filed in connection with a crash that left two people dead earlier this month. Tonya E. Franks, 53, entered her plea after waiving her right to a preliminary hearing. During a preliminary hearing, a judge hears testimony to determine whether enough probable cause exists to move the case forward.
EAST MOLINE, IL

