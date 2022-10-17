Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
LaSalle County Sheriff's Office advises Sheridan residents to shelter in place and lock their doors
UPDATE: The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office has lifted the shelter-in-place order in Sheridan. Reports indicate that a suspect is in custody after an approximately ten-hour standoff with police. ****. The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office is requesting that residents in Sheridan shelter in place and lock their doors. There is an...
nrgmediadixon.com
Two Persons Shot at Morrison Home Friday Morning as Illinois State Police Tried to Conduct a Search Warrant
According to the Illinois State Police, an ISP Specials Weapon Team tried to conduct a search warrant at 5:30 Friday morning at a residence on North Cherry Street in Morrison. When troopers arrived on scene, they heard gunshot coming from inside the home. Upon making entry, the troopers reported they encountered person with a gun. The suspect was then shot. The information did not say if the person was shot by a member of the State Police or by someone else. The suspect was taken to a local hospital.
KWQC
Man dead following overnight shooting in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police responded to a report of someone being shot at 12:24 Saturday morning on the 1000 block of 14th Street in Rock Island. Officers found a 26 year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The man died of his injuries after being transported to a local hospital.
Suspect, victim in hospital after shootings at Morrison home
MORRISON, Ill. — A victim and a suspect are both in the hospital with gunshot wounds after police shot the suspect during the execution of a search warrant in Morrison, according to Illinois State Police. In the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 21, ISP officers assisted the Blackhawk...
KWQC
Troopers investigate officer-involved shooting in Morrison
MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police are investing an officer-involved shooting in Morrison Friday morning. The Illinois State Police assisted the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street, around 5:30 a.m. Friday, according to a statement from troopers. During...
nrgmediadixon.com
Teen Arrested on Several Charges After Deputies Make Welfare Check on Person in Restaurant Parking Lot
Shortly after midnight on Saturday October 15, Ogle County Deputies responded to 13939 E. Il. Rt 72 (Junction Corner Burgers) for a welfare check on a male subject, within the parking lot. After an investigation, Deputies placed 18-year-old Anthony C. Nunez of Rockford under arrest for aggravated driving under the...
KWQC
Morrison police ask public to avoid section of North Cherry Street
MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - Morrison police are asking the public to avoid the 500 block of North Cherry Street for an ongoing investigation. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and Morrison Police Department are assisting Illinois State Police with an incident that took place in the early morning hours in the City of Morrison, according to Whiteside County deputies.
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Armed suspect shot in Morrison incident
UPDATE: (October 21, 2022 – 4:06 p.m.) The Illinois State Police has issued the following release about the incident:. The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred when ISP assisted the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street, Morrison, in the early morning hours of Friday, October 21, 2022. Upon entry, officers heard gun shots from within the residence. During a search, officers encountered the subject of the search warrant. An ISP officer fired at the armed subject, who sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital. Officers continued to search the home and in a part of the house separate from where the officer involved shooting occurred, found a female with a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital. Medical conditions are not available at this time.
KWQC
Scott County correctional officer charged with burglary, domestic abuse assault
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Scott County correctional officer is on administrative leave after police say he forced his way into the home of a woman who has an order of protection against him. Kevin Michael Delveau, 32, of Davenport, faces charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable...
starvedrock.media
Driver From Sandwich Killed In Wreck
A crash just outside Plano claimed the life of a Sandwich man. Kendall County deputies were called just after 7:30 Wednesday night for a single-vehicle wreck on Creek Road. For whatever reason, 52-year-old Jeffrey Thompson drove off the road and had his vehicle hit a utility pole. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police ask for help identifying person who robbed, assaulted woman
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police are asking for help identifying a person they say attempted to take a woman’s purse at Aldi. According to police, around 8 p.m. Oct. 11, a person pushed a woman down and tried to take her purse while she was walking to her vehicle at Aldi, 4211 Avenue of the Cities.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Davenport police for murder charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Larry Lavell Wiggins Jr., 29, is wanted by Davenport police for the murder of Ben Smith Jr. on June 20, and for willful injury causing serious injury. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-10, 250 pounds with black hair...
Central Illinois Proud
Teen arrested for stabbing relative Saturday night
KEWANEE, Ill. (WMBD) — A teen has been arrested for stabbing a relative during an altercation in Kewanee late Saturday night. Just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Kewanee Police responded to the 200 block of South Tremont Street on a report of a disturbance involving a stabbing. They discovered the victim, an 18-year-old male, lying in the front yard of a home bleeding from his leg.
starvedrock.media
First Female La Salle County Deputy Passes Away
A trailblazing law enforcement officer has died. Seventy-one-year-old Tina Reynolds of Ottawa died Sunday. Reynolds was a deputy with the La Salle County Sheriff's Office for 35 years before retiring. At the time of her hiring, she became La Salle County's first female deputy. Services for Tina Reynolds are with...
nrgmediadixon.com
Polo Man Facing Numerous Drug Charges After Deputies Conduct Welfare Check
On Thursday during the early morning, Ogle County Deputies responded to the area Illinois Route-26 near the intersection of West Grove Road for a welfare check reported by a passerby. The vehicle was reported to have been parked along the roadway with its lights on. After an investigation, 37-year-old Nicholas...
ourquadcities.com
Police accuse suspect of having meth, needles, in hotel parking lot
A 44-year-old Davenport man has been released on his own recognizance after police accuse him and a co-defendant of having meth and other drugs in a Bettendorf hotel parking lot. Nicholas Hayes faces three charges of possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent, court records say. Shorty...
nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling Woman Arrested for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Other Charges
On Wednesday October 12, Sterling Police responded to Lynn Blvd and Avenue E for a report of a stolen vehicle. During their investigation, 40-year-old Amy Dunham of Sterling was taken into custody for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Resisting/Obstructing a Peace Officer, Obstructing Identification and Expired Driver’s License. Dunham...
KWQC
Woman pleads not guilty in fatal East Moline crash
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline woman pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges filed in connection with a crash that left two people dead earlier this month. Tonya E. Franks, 53, entered her plea after waiving her right to a preliminary hearing. During a preliminary hearing, a judge hears testimony to determine whether enough probable cause exists to move the case forward.
Mountain lion hit and killed by car in I-88
Illinois State Police said a mountain lion was struck and killed Sunday night on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County.
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Police Department Nominated for the Aftermath K-9 Grant, Citizens Need to Start Voting on October 24
Rock Falls PD has been nominated for the Aftermath K-9 Grant again this year. Voting will begin October 24. The winning department will receive $2500 toward their K9 program. This money could be used to purchase equipment needed to maintain the new K9 program. RFPD K9 Fahgo will be beginning...
