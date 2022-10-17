It’s (almost) the most wonderful time of the year, and as he gears up for the holiday season, Thomas Rhett is releasing a four-track collection of beloved Christmas songs. The singer surprised fans with the new music on Friday, bringing his own signature style to some of the best-loved tunes of the season for his holiday release, Merry Christmas, Y’all. “Winter Wonderland,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” all get the TR treatment on this four-pack.

