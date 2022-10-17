ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fire breaks out at Rockford’s Texas Roadhouse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled a blaze at Texas Roadhouse early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the restaurant at 7240 Walton Street around 1:13 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A delivery crew at the building had found a fire near a permanently installed space heater. The delivery crew used a fire […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

44 firefighters battle intentional blazes at Rockford apartment buildings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Forty-four Rockford firefighters battled flames at neighboring apartment buildings in Rockford Saturday morning, and the fires were reportedly set on purpose. Firefighters responded to 2303 Canary Drive at 3:19 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews reported a fire burning on the 3rd floor balcony of the three story, 12 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Sterling Seeks to Create Quiet Zones at Railroad Crossings Through Town

When trains travel through communities in the Sauk Valley, they do not do it quietly. The trains can be heard and when they blow their horn at crossings, they can really be heard and heard around town. Sterling City Manager Scott Schumard wants to do something about this noise. He...
nrgmediadixon.com

Woodlawn Arts Academy Presenting Fall Musical, Tickets go on Sale October 31

Woodlawn Arts Academy presents its fall musical theater production, “Magic Tree House: Pirates Past Noon Kids” the weekend of Nov. 11 at Centennial Auditorium. Tickets go on sale Oct. 31. The production features 26 first through fifth grade students from Sterling, Rock Falls, Dixon, Polo and Lyndon directed...
STERLING, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Two Persons Shot at Morrison Home Friday Morning as Illinois State Police Tried to Conduct a Search Warrant

According to the Illinois State Police, an ISP Specials Weapon Team tried to conduct a search warrant at 5:30 Friday morning at a residence on North Cherry Street in Morrison. When troopers arrived on scene, they heard gunshot coming from inside the home. Upon making entry, the troopers reported they encountered person with a gun. The suspect was then shot. The information did not say if the person was shot by a member of the State Police or by someone else. The suspect was taken to a local hospital.
MORRISON, IL
WIFR

Road pavement to begin Thursday in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Road construction operations will begin in Freeport this week and the city wants motorists to prepare for delays. Starting at 6 a.m. Thursday, October 20, construction crews will reduce traffic flow to perform pavement grinding, milling, and cleaning operations on the following streets:. Meadows Drive from...
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Driver hits cougar on I-88 in DeKalb County

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest. Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials […]
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center

PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
PRINCETON, IL
starvedrock.media

First Female La Salle County Deputy Passes Away

A trailblazing law enforcement officer has died. Seventy-one-year-old Tina Reynolds of Ottawa died Sunday. Reynolds was a deputy with the La Salle County Sheriff's Office for 35 years before retiring. At the time of her hiring, she became La Salle County's first female deputy. Services for Tina Reynolds are with...
LA SALLE COUNTY, TX
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man shot in arm in Auburn Street shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is recovering from being shot in the arm Sunday night. It happened in the 2400 block of Auburn Street around 9:45 p.m., near N. Rockton Avenue. Police said that the 43-year-old male victim is expected to survive, but there are no details yet on any suspects involved. He was […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wglc.net

Man shot in throat in Lee County; incident under investigation

NELSON – One man was taken to a hospital and another brought in for questioning after a reported shooting in Lee County on Sunday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office say they were called just before midnight to an address in the community of Nelson. They say that a 35-year-old man was shot in the throat and taken by ambulance for treatment. His current condition was not disclosed. Another man, 27-year-old Cody Henson, was being questioned by authorities. The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office noted that there is no danger to the public.
LEE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Car hit by gunfire in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Freeport Police Department is investigating after a shooting incident Monday in the unit block of South Johanna Avenue. According to police, officers responded to the scene at around 7:45 p.m., and spoke to a 42-year-old man who said he was sitting in his car when a suspect start shooting at him. […]
FREEPORT, IL

