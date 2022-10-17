Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois Community Comes Together to Donate to Business Owner’s Medical Bills
Rockford community members are turning their prayers into donations to help a business owner in need as we enter this holiday season. You can say a lot of things about the city of Rockford, Illinois. Some of them I won't write here... but the others I will. Rockford is a...
WIFR
Stephenson County Board votes against CNA pay increase
STEPHENSON COUNTY (WIFR) - A contested vocal and lengthy debate carries on well into the night. At stake: the wages of Certified Nursing Assistants at Freeport’s longest-running senior living center. It took the board until almost 9:45 Thursday night to finally vote 11-10 against opting into a state program...
starvedrock.media
OSF Healthcare issues revised COVID mask rules
New COVID recommendations prompting one medical cluster to revise its rules. OSF Healthcare announced that patients and visitors are NOT required to wear a mask unless the community transmission level in that particular county is high. Patients and visitors will be asked to “mask up” if they have a suspected or confirmed COVID infection; display symptoms of a respiratory infection or have had close contact or been exposed to someone with COVID in the past 10 days.
44 firefighters battle intentional blazes at Rockford apartment buildings
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Forty-four Rockford firefighters battled flames at neighboring apartment buildings in Rockford Saturday morning, and the fires were reportedly set on purpose. Firefighters responded to 2303 Canary Drive at 3:19 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews reported a fire burning on the 3rd floor balcony of the three story, 12 […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon School Board Says Instruction on Doing Taxes and Balancing a Check Book Are Taught, Just Not in a Single Class
Students at Dixon Schools learn a great many things during their years of classes. It is also very possible that once they graduate from Dixon High School they will not ever use some of the knowledge they learned. For many years, some students have asked for a class that would...
agupdate.com
Three generations harvest together in Northwest Illinois
ANNAWAN, Ill. — This time of year it is easy to catch three generations of the Verbeck family together in the fields in Henry County in Northwest Illinois. Robbie is navigating the combine. Often his dad Dwaine, who is 75, is at his side with the grain cart, and Robbie’s son Zach, who just graduated high school, is driving the semi-truck.
WOMI Owensboro
Illinois Mom Fighting For Her Life After Rare Reaction Leaves Her Hospitalized
Life can change in a blink of an eye. For this mom in Rockford, Illinois, her life suddenly changed on September 12th, 2022 after having a rare reaction to a prescribed medication. Emily Herbert is a single mother who was just about to start a new job the day she...
‘Little House on the Prairie’ star Melissa Gilbert visit Edwards Apple Orchard
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Edwards Apple Orchard hosted a visit by actress Melissa Gilbert, best known for her role as Laura Ingalls Wilder on TV’s “Little House on the Prairie.” “I love apples, and being able to pick our own was a highlight for me, and our team. This season we had the opportunity […]
4 new businesses open in remodeled century-old LeClaire building
LE CLAIRE, Iowa — LeClaire's retail sector is growing with the addition of four new stores just off the downtown strip. A LeClaire couple recently bought the century-old red brick building at 423 Cody Road and restored it for businesses to move into the new suites. The building was...
Walgreens Is Closing Four Different Pharmacies In The Quad Cities
After much speculation and rumors, it has been confirmed that four Walgreens pharmacy locations in the Quad Cities will be closing down. The four Walgreens pharmacies closing include a location in Davenport, Rock Island, East Moline, and Moline. On Friday, Local 4 News broke the news that select Walgreens pharmacies...
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon School Board Learns More About Solar Panels for Buildings, Citizens Concerned About Panels Being Seen on top of the High School
At the Dixon School Board meeting held this past week, the board members received an update in regards to the proposal to place solar panels on the district buildings. The board was informed that engineers would soon visit the schools and check on the condition of the roof for the installation. The board was also told the district would begin an information campaign to let parents know what they are doing.
Were Illinois Residents Just Given A Pass For Raking Their Leaves This Fall?
If you hate raking leaves, this might be the best news you'll hear all day!. When we lived in our old home in Rockford, we had 2 rounds of leaf duty each Fall. The first was raking up all the leaves that fell from our neighbor's trees and blew into our yard. The second round usually came in late November/early December when our own trees finally dropped all their leaves.
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Police Department Nominated for the Aftermath K-9 Grant, Citizens Need to Start Voting on October 24
Rock Falls PD has been nominated for the Aftermath K-9 Grant again this year. Voting will begin October 24. The winning department will receive $2500 toward their K9 program. This money could be used to purchase equipment needed to maintain the new K9 program. RFPD K9 Fahgo will be beginning...
These Christmas Toys May Be Incredibly Hard to Find in Illinois
When I was in the third grade, the Cabbage Patch Doll was the hottest Christmas gift that was impossible to find, and for those who had to have one under their tree, paying more than 10 times the retail price was normal. Then I recall that creepy Furby toy causing...
A Beloved QCA Coffee Shop Is Closing Its Doors Soon
A beloved cafe in the QCA will be closing its doors at the end of the month. Mama B's Cafe in Coal Valley announced on Facebook that they will be closing on October 29th. The post didn't give a reason for the closure but thanked the community for their support and mentioned that the announcement of a new tenant is coming up.
starvedrock.media
Barn destroyed by fire Friday west of Magnolia
An old barn was leveled by fire Friday west of Magnolia despite numerous departments responding. Fire Chief Dan Baum said the fire had a significant head start as firemen raced to the Taylor road location. No one was hurt and the cause is not known. Baum got help from Standard, Lostant, Leonore and several others. Chief Baum, as many other rural fire chiefs knows the important of an "auto-aid" agreement:
Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Coming to Rockford in Early 2023
The company also has a new location coming to Bloomington The post Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Coming to Rockford in Early 2023 appeared first on What Now Chicago: The Best Source For Chicago News.
rockrivercurrent.com
After a delay in demolition, former Rockford grocery store burns. Here’s what the lag cost the city
ROCKFORD — A City Council decision to delay demolition of a dilapidated former grocery store may wind up costing Rockford additional money after fire ravaged the property this week. Fire consumed the former Al-Mart at 2323 W. State St. around 8:40 p.m. Monday night, forcing multiple fire companies to...
Salamone’s Set to Expand within Rockford Next Year
The company's second location will replace the Illinois Decorator Center The post Salamone’s Set to Expand within Rockford Next Year appeared first on What Now Chicago: The Best Source For Chicago News.
Suspect, victim in hospital after shootings at Morrison home
MORRISON, Ill. — A victim and a suspect are both in the hospital with gunshot wounds after police shot the suspect during the execution of a search warrant in Morrison, according to Illinois State Police. In the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 21, ISP officers assisted the Blackhawk...
Comments / 0