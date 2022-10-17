ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon, IL

WIFR

Stephenson County Board votes against CNA pay increase

STEPHENSON COUNTY (WIFR) - A contested vocal and lengthy debate carries on well into the night. At stake: the wages of Certified Nursing Assistants at Freeport’s longest-running senior living center. It took the board until almost 9:45 Thursday night to finally vote 11-10 against opting into a state program...
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

OSF Healthcare issues revised COVID mask rules

New COVID recommendations prompting one medical cluster to revise its rules. OSF Healthcare announced that patients and visitors are NOT required to wear a mask unless the community transmission level in that particular county is high. Patients and visitors will be asked to “mask up” if they have a suspected or confirmed COVID infection; display symptoms of a respiratory infection or have had close contact or been exposed to someone with COVID in the past 10 days.
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

44 firefighters battle intentional blazes at Rockford apartment buildings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Forty-four Rockford firefighters battled flames at neighboring apartment buildings in Rockford Saturday morning, and the fires were reportedly set on purpose. Firefighters responded to 2303 Canary Drive at 3:19 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews reported a fire burning on the 3rd floor balcony of the three story, 12 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
agupdate.com

Three generations harvest together in Northwest Illinois

ANNAWAN, Ill. — This time of year it is easy to catch three generations of the Verbeck family together in the fields in Henry County in Northwest Illinois. Robbie is navigating the combine. Often his dad Dwaine, who is 75, is at his side with the grain cart, and Robbie’s son Zach, who just graduated high school, is driving the semi-truck.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
97X

Walgreens Is Closing Four Different Pharmacies In The Quad Cities

After much speculation and rumors, it has been confirmed that four Walgreens pharmacy locations in the Quad Cities will be closing down. The four Walgreens pharmacies closing include a location in Davenport, Rock Island, East Moline, and Moline. On Friday, Local 4 News broke the news that select Walgreens pharmacies...
DAVENPORT, IA
nrgmediadixon.com

Dixon School Board Learns More About Solar Panels for Buildings, Citizens Concerned About Panels Being Seen on top of the High School

At the Dixon School Board meeting held this past week, the board members received an update in regards to the proposal to place solar panels on the district buildings. The board was informed that engineers would soon visit the schools and check on the condition of the roof for the installation. The board was also told the district would begin an information campaign to let parents know what they are doing.
Q985

Were Illinois Residents Just Given A Pass For Raking Their Leaves This Fall?

If you hate raking leaves, this might be the best news you'll hear all day!. When we lived in our old home in Rockford, we had 2 rounds of leaf duty each Fall. The first was raking up all the leaves that fell from our neighbor's trees and blew into our yard. The second round usually came in late November/early December when our own trees finally dropped all their leaves.
ILLINOIS STATE
B100

A Beloved QCA Coffee Shop Is Closing Its Doors Soon

A beloved cafe in the QCA will be closing its doors at the end of the month. Mama B's Cafe in Coal Valley announced on Facebook that they will be closing on October 29th. The post didn't give a reason for the closure but thanked the community for their support and mentioned that the announcement of a new tenant is coming up.
COAL VALLEY, IL
starvedrock.media

Barn destroyed by fire Friday west of Magnolia

An old barn was leveled by fire Friday west of Magnolia despite numerous departments responding. Fire Chief Dan Baum said the fire had a significant head start as firemen raced to the Taylor road location. No one was hurt and the cause is not known. Baum got help from Standard, Lostant, Leonore and several others. Chief Baum, as many other rural fire chiefs knows the important of an "auto-aid" agreement:
MAGNOLIA, IL
WQAD

Suspect, victim in hospital after shootings at Morrison home

MORRISON, Ill. — A victim and a suspect are both in the hospital with gunshot wounds after police shot the suspect during the execution of a search warrant in Morrison, according to Illinois State Police. In the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 21, ISP officers assisted the Blackhawk...
MORRISON, IL

