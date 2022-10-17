Read full article on original website
Meet the candidates for Bryan City Council, Single Member Districts 1 and 2
Today, The Eagle takes a look at the candidates for Bryan City. for Single Member Districts 1 and 2. Current incumbents in both positions have served six years and are prevented from running this year by term limits. The city of Bryan elects five council members from single member districts,...
Meet the candidates for mayor of Bryan
Today, The Eagle takes a look at the three candidates for Bryan mayor. Current Mayor Andrew Nelson has served two terms and is term limited. The city of Bryan elects five council members from single member districts, but the mayor and the sixth council member are elected at-large, by all the voters throughout the city.
College Station City Council candidates participate in local forum
Ten candidates for four College Station City Council seats covered a lot of ground Wednesday night at a candidate forum at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station, as questions were asked regarding property values and taxes, the 2022 bond package and more. Council seats up for election include the...
Bobby Gutierrez, Bryan mayor
1. The city of Bryan includes five districts, each with its own council member. Needs vary by district. Does the council do a good job ensuring that the representatives of each district are listened to and that each district gets a fair share of city funding? (150 words) I believe...
Brent Hairston, Bryan mayor
1. The city of Bryan includes five districts, each with its own council member. Needs vary by district. Does the council do a good job ensuring that the representatives of each district are listened to and that each district gets a fair share of city funding? (150 words) Overall, I...
Mike Southerland, Bryan mayor
1. The city of Bryan includes five districts, each with its own council member. Needs vary by district. Does the council do a good job ensuring that the representatives of each district are listened to and that each district gets a fair share of city funding? (150 words) The City...
Rafael Peña III, Bryan Council, SMD 2
1. The city of Bryan includes five districts, each with its own council member. Needs vary by district. Does the council do a good job ensuring that the representatives of each district are listened to and that each district gets a fair share of city funding? (150 words) The Council...
Calendar for Thursday, Oct. 20
EVENTS Chemistry Road Show, 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-1:30 p.m., Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, 1002 George Bush Dr. W. in College Station. Puttin’ on the Ritz Luncheon & Vintage Fashion Show, 11:30 a.m., Miramont Country Club, 1 Miramont Blvd. in Bryan. Lunch and Learn, noon, “Legacy Giving and Stewardship” by...
Calendar for Wednesday, Oct. 19
Legendary author John Erickson will tell stories and sing songs about Hank the Cowdog’s adventures. 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-1:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, 1002 George Bush Dr. W. in College Station. For reservations, contact busheducation@nara.gov or call (979) 691-4006. Candidate forum, 6:30-8:30 p.m., livestream...
Raul Santana, Bryan SMD 1
1. The city of Bryan includes five districts, each with its own council member. Needs vary by district. Does the council do a good job ensuring that the representatives of each district are listened to and that each district gets a fair share of city funding? (150 words) Council members...
Bryan City Council candidates participate in first forum debate
Those running for Bryan City Council participated in their first forum at the Brazos Center Monday night, hosted by the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, and were asked about the school district, first responders, taxes and more. A total of 14 candidates filed for a seat on the Bryan City...
Brazos Valley Gives giving day is Tuesday
The fourth annual Brazos Valley Gives Day is Tuesday. This is a community-wide day of giving toward 161 participating nonprofit organizations. Donors can log onto BrazosValleyGives.org from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m. to make a donation. There are also three drop off locations:. The Eagle, 1729 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan,...
Only one contested CS school board race
The Eagle is running answers to questions submitted by the Editorial Board to candidates in contested local races on the Nov. 8 ballot. All candidates in a race answered the same questions, with a word limit placed on each answer. Answers that exceeded the stated limit were cut off at the limit.
Fran Duane, Bryan school district, SMD 3
1. Is the Bryan school district doing enough to keep our children safe in our schools? If not, what more should the district do? (150 words) Bryan ISD has been dedicated to student and staff safety for many years. The Bonds passed in 2014, 2019 and 2020 all had significant projects for school safety. Both in school hardening and in social and emotional learning. All Schools now have a secure safety vestibule and all vestibules have impact resistant window film. There have been improvements in the access control readers and access control for exterior doors. BISD has also increased the number of cameras district wide. An ongoing project includes an upgraded district wide Public Address system, fire alarm system replacements and Stop the Bleed and epipens stored in the AED cabinets. Bryan ISD has a threat assessment team and participates in multiple mental health programs (TCHATT, B-SAFE and Safe and Civil Schools) to work to meet needs before they escalate. Is there more to do? Absolutely. I will continue to advocate for safe schools.
Michael Martinez, College Station school district, Place 5
1. Is the College Station school district doing enough to keep our children safe in our schools? If not, what more should the district do? (150 words) I believe our school district can always improve when it comes to the safety of our students. One of the efforts I would like to see happen as a board of trustees, is researching how we can find ways to safely and strategically arm our teachers and staff within our schools. As a military veteran, I take arming any individual very seriously. We have to look at all options that are available for a safe environment. There are two programs in Texas called The Texas School Guardian Program and The School Marshal Program. These programs can be very useful to our district and give our community a peace of mind when our teachers and staff on site are qualified to carry in case of an emergency. I’m confident as a school board member to help create policies and procedures that will build a safer school district for our students.
Kimberly McAdams, College Station school district, Place 5
1. Is the College Station school district doing enough to keep our children safe in our schools? If not, what more should the district do? (150 words) CSISD takes great strides to keep our students and staff safe, but it is certainly an ongoing endeavor. Our board recently initiated a new district position, Coordinator of Safety and Risk Management, to continue our focused efforts in this area. We also added two additional Resource Officers, bringing the number on our campuses to nine. Our 2021 bond initiative, approved by the voters, included $2.3M in safety and security upgrades for our facilities. We have robust processes in place, as well as strong partnerships with both the Brazos Sheriff’s Department and CSPD.
Brazos Valley Football Standings: Oct. 18
Last week: College Station 27, Glenn 24 2 OTs Consol 39 Leander 15 Georgetown 59, East View 19 Cedar Park 24, Hendrickson 7. Friday’s 7 p.m. games: East View at Consol College Station at Georgetown Leander at Hendrickson 0 Cedar Park at Glenn. People are also reading…. District 10-5A...
Morgan Mangan,College Station school district, Place 5
1. Is the College Station school district doing enough to keep our children safe in our schools? If not, what more should the district do? (150 words) Our students are facing an unprecedented number of threats to their physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. Safety and security in our schools is a concern that demands continual assessment and improvement. I believe that our solutions to safety issues should be forceful, creative, and should involve faculty input. As a board member, I will be relentless in the fight to protect against hateful ideologies, the sexualization of children, and physical threats of violence in our schools. Parents should be able to have confidence that their children are always safe on school grounds.
Brazos Valley Gives surpasses $1 million goal during fourth annual giving day
Brazos Valley Gives held its fourth annual day of giving Tuesday, an 18-hour event for community members to donate and gain awareness for the area’s nonprofit organizations. Brazos Valley Gives surpassed this year's goal of $1 million at around 10:30 p.m., just a half-hour before the online giving ended at 11 p.m. Final totals will not be official until later this week. Ahead of Tuesday’s day of giving, Brazos Valley Gives had raised $219,178 in early giving, which began on Sept. 19 and ended early Tuesday.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for October 18
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. Mary Pool10/25/1925 - 10/14/2022Mary Sue Pool, 97, of Navasota, passed away Friday, October 14th, at her home surrounded by her family. Visita…
