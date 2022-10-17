Read full article on original website
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
In CBC Original ‘Bones of Crows,’ Marie Clements is Ready to Tell the Truth about Canada’s Residential Schools
Billed as the first Indigenous and female-led produced, written, and directed drama about the residential school experience in North America, Marie Clements’ “Bones of Crows” is not afraid of making people uncomfortable. “We should be squeamish about it,” the helmer tells Variety at Mipcom, addressing the show’s graphic scenes. A concurrent feature film is also in the works. “I never felt it was too harsh or too violent, but violence towards Indigenous people is a fact. I wanted the audience to understand it, but also understand the release of that, the release of the past.” Her decades-spanning story, told over the course of five episodes,...
Jeremy Hunt vows to do ‘whatever necessary’ to bring down debt as borrowing jumps – business live
Government borrowing rises because of higher debt interest, as retail sales drop and pound falls close to one-week low, wiping out rally after Liz Truss resignation
Boris Johnson eyes comeback bid as UK Tories pick new leader
LONDON — (AP) — Several British lawmakers, including former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, were trying to scoop up support on Friday ahead of a short, intense contest to replace Liz Truss as the nation's leader. Truss quit on Thursday after a turbulent 45-day term, conceding that she could...
