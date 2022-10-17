ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid

More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
Variety

In CBC Original ‘Bones of Crows,’ Marie Clements is Ready to Tell the Truth about Canada’s Residential Schools

Billed as the first Indigenous and female-led produced, written, and directed drama about the residential school experience in North America, Marie Clements’ “Bones of Crows” is not afraid of making people uncomfortable. “We should be squeamish about it,” the helmer tells Variety at Mipcom, addressing the show’s graphic scenes. A concurrent feature film is also in the works.  “I never felt it was too harsh or too violent, but violence towards Indigenous people is a fact. I wanted the audience to understand it, but also understand the release of that, the release of the past.”  Her decades-spanning story, told over the course of five episodes,...
WDBO

Boris Johnson eyes comeback bid as UK Tories pick new leader

LONDON — (AP) — Several British lawmakers, including former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, were trying to scoop up support on Friday ahead of a short, intense contest to replace Liz Truss as the nation's leader. Truss quit on Thursday after a turbulent 45-day term, conceding that she could...

Comments / 0

Community Policy