Texas State

These 20 Things are a Dead Giveaway You Aren’t from Texas

After having lived in 5 states in my life, Texas is just a bit different. Sure, it can get hot at times but it’s also beautiful and has some of the nicest people you will meet anywhere. But when you move to Texas there are somethings you have to get used to, because that is just the way things are done here in Texas. If you’re new to Texas or even thinking about moving to Texas you might want to look over the list below of some things that will be it obvious that you aren’t from Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Here’s Your Chance at a Home and 40 Acres in Pittsburg, Texas

Having a beautiful home sitting on 40 acres of land isn’t just something in a song, for most of us that would be a dream come true. But as I was looking around real estate listings currently available in East Texas I found that exact listing for a piece of property currently for sale in Pittsburg, Texas. While this home and property would be a dream come true, it’s going to cost you $2,995,000 to make it a reality.
PITTSBURG, TX
Viral TikTok Shows Bison Charge Woman At Texas State Park

A Texas hiker who was out enjoying the day came across a herd of bison recently and her encounter did not go well as the animal charged her and sent her to the hospital. Luckily, her injuries where not life threatening but it made for one hell of a TikTok video that has since gone viral.
TEXAS STATE
What Are The Most Popular Baby Names In Texas for 2022?

As a soon-to-be new grandfather, I personally have an interest in this one as my daughter and her husband are working on the name thing as we speak. Each year Names.org puts together a list of the most predicted baby names for the year for the whole country and also breaks it down for each state. These names were the most predicted names to be used in the Great State of Texas. Let's see how they did.
TEXAS STATE
Roses, Wine, Movies + Monster Trucks Top The List Of East Texas Events This Weekend

Another awesome East Texas weekend is just days away and again there are plenty of things happening in East Texas to keep us all entertained throughout the weekend. The weather looks like it'll be cooperating too. It will sunny and quite warm for Saturday but a cool down and chance of rain is coming our way on Sunday, but that will be after most of the awesome events have wrapped up.
TYLER, TX
Can You Handle the 4th Annual Kilgore, TX Horror Film Festival?

You can’t run, you can’t hide, it’s spooky season in East Texas. We are quickly approaching Halloween which has everyone thinking about costumes and scary movies which is why it’s so exciting to see that KilGORE College will once again be hosting the Horror Movie Festival ‘Nightmare on Nolen Street’ taking place from October 24th through the 29th.
KILGORE, TX
Harrison County, TX Cops Arrest Couple Found With $60K In Stolen Items

According to Harrison County Cops, These Two Were Allegedly Found With Thousands Of Dollars Of Stolen Items In The Woods. On Monday, October 9, HCSO received a report regarding a Water Truck being stolen from a construction site in the Woodlawn area. The water truck was valued at $25,000, which as you can imagine, was a significant loss to the complainant. Luckily for police, somebody kept their eyes and ears open.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
Coffee City, TX Cops Arrest 4 During “Routine” Traffic Stops

The Coffee City Police Department was pretty busy on Tuesday (Oct. 12) as officers there arrested 4 men during what they described as "routine traffic stops" in the city. This is a friendly reminder that all the parties that were arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
11 People Arrested in Latest Rusk County, Texas S.P.E.A.R. Investigation

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office has been doing some great work lately bringing in individuals involved in major crimes, narcotics, street crimes and many others. They are also using this new division for community service and to educate the community. This new task force was created in September of this year (2022) and has already closed two investigations. This latest saw the arrest of 11 people from one address.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
Why is the Delicious Chick-fil-A at the Longview Mall Closed?

Depending on what day it is that you've clicked on this, you either noticed the signs, or you tried to get a spicy chicken sandwich at the Chick-fil-A in the Longview, TX Mall. and you were shut out. Either way, we've got some good news. You won't have to wait...
