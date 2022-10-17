Read full article on original website
Jazz Insider Reveals Lakers Had The Opportunity To Move Russell Westbrook And 2 First Round Picks For Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, And 1 Pick
The Los Angeles Lakers declined the opportunity to trade Russell Westbrook and 2 first-round picks for Bojan Bodganovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay and a 2023 first-rounder.
Nassir Little chooses security over uncertainty in signing 4-year, $28 million extension with Portland Trail Blazers
Nassir Little could have waited to see how he played this season before negotiating a new contract with the Portland Trail Blazers. But after three seasons filled with injuries, and once again being relegated to a bench role this season, the first-round pick of the 2019 NBA Draft chose security over uncertainty.
NBA Fans Argue About Which Point Guard They Would Want In Their Prime: "Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook, Or John Wall?"
The 2010s gave us some amazing point guards, but who among Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook, and John Wall would be picked as the best?
WVNews
Grant rallies Blazers past Kings 113-108 in opener
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jerami Grant converted a three-point play with 50.4 seconds to play to give Portland the lead and the Trail Blazers spoiled Mike Brown's coaching debut in Sacramento with a 113-108 win over the Kings on Wednesday night. Grant scored 23 points to lead Portland and...
Yardbarker
Scout on Cavs: Will Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland Work?
As part of the Mitchell deal, the Cavs sent guard Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen and rookie shooting guard Ochai Agbaji back to the Jazz. The opposing scout voiced his opinions to Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated in the publications famous anonymous scout takes on the upcoming season. “Are Donovan...
numberfire.com
Rudy Gobert starting at center for Timberwolves on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is starting in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gobert will make his first start for Minnesota alongside D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, and Karl-Anthony Towns. In 32.4 expected minutes, our models project Gobert to produce 14.1 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
Trail Blazers vs. Kings: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, More
The Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings are entering the 2022-23 NBA season in a similar boat. Both teams are looking to climb back into the postseason picture in the Western Conference after a down 2021-22 season. Alas, there is one major difference between the two franchises. Portland bottomed out...
Morant's 34 points lead Grizzlies to OT win over Knicks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 34 points and nine assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New York Knicks 115-112 in overtime on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. Santi Aldama had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, and Desmond Bane finished with 16 points. Aldama was 7 of 14 from the field in his first career start, stepping in for Jaren Jackson Jr. while the forward recovers from an offseason stress fracture to his right foot. “You know, I was locked in. I know they were a very good team, so I just tried to play good defense,” said Aldama, who is in his second NBA season after playing college ball at Loyola in Maryland. “I think we did a very good job of moving the ball like we always do and getting stops down the stretch.” Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while reserve Cam Reddish added 22 points, making 9 of 15 shots from the field. Isaiah Hartenstein finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.
