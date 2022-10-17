ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

WVNews

Grant rallies Blazers past Kings 113-108 in opener

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jerami Grant converted a three-point play with 50.4 seconds to play to give Portland the lead and the Trail Blazers spoiled Mike Brown's coaching debut in Sacramento with a 113-108 win over the Kings on Wednesday night. Grant scored 23 points to lead Portland and...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Scout on Cavs: Will Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland Work?

As part of the Mitchell deal, the Cavs sent guard Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen and rookie shooting guard Ochai Agbaji back to the Jazz. The opposing scout voiced his opinions to Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated in the publications famous anonymous scout takes on the upcoming season. “Are Donovan...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Rudy Gobert starting at center for Timberwolves on Wednesday

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is starting in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gobert will make his first start for Minnesota alongside D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, and Karl-Anthony Towns. In 32.4 expected minutes, our models project Gobert to produce 14.1 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Morant's 34 points lead Grizzlies to OT win over Knicks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 34 points and nine assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New York Knicks 115-112 in overtime on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. Santi Aldama had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, and Desmond Bane finished with 16 points. Aldama was 7 of 14 from the field in his first career start, stepping in for Jaren Jackson Jr. while the forward recovers from an offseason stress fracture to his right foot. “You know, I was locked in. I know they were a very good team, so I just tried to play good defense,” said Aldama, who is in his second NBA season after playing college ball at Loyola in Maryland. “I think we did a very good job of moving the ball like we always do and getting stops down the stretch.” Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while reserve Cam Reddish added 22 points, making 9 of 15 shots from the field. Isaiah Hartenstein finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.
MEMPHIS, TN

