Group of juvenile inmates transferred to Angola Tuesday, a look inside the facility
The site will be a "temporary facility", used to rehabilitate young inmates, through therapeutic services.
KSLA
First 10 violent juveniles moved from Bridge City to Angola
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Office of Juvenile Justice on Tuesday (Oct. 18) transported the first group of juvenile inmates from the troubled Bridge City Center for Youth to the old death row facility at Angola, the state penitentiary. Ten of the state’s most violent juveniles were taken to Angola...
theadvocate.com
How a middle school fight, ongoing family feud led to the arrests of 5 adults and a teen
Five adults and a 17-year-old were arrested when an ongoing family feud came to a head with a brawl that initially erupted between students before the end of class Monday at Westdale Middle School, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. According to an affidavit, an on-duty deputy called for...
KSLA
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Harris County, Texas official said the five missing children from that state were found safe in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and the suspects sought in connection with their disappearance were captured by Louisiana State Police. Constable Ted Heap posted on social media...
6 adults, 3 minors arrested following fight at Westdale Middle School in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say a Monday (October 17) fight between children at a local middle school escalated after parents and other families members became involved, eventually leading to a total of nine arrests. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) and EBR Schools confirmed Monday that three youths began fighting […]
Natchez Democrat
Mother, daughter recovering at UMMC after wreck on Palestine Road
NATCHEZ — A mother and her 10-year-old daughter are both recovering at Jackson hospitals after a two-vehicle wreck Monday morning on Palestine Road in Natchez. Jerrica Jackson Foster had surgeries to repair multiple breaks in her ankle at the University of Mississippi Medical Center while her 10-year-old daughter Keagan is being treated for head trauma injuries at Batson Children’s Hospital, said their mother and grandmother, Ann Jackson.
16-year-old accused of asking friend to fatally shoot her mom
BATON ROUGE, La. (TCD) -- Two 16-year-olds were arrested after the female teen asked her friend to fatally shoot her mother. According to WBRZ-TV, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 11 p.m., a 33-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital after suffering several gunshot wounds, and she died at the hospital from her injuries. The shooting reportedly occurred at the Highland Club apartment complex on Jefferson Highway.
Natchez Democrat
APPREHENDED: 18-year-old wanted for shooting in Ferriday arrested
FERRIDAY, La. — A wanted poster of a Ferriday teen linked to several shooting incidents has been replaced with one that says “apprehended.”. Ferriday Police Chief Sam King offered a reward for any information that could help police capture 18-year-old Kemonte Leonard, also known as “Tankaman.” In the photo shared by the department on social media, Leonard is holding what appears to be an AR-15 rifle and another pistol under his arm.
theadvocate.com
Man accepts last-ditch plea deal, sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatal 2018 shooting
A Baton Rouge defendant was slated to stand trial this week for shooting and killing a man execution-style on the city's southeast side in 2018. But on the first day of his trial, Warren Davis Jr., 39, pleaded guilty to reduced charges and was sentenced to 35 years in prison, according to 19th Judicial District Court records.
wbrz.com
More teens arrested for homicide in East Baton Rouge in 2022 than all of 2021
BATON ROUGE - Ebony Hulbert helps run A&G Grocery on Terrace Avenue. The Scotlandville native says in the last four years she's been here, crime has exploded. "When it came close to home in front of my building, it really kind of shook me and got me more into knowing what needs to be done in the community," Hulbert said.
Baton Rouge man arrested with rectum full of narcotics
After receiving a tipoff about a neighborhood narcotics dealer, surveillance by Baton Rouge police led to the arrest of a man found to be hiding his drugs in a rather uncomfortable place.
wbrz.com
Pair busted for distribution of large amounts of fentanyl; suspect threw gun at police during chase
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested a pair of accused drug dealers who reportedly sold large amounts of fentanyl around a young child. According to arrest documents, deputies arrested Tyler Wood, 29, and Brooklynn Bonner, 27. A Facebook post from the sheriff's office said its narcotics division had been monitoring Wood for two weeks and even purchased fentanyl from him as part of its operation.
WLBT
Missing Fayette man dies after crashing into tree in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who was reported missing by his family last month died during a crash in Franklin County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash Wednesday morning on Highway 33 North. Lenelle Snyder, 35, of Fayette, Mississippi, was traveling north when he left...
Louisiana inmate attempts to escape; caught in barbed wire
A man awaiting extradition to Mississippi has new charges after a failed escape attempt from the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
BRPD identifies man stabbed to death on Airline Hwy.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Monday, Oct. 17. According to police, the incident happened on Airline Highway near North Foster Drive around 12:15 a.m. Police say the victim, later identified as Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia,...
theadvocate.com
Man who was stabbed to death at Valero station on Airline Highway identified
Police have identified the man fatally stabbed at an Airline Highway gas station early Monday morning. The victim, Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia, 39, was found dead from stab wounds shortly after midnight. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Baton Rouge police at (225) 389-4869 or Greater...
Person slams car into house after being shot in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting in the 5300 block of Monarch Avenue just before 6 p.m., Sunday. According to police, they say shots were being fired at the vehicle, and as a result, the car crashed into the home. The victim...
Southern University holds memorial for student killed Saturday
His friends say there was never a dull moment. Javonte's memory will live on forever in them.
brproud.com
Duo arrested after crack cocaine seized during traffic stop in Louisiana
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a suspicious person on Friday, October 14. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Tremaine C. Brown, 23, of Baton Rouge and Crystal LeBlanc, 42, of Plattenville. It all started when deputies arrived at...
wbrz.com
Mississippi River levels at 10-year low in Baton Rouge, bringing problems and opportunities
BATON ROUGE - The historically low Mississippi River levels in Baton Rouge have brought residents some entertainment. The receding water uncovering a 19th century shipwreck, that has people flocking to the levee downtown for a glimpse of history and allowing for some much needed inspections to be done on the USS Kidd.
