Angola, LA

KSLA

First 10 violent juveniles moved from Bridge City to Angola

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Office of Juvenile Justice on Tuesday (Oct. 18) transported the first group of juvenile inmates from the troubled Bridge City Center for Youth to the old death row facility at Angola, the state penitentiary. Ten of the state’s most violent juveniles were taken to Angola...
BRIDGE CITY, LA
Natchez Democrat

Mother, daughter recovering at UMMC after wreck on Palestine Road

NATCHEZ — A mother and her 10-year-old daughter are both recovering at Jackson hospitals after a two-vehicle wreck Monday morning on Palestine Road in Natchez. Jerrica Jackson Foster had surgeries to repair multiple breaks in her ankle at the University of Mississippi Medical Center while her 10-year-old daughter Keagan is being treated for head trauma injuries at Batson Children’s Hospital, said their mother and grandmother, Ann Jackson.
NATCHEZ, MS
truecrimedaily

16-year-old accused of asking friend to fatally shoot her mom

BATON ROUGE, La. (TCD) -- Two 16-year-olds were arrested after the female teen asked her friend to fatally shoot her mother. According to WBRZ-TV, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 11 p.m., a 33-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital after suffering several gunshot wounds, and she died at the hospital from her injuries. The shooting reportedly occurred at the Highland Club apartment complex on Jefferson Highway.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Natchez Democrat

APPREHENDED: 18-year-old wanted for shooting in Ferriday arrested

FERRIDAY, La. — A wanted poster of a Ferriday teen linked to several shooting incidents has been replaced with one that says “apprehended.”. Ferriday Police Chief Sam King offered a reward for any information that could help police capture 18-year-old Kemonte Leonard, also known as “Tankaman.” In the photo shared by the department on social media, Leonard is holding what appears to be an AR-15 rifle and another pistol under his arm.
FERRIDAY, LA
wbrz.com

Pair busted for distribution of large amounts of fentanyl; suspect threw gun at police during chase

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested a pair of accused drug dealers who reportedly sold large amounts of fentanyl around a young child. According to arrest documents, deputies arrested Tyler Wood, 29, and Brooklynn Bonner, 27. A Facebook post from the sheriff's office said its narcotics division had been monitoring Wood for two weeks and even purchased fentanyl from him as part of its operation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD identifies man stabbed to death on Airline Hwy.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Monday, Oct. 17. According to police, the incident happened on Airline Highway near North Foster Drive around 12:15 a.m. Police say the victim, later identified as Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia,...
BATON ROUGE, LA

