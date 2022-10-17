Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Car rolls over in East Texas crash
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A car rolled over in a crash in East Texas. The wreck happened on Oct. 14 at 11905 County Road 2126 in Henderson. The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:54 a.m. No one was injured, but firefighters had to stabilize the car to move the driver out […]
KLTV
Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have released the name of a man killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. Kenneth Walker, 61, of Timpson was pronounced dead at the scene following an incident involving a two commercial trucks and a passenger vehicle. According to a preliminary report by the...
Officials ID Timpson man killed in 3-car crash involving log truck in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Timpson man was killed in a three-car crash in Nacogdoches, according to police. Officials said a preliminary investigation found a 2006 Peterbilt pulling a car hauler was traveling south on Highway 59, also known as Stallings Drive, “when it attempted to make a U-turn from an improper lane.” A log […]
Longview ISD school bus hit at intersection, driver and students not injured
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD announced that bus number 23 was hit while carrying students from Judson Middle School Thursday evening. The bus was struck while crossing the intersection of Judson and George Richey roads. The driver and students survived the accident with no injuries.
1 dies in early morning Smith County mobile home fire
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person died due to a fire in Smith County on Thursday, said the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office. Officials received a call around 6:26 a.m. about a single-wide mobile home that caught on fire, according to Chad Hogue, the Smith County Chief Deputy Marshal. The blaze happened in the […]
Man injured after pedestrian crash in East Texas
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is in the hospital after being struck by a tractor-trailer on I-20 Monday night in Harrison County, according to officials. Officials said a deputy was traveling westbound on I-20 when they discovered the man lying in the right-hand side of traffic near the 617 mile marker. The man […]
Officials searching for suspect in San Augustine County
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect with multiple felony warrants in the area of Highway 21 and Spur 85. According to authorities, Bryan Aleck Krolczyk is white, five foot 10, 190 pounds, has shoulder length “sandy blonde” hair and was last observed wearing tan pants and a […]
Marshall woman arrested in stabbing, officials say
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall woman was arrested on Wednesday after a reported stabbing, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said deputies are “currently working on a stabbing” on Foster Drive and the victim was transported to a Longview hospital. The suspect, who officials identified as Emily Roberts, 31, was arrested for […]
All students, driver safe after Tyler ISD bus crash
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler ISD bus 44 was involved in a crash on Loop 323 on Thursday afternoon, according to the district. The bus was carrying students from Tyler Legacy High School and Three Lakes Middle School, the district said in a Facebook post. All students and the driver are safe and no injuries […]
Driver dies after crash north of Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety announced that a 28-year-old woman died Sunday after a car crash on US 259 north of Longview on Thursday, Oct. 13. According to officials, a 2009 Honda Civic, driven by Christen A. Brewer of Jefferson, was going east on Judson Road at US 259 when they […]
Mineola mobile home burned down in Enchanted Lakes neighborhood
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Lindale Fire Department responded to a mobile home which caught on fire and burned to the ground in Mineola on Thursday. The fire took place in the the Enchanted Lakes neighborhood of Mineola. No injuries were reported by Lindale Fire.
scttx.com
SH 7 East Scene of Two-Vehicle Crash in James Community
When emergency personnel arrived, both vehicles involved were on the westbound shoulder located off the roadway. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper Dustin Ramos, at 9am a white 2018 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Timothy Salmon, 44, of Joaquin was legally stopped on the westbound shoulder with a yellow beacon lamp and yellow hazard lamps activated.
Man indicted for intoxicated manslaughter in death of Smith County deputy
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Grand Prairie man was indicted on Oct. 13 for intoxicated manslaughter in the death of a Smith County deputy. Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, 29, was killed in July after the back of the patrol unit was rear-ended by a 2017 Mercedes on Highway 155 near CR 1237 at a moderate speed […]
KSLA
Elderly man killed in west-central Caddo Parish wreck
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - An elderly man was killed in a wreck in Caddo Parish on Monday, Oct. 17. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says it happened in the 8400 block of Blanchard Furrh Road just before 10:40 a.m. James Peck Jr., 70, was found dead in the wreckage of a vehicle that had veered off the road just west of Back Path Road into the woods.
East Texas Authorities Need Your Help To Identify These 7 Suspects
East Texas law enforcement is always on patrol keeping a watchful eye out for any unusual activity in our community. It's not always an easy job, policing is a hard job and one that takes patience, especially when it comes to solving crimes. Solving a crime is sometimes easy and other times detectives rely upon the public to help them identify a suspect.
KLTV
Smith County court reporter error leads to reduced sentence for man who endangered deputy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A court reporter’s failure to keep record of hearings has led to a reduced sentence for a Gilmer man who was convicted of endangering a Smith County deputy and leading deputies on a pursuit by a jury in 2021. Joel Lee Gonzales will spend 49...
KSLA
2 shootings happen within 5 minutes in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On another violent night in Shreveport, a man and his girlfriend were sitting in their parked vehicle eating when someone drove up and shot him and five minutes later a woman is shot in the face on North Market. Snow Street shooting:. On Oct. 18 at...
ktalnews.com
Pedestrian crash causes partial highway closure in Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Deputies say one lane of I-20 W is closed after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in Marshall on Monday night. Texas DPS troopers and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the scene near exit 167. One lane of I-20 W is closed while officers are on the scene.
KLTV
Former Longview police officer under house arrest, prohibited from internet
JACKSONVILLE, Florida (KLTV) - The conditions of release have been discolsed for a former Longview police officer charged with soliciting a minor for sex. According to an arrest affidavit from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Seth Estes Vanover, who has since resigned his position as a lieutenant with the Longview Police Department, used cellphones and personal computers (including hardware owned by the City of Longview) to use social media apps. While using those apps, based on chatlogs provided in the affidavit, it appears that Vanover believed he was speaking with adults who would let him perform sexual acts on their children.
1 Person Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tyler (Tyler, TX)
According to the Texas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Tyler on Friday. The crash happened on Loop 323 near Brookside Drive at around 7:10 p.m. According to the Tyler Fire Department, a motorcycle and a vehicle were involved in the collision.
Comments / 0