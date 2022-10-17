ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Car rolls over in East Texas crash

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A car rolled over in a crash in East Texas. The wreck happened on Oct. 14 at 11905 County Road 2126 in Henderson. The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:54 a.m. No one was injured, but firefighters had to stabilize the car to move the driver out […]
HENDERSON, TX
KLTV

Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have released the name of a man killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. Kenneth Walker, 61, of Timpson was pronounced dead at the scene following an incident involving a two commercial trucks and a passenger vehicle. According to a preliminary report by the...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dies in early morning Smith County mobile home fire

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person died due to a fire in Smith County on Thursday, said the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office. Officials received a call around 6:26 a.m. about a single-wide mobile home that caught on fire, according to Chad Hogue, the Smith County Chief Deputy Marshal. The blaze happened in the […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man injured after pedestrian crash in East Texas

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is in the hospital after being struck by a tractor-trailer on I-20 Monday night in Harrison County, according to officials. Officials said a deputy was traveling westbound on I-20 when they discovered the man lying in the right-hand side of traffic near the 617 mile marker. The man […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Marshall woman arrested in stabbing, officials say

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall woman was arrested on Wednesday after a reported stabbing, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said deputies are “currently working on a stabbing” on Foster Drive and the victim was transported to a Longview hospital. The suspect, who officials identified as Emily Roberts, 31, was arrested for […]
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

All students, driver safe after Tyler ISD bus crash

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler ISD bus 44 was involved in a crash on Loop 323 on Thursday afternoon, according to the district. The bus was carrying students from Tyler Legacy High School and Three Lakes Middle School, the district said in a Facebook post. All students and the driver are safe and no injuries […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Driver dies after crash north of Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety announced that a 28-year-old woman died Sunday after a car crash on US 259 north of Longview on Thursday, Oct. 13. According to officials, a 2009 Honda Civic, driven by Christen A. Brewer of Jefferson, was going east on Judson Road at US 259 when they […]
LONGVIEW, TX
scttx.com

SH 7 East Scene of Two-Vehicle Crash in James Community

When emergency personnel arrived, both vehicles involved were on the westbound shoulder located off the roadway. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper Dustin Ramos, at 9am a white 2018 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Timothy Salmon, 44, of Joaquin was legally stopped on the westbound shoulder with a yellow beacon lamp and yellow hazard lamps activated.
JOAQUIN, TX
KSLA

Elderly man killed in west-central Caddo Parish wreck

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - An elderly man was killed in a wreck in Caddo Parish on Monday, Oct. 17. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says it happened in the 8400 block of Blanchard Furrh Road just before 10:40 a.m. James Peck Jr., 70, was found dead in the wreckage of a vehicle that had veered off the road just west of Back Path Road into the woods.
CADDO PARISH, LA
101.5 KNUE

East Texas Authorities Need Your Help To Identify These 7 Suspects

East Texas law enforcement is always on patrol keeping a watchful eye out for any unusual activity in our community. It's not always an easy job, policing is a hard job and one that takes patience, especially when it comes to solving crimes. Solving a crime is sometimes easy and other times detectives rely upon the public to help them identify a suspect.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KSLA

2 shootings happen within 5 minutes in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On another violent night in Shreveport, a man and his girlfriend were sitting in their parked vehicle eating when someone drove up and shot him and five minutes later a woman is shot in the face on North Market. Snow Street shooting:. On Oct. 18 at...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Pedestrian crash causes partial highway closure in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Deputies say one lane of I-20 W is closed after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in Marshall on Monday night. Texas DPS troopers and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the scene near exit 167. One lane of I-20 W is closed while officers are on the scene.
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Former Longview police officer under house arrest, prohibited from internet

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (KLTV) - The conditions of release have been discolsed for a former Longview police officer charged with soliciting a minor for sex. According to an arrest affidavit from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Seth Estes Vanover, who has since resigned his position as a lieutenant with the Longview Police Department, used cellphones and personal computers (including hardware owned by the City of Longview) to use social media apps. While using those apps, based on chatlogs provided in the affidavit, it appears that Vanover believed he was speaking with adults who would let him perform sexual acts on their children.
LONGVIEW, TX

