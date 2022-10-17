Read full article on original website
Snag This Bargain 9.5% Yield Dividend Stock Even Cheaper Than Chief Financial Officer Roll Did
There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on September 14, Ares Capital Corporation's Chief Financial Officer, Penelope F. Roll, invested $47,600.00 into 2,500 shares of ARCC, for a cost per share of $19.04. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) and achieve a cost basis 6.7% cheaper than Roll, with shares changing hands as low as $17.77 per share. Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood
After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. Shares of the staple ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) are down almost 77% from their all-time highs. While the firm's results might be changing, its investment strategy isn't. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). The streaming platform is ARK's third-largest position across all its ETFs as of this writing.
Is Roblox Stock a Buy Now?
Roblox's (NYSE: RBLX) stock price surged 20% on Oct. 17 after the gaming platform company revealed its September key growth metrics. It believes its bookings rose 11%-15% year-over-year during the month, even after absorbing a 6% impact from unfavorable foreign exchange rates. Its daily active users (DAUs) increased 23% to...
Selling US$558k worth of stock earlier this year was a lucrative decision for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) insiders
Last week, SL Green Realty Corp.'s (NYSE:SLG) stock jumped 3.5%, but insiders who sold US$558k worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$79.33, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.
MP Materials Corp. (MP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, MP Materials Corp. (MP) closed at $28.68, marking a +0.63% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.22%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Lululemon is the clothing brand gaining the most popularity among wealthy female teens in the US – by far
The company, widely known for its leggings, is the No. 1 brand "starting to be worn" by wealthy female teens, according to a semiannual survey.
Why Nvidia Stock Was Up on a Down Day for the Market
High-flying tech hardware and software maker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was a standout stock on Wednesday. In contrast to the gloom of the overall market, its shares were a bright light, rising nearly 1% on the day against the S&P 500 index's 0.7% drop. A new tie-up with a storied tech industry titan was at the root of the optimism.
Hershey (HSY) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Hershey (HSY) closed at $226.26, marking a -0.46% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%. Coming into today, shares of the chocolate bar...
What's Going on With Meta Platforms Stock?
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) stock has been a hot topic of discussion among investors. The company formerly known as Facebook changed its name and focus to pioneering the metaverse. Opinions are mixed on whether that's a good decision. Regardless, investors are curious for insights into its progress thus far and how its vibrant social media business is doing.
ServiceNow (NOW) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, ServiceNow (NOW) closed at $355.44, marking a -0.38% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of...
When Will the Tricks Turn to Treats for AMC Stock?
There's some good news, and then there's some bad news for AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) and its smaller rivals. The good news is that the $76.3 million that domestic multiplex operators collected in ticket sales this past weekend is the industry's strongest showing in eight weeks. The bad news?...
3 Explosive Stocks to Buy Right Now
An often-seen trait of a top-performing company is putting up above-average revenue growth for many years. Just look at the revenue growth charts of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) -- two stocks that handily beat the market over the past 10 years -- and you'll see consistent annual revenue growth at 15% to 20% or higher. When done so for a decade or longer, consistent revenue growth can compound to heights you never thought possible. Eventually, this revenue growth translates into earnings growth, which is the core driver of a stock's return over the long haul.
2 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less Than $100
High stock prices sound great if you already own the stock, but they can be off-putting if you are looking to buy it. Still, all pricing on the market is relative and what some might consider a cheap stock, others might consider to be expensive (and vice versa). For some, stocks priced about $100 a share are considered expensive. Fortunately, you can still buy shares of great companies for $100, or even less, if you know where to look.
Why Carnival Stock Was all wet on Wednesday
Shares of cruise ship operator Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) hit rough seas on Wednesday. Investors traded out of both of the company's U.S.-listed shares on the day following news that an upcoming debt issue is going to be larger than previously expected. So what. Well after market hours on Tuesday,...
What's in Store for Southern Copper (SCCO) in Q3 Earnings?
Southern Copper Corporation SCCO is likely to register a year-over-year decline in earnings in its third-quarter 2022 results next week. Lower production levels and a drop in copper and silver prices, as well as inflated costs might have weighed on the performance. Q2 Results. In the last reported quarter, the...
Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Allegheny Technologies (ATI) closed at $28.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.04% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.22%. Coming into today, shares of the maker of...
Missed Out on Alphabet? My Best Artificial Intelligence Stock To Buy and Hold.
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of Google, continues to rely heavily on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. AI supercharged Google's self-proclaimed mission to "organize the world's information and make it universally acceptable and usable," keeping it ahead of the competition. Hence, the technology deserves some credit for its $1.3 trillion market cap.
Centene (CNC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Centene (CNC) closed at $75.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.53% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%. Coming into today, shares of the healthcare...
Is Salesforce Stock a Buy Now?
A prolific activist investor has set its sights on the cloud software giant.
Is T. Rowe Price Growth Stock I (PRUFX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Have you been searching for a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund? You might want to begin with T. Rowe Price Growth Stock I (PRUFX). PRUFX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager.
