KHQ Right Now
Who made the biggest offseason jump? Varied answers reflect Gonzaga’s depth
The question to three Gonzaga players and coach Mark Few recently at West Coast Conference media day: Which player made the biggest offseason jump?. The answer: Depends on who you ask. Four players were named, including a probable starting point guard, a starting wing, a reserve big and a possible starting guard/wing.
KHQ Right Now
Week 8 prep football preview: Gonzaga Prep hosts Mt. Spokane in potential league title game
If you’ve been following this space all season, we’ve talked a lot about “what ifs.” There are still some mysteries to be solved, but six of the eight Week 10 playoff bids for the Greater Spokane League are now spoken for. We just aren’t sure in...
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga University student dies following accidental shooting on Saturday
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Gonzaga University (GU) senior has died following what appears to be an accidental shooting during a social gathering Saturday morning, the school has announced. 24-year-old Colton Marcantel was studying business administration with a concentration in finance. According to GU, Marcantel was regularly on the Dean’s and...
KHQ Right Now
Logging accident leaves one child dead, and a North Idaho man in the hospital
A North Idaho family is mourning the loss of a 6-year-old boy from Laclede, Idaho after a tragic logging accident near the Idaho-Washington border. 6-year-old Noah Bell’s brother, Chris, is in Sacred Heart with extensive injuries after trying to save the little boy.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Historic Landmarks Commission considers historic status for two properties
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Historic Landmarks Commission (SHLC) will consider adding two properties to the Spokane Register of Historic Places at its meeting on Oct. 19. The commission will consider the Edwin & Dorothy Matthews House and the Studio Apartments. The Matthews House, located at 1326 South Ballou Road,...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane sheriff requests financial, communication audit of Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has asked the Washington State Auditor's Office to conduct and release audits of Camp Hope. The request specifically asks the office to audit "financing and communication during the timeframe December 2021 to the present, regarding funds or communications related to Camp Hope of Homeless encampment or DOT encampments(s) or Jewels Helping Hans or the Guardian Foundation and/or similar themed activities from the following governmental agencies.”
KHQ Right Now
Chemicals found in Spokane River cause concern
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Waterkeeper Alliance, released a report Tuesday showing PFAS pollution in waterways across America. In a test of 114 waterways, 83% had at least one type of PFAS, including the Spokane River. "We were alarmed," Jerry White Jr., who's been the executive director of Spokane Riverkeeper for...
KHQ Right Now
Mayor Woodward speaks out on Fentanyl in Spokane
Mayor Woodward speaks out on the impact of Fentanyl in Spokane. The Alliance for Fentanyl Education will be holding an event on Oct. 29 in an effort to raise awareness on the opioid epidemic.
KHQ Right Now
Fatal motorcycle crash in Spokane leads to misdemeanor arrest.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) have confirmed a fatal motorcycle crash near South Barker and East Sprague. The rider was traveling south on Barker Road around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 18. The rider was driving at an excessive speed before losing control of the vehicle. The rider died on scene.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane County sees first flu death in 2022
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) is reporting the first flu death of the year. According to SRHD, the patient was in their 60s with underlying health conditions. "Unfortunately, this is a sad example of how serious flu can be," Dr. Francisco Velázquez, Spokane County health officer...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Police Department officer's head grazed by bullet during drug bust
SPOKANE, Wash. - In a violent week across America, over a dozen officers nationwide were shot, at least five killed, just in the last seven days according to the Gun Violence Archive. One of those wounded officers was shot in the head at the corner of First and Cedar in...
KHQ Right Now
Man riding stolen motorcycle dies in crash
KHQ Right Now
Community fears Northwest Boulevard after vehicle-pedestrian collision sends child to hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - From night to day, you can see cars racing by on Northwest Boulevard, arguably one of the most dangerous roads in Spokane. “It’s very scary,” Martina Mulvey said. Mulvey is 33 years old, yet after hearing the news of Monday night’s vehicle-pedestrian collision, which sent...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane County Treasurer warns of tax scam
(The Center Square) – The Spokane County Treasurer’s Office is warning taxpayers about a mail scam that demands payment of a phony tax debt. According to a news release from Treasurer Michael Baumgartner, the scam involves sending people a letter that claims to be from the “Tax Resolution Unit” of the county. The letter threatens garnishment, property seizure or a lien on property if fraudulent fees aren’t paid.
KHQ Right Now
Shelter-in-place on South Hill lifted after police arrest suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has arrested a suspect on the South Hill, putting an end to a shelter-in-place order near 3200 East 44th. According to SPD, the incident started as a domestic violence call where the suspect was reportedly armed. SPD learned the suspect had at least one outstanding arrest warrant.
KHQ Right Now
Bonner County Sheriff's Office searching for 81-year-old missing woman
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is searching for 81-year-old Patricia Chase who was reported missing from the Gypsy Bay area of Sagle. She's described as being 5'6", 225 pounds with brown eyes and white short hair. She's possibly wearing blue pants and a white t-shirt. She's...
KHQ Right Now
Woman arrested while filming police settles suits against City of Spokane and Spokane County
A woman who was arrested in the summer of 2021 while filming police officers has settled lawsuits against the City of Spokane and Spokane County. Erica Simmons said she noticed officers interviewing people outside of a bar and decided to film the incident. The Spokane Police Department maintains filming police is a constitutionally protected right, but Simmons was arrested for trespassing.
KHQ Right Now
1 person hurt after getting hit by train west of Argonne
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man was injured Wednesday evening near the train track at Trent and Vista in Spokane Valley. According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) Public Information Officer Mark Gregory, the man was walking along the tracks and waving towards the conductor of train as it approached.
KHQ Right Now
Police: Child has life-threatening injuries after collision with vehicle
SPOKANE, Wash. - A vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on W. Northwest Blvd. and N. Hemlock St. has left a juvenile with life-threatening injuries, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD). Officers at the scene say the kid was skateboarding across Northwest Blvd. when they were struck by a car just after...
KHQ Right Now
Inmate escapes Spokane County Court on misdemeanor charge, now facing felony
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Oct. 18 at approximately 9:50 am, Spokane County Detention Services staff reported a jail inmate, 38-year-old Alex J. Heglund, fled from a court hearing and is attempting to escape. Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies and Spokane Police Officers (SPD) flooded the area to search for Heglund. Deputies...
