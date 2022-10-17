ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Who made the biggest offseason jump? Varied answers reflect Gonzaga’s depth

The question to three Gonzaga players and coach Mark Few recently at West Coast Conference media day: Which player made the biggest offseason jump?. The answer: Depends on who you ask. Four players were named, including a probable starting point guard, a starting wing, a reserve big and a possible starting guard/wing.
Gonzaga University student dies following accidental shooting on Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Gonzaga University (GU) senior has died following what appears to be an accidental shooting during a social gathering Saturday morning, the school has announced. 24-year-old Colton Marcantel was studying business administration with a concentration in finance. According to GU, Marcantel was regularly on the Dean’s and...
Spokane sheriff requests financial, communication audit of Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has asked the Washington State Auditor's Office to conduct and release audits of Camp Hope. The request specifically asks the office to audit "financing and communication during the timeframe December 2021 to the present, regarding funds or communications related to Camp Hope of Homeless encampment or DOT encampments(s) or Jewels Helping Hans or the Guardian Foundation and/or similar themed activities from the following governmental agencies.”
Chemicals found in Spokane River cause concern

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Waterkeeper Alliance, released a report Tuesday showing PFAS pollution in waterways across America. In a test of 114 waterways, 83% had at least one type of PFAS, including the Spokane River. "We were alarmed," Jerry White Jr., who's been the executive director of Spokane Riverkeeper for...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Spokane leads to misdemeanor arrest.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) have confirmed a fatal motorcycle crash near South Barker and East Sprague. The rider was traveling south on Barker Road around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 18. The rider was driving at an excessive speed before losing control of the vehicle. The rider died on scene.
Spokane County sees first flu death in 2022

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) is reporting the first flu death of the year. According to SRHD, the patient was in their 60s with underlying health conditions. "Unfortunately, this is a sad example of how serious flu can be," Dr. Francisco Velázquez, Spokane County health officer...
Spokane County Treasurer warns of tax scam

(The Center Square) – The Spokane County Treasurer’s Office is warning taxpayers about a mail scam that demands payment of a phony tax debt. According to a news release from Treasurer Michael Baumgartner, the scam involves sending people a letter that claims to be from the “Tax Resolution Unit” of the county. The letter threatens garnishment, property seizure or a lien on property if fraudulent fees aren’t paid.
Shelter-in-place on South Hill lifted after police arrest suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has arrested a suspect on the South Hill, putting an end to a shelter-in-place order near 3200 East 44th. According to SPD, the incident started as a domestic violence call where the suspect was reportedly armed. SPD learned the suspect had at least one outstanding arrest warrant.
Woman arrested while filming police settles suits against City of Spokane and Spokane County

A woman who was arrested in the summer of 2021 while filming police officers has settled lawsuits against the City of Spokane and Spokane County. Erica Simmons said she noticed officers interviewing people outside of a bar and decided to film the incident. The Spokane Police Department maintains filming police is a constitutionally protected right, but Simmons was arrested for trespassing.
1 person hurt after getting hit by train west of Argonne

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man was injured Wednesday evening near the train track at Trent and Vista in Spokane Valley. According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) Public Information Officer Mark Gregory, the man was walking along the tracks and waving towards the conductor of train as it approached.
Police: Child has life-threatening injuries after collision with vehicle

SPOKANE, Wash. - A vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on W. Northwest Blvd. and N. Hemlock St. has left a juvenile with life-threatening injuries, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD). Officers at the scene say the kid was skateboarding across Northwest Blvd. when they were struck by a car just after...
