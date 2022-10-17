Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundatedVictorSeminole County, FL
Gatorland in Orlando reopens after Hurricane Ian for its annual Halloween eventRickyOrlando, FL
This "boring" graveyard is considered one of the scariest in FloridaEvie M.Orlando, FL
'All systems go' for UCF volleyball in sweep over ECU
After sweeping Temple on Friday, UCF volleyball celebrated Citronaut Sunday in dominant style, winning 3-0 against East Carolina. The Knights’ (15-1) chemistry and perseverance on each point led to their win over the Pirates (8-12). The Jammin’ Knights showed out to the match and added to the fanfare —...
UCF extends course withdrawal deadline due to Hurricane Ian's impact
UCF announced on Tuesday the extension of the course withdrawal deadline until Nov. 4. The decision to move the deadline from Oct. 28. to Nov. 4 was implemented due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, which pushed the university to cancel classes for five days after the storm made landfall in Florida.
A boost in confidence: UCF students' skills highlighted at Film Fall Showcase
To help expose film students' work, UCF's Film Fall Showcase reinforced appreciation for their abilities on Friday. “For us as a program, it's really important for promoting what we do to the community because filmmaking is really difficult to do without the support of the local community,” Katherine Shults, associate lecturer at the film program, said. “Orlando has a lot of film schools, so it is important to let the Orlando community know what is going on here at UCF.”
Orlando Come Out With Pride highlights trans visibility, makes inclusion history
LGBTQ+ Pride festivals were created to celebrate diversity, and Saturday's Come Out With Pride in Orlando was no exception. COWP was founded on the principles of acceptance and inclusion, and the organization celebrated a lot of firsts this year in an effort to maintain those ideals. Orlando was appointed the...
UCF College of Medicine hosts first WEALTH Symposium to foster AI innovation
UCF’s College of Medicine is looking to collaborate with other disciplines to research artificial intelligence and medical technology, speakers said at the University’s first WEALTH Symposium Friday. "The combination of traditional medical disciplines and engineering, computer science, hospitality, all of the disciplines that we have here, will make...
Rosen College accomplishes new hospitality research grant opportunities
UCF Rosen College’s Dean Youcheng Wang addressed the approval of major grants in Thursday's annual State of the College Address. “Rosen College has increased its research grant opportunities,” Wang said. Over $10 million was promised in grants, compared to about $500,000 given to Rosen last year. With this...
Fighting 'period poverty': UCF Her Health starts Menstrual Donation Drive after Hurricane Ian
For days, the box for the Her Health Menstrual Donation Drive sat empty in the UCF LEAD Scholars Lounge. As of Oct. 9, those suffering from the effects of Hurricane Ian and worrying about obtaining menstrual products can rest easy thanks to the Her Health Menstrual Donation Drive. “People might...
Photos: Come Out With Pride parade makes inclusion history
The annual Come Out With Pride celebration attracted over 200,000 participants from Orlando and other areas. The event featured hundreds of booths from local small businesses and organizations, along a parade running the perimeter of Lake Eola. Speeches from local LGBTQ+ leaders and performances from award-winning dance troupes and drag queens brought color to the celebration.
