Orlando, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

nicholsonstudentmedia.com

'All systems go' for UCF volleyball in sweep over ECU

After sweeping Temple on Friday, UCF volleyball celebrated Citronaut Sunday in dominant style, winning 3-0 against East Carolina. The Knights’ (15-1) chemistry and perseverance on each point led to their win over the Pirates (8-12). The Jammin’ Knights showed out to the match and added to the fanfare —...
ORLANDO, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

UCF extends course withdrawal deadline due to Hurricane Ian's impact

UCF announced on Tuesday the extension of the course withdrawal deadline until Nov. 4. The decision to move the deadline from Oct. 28. to Nov. 4 was implemented due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, which pushed the university to cancel classes for five days after the storm made landfall in Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

A boost in confidence: UCF students' skills highlighted at Film Fall Showcase

To help expose film students' work, UCF's Film Fall Showcase reinforced appreciation for their abilities on Friday. “For us as a program, it's really important for promoting what we do to the community because filmmaking is really difficult to do without the support of the local community,” Katherine Shults, associate lecturer at the film program, said. “Orlando has a lot of film schools, so it is important to let the Orlando community know what is going on here at UCF.”
ORLANDO, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Orlando Come Out With Pride highlights trans visibility, makes inclusion history

LGBTQ+ Pride festivals were created to celebrate diversity, and Saturday's Come Out With Pride in Orlando was no exception. COWP was founded on the principles of acceptance and inclusion, and the organization celebrated a lot of firsts this year in an effort to maintain those ideals. Orlando was appointed the...
ORLANDO, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

UCF College of Medicine hosts first WEALTH Symposium to foster AI innovation

UCF’s College of Medicine is looking to collaborate with other disciplines to research artificial intelligence and medical technology, speakers said at the University’s first WEALTH Symposium Friday. "The combination of traditional medical disciplines and engineering, computer science, hospitality, all of the disciplines that we have here, will make...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Rosen College accomplishes new hospitality research grant opportunities

UCF Rosen College’s Dean Youcheng Wang addressed the approval of major grants in Thursday's annual State of the College Address. “Rosen College has increased its research grant opportunities,” Wang said. Over $10 million was promised in grants, compared to about $500,000 given to Rosen last year. With this...
ORLANDO, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Photos: Come Out With Pride parade makes inclusion history

The annual Come Out With Pride celebration attracted over 200,000 participants from Orlando and other areas. The event featured hundreds of booths from local small businesses and organizations, along a parade running the perimeter of Lake Eola. Speeches from local LGBTQ+ leaders and performances from award-winning dance troupes and drag queens brought color to the celebration.
Orlando, FL

