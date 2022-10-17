To help expose film students' work, UCF's Film Fall Showcase reinforced appreciation for their abilities on Friday. “For us as a program, it's really important for promoting what we do to the community because filmmaking is really difficult to do without the support of the local community,” Katherine Shults, associate lecturer at the film program, said. “Orlando has a lot of film schools, so it is important to let the Orlando community know what is going on here at UCF.”

