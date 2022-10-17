ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

bcdemocrat.com

Fine Print: Marriage licenses, Sept. 1-30

Star Eby, 21, Morgantown and Skylar Jeandervin, 24, New Philadelphia, Ohio. Adam Friedman, 28, Wilder, Vt. and Danika Geisler, 28, Wilder, Vt. Jasmine Imming, 22, Nashville and Baylee Mosier, 23, Nashville. Sept. 8. Vivian Koch, 57, Magnolia, Ky. and James Pepper, 60, Magnolia, Ky. Sept. 16. Adam Gorp, 38, Delaware,...
NASHVILLE, IN
AdWeek

Melissa Crash Named Morning Anchor at WTTV in Indianapolis

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Melissa Crash has been named morning anchor at Indianapolis CBS affiliate WTTV. Crash has worked at the station as a weekend anchor...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

Top 20 Indiana basketball players of all-time

We have now hit 20 days until the Indiana basketball season tips off against Morehead State on November 7th. As we hit the 20-day mark in our countdown, we will now reveal the Top 20 Hoosiers of all-time. Countdown Until Tip-off of the 2022-23 season. 0. Days. 0. Hours. 0.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
indypolitics.org

Why I’m Running

While I’m proud of my record as Marion County Sheriff and will continue working to earn every vote, I’d like to take this opportunity to inform indypolitics.org’s readers about an issue that is at the front of our community’s mind and offer a practical solution. Since...
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Crews respond to fire southeast of downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Fire Department is responding to a fire on the near southeast side. Smoke was visible from Interstate 65. The run came back to an address in the 2000 block of Laurel Street. Crews were dispatched around 7:35 a.m. The Indianapolis Fire Department said this was a garage fire.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

IU to break ground on new School of Medicine building

Indiana University will Wednesday break ground on a $230 million medical education and research building in downtown Indianapolis. The 11-story building, which will total more than 325,000 square feet, is the largest construction project in the history of the IU School of Medicine and will be the first new classroom space in Indy since the 1950s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Parents, lawmakers seek to end costly school textbook fees for Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — As students return from fall break around central Indiana, many families are raising concerns over covering the cost of textbooks for their kids. "It is a huge chunk of change. It's one of the biggest single bills that we pay in a year, and I think that's true for a lot of middle-class families," said Rachel Burke, the president of the Indiana PTA.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Woman dies at Avon hospital after Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gun violence in Indianapolis left one woman dead and another person injured overnight, police said. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a woman with gunshot wound injuries walked into the emergency room at IU Health West Hospital in Avon, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 shot on Indy’s east side, both critical

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have been shot on Indianapolis’ east side, leaving both of the victims in critical condition. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the 2800 block of Freeman Drive — near 30th and Post Road — on report of a person shot. While on the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indy Parks details $7M Krannert Park makeover

Indy Parks has announced $7 million in upgrades to Krannert Park Family Center as part of Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s Circle City Forward Initiative, which was launched last year. The project will revitalize Krannert Park’s 50-year-old family center facility, and will include a new swimming pool, an outdoor splash...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Restaurateur Scott Wise, wife, file for bankruptcy

Local restaurateur Scott Wise and his wife, Amy Wise, filed for personal bankruptcy protection earlier this month, following an unsuccessful attempt to work through financial issues related to the failure of the Scotty’s Brewhouse restaurant chain. The Wises filed for bankruptcy Oct. 5 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Fight near campus leads to 3 arrests

Three people were arrested Saturday after a fight on the corner of Northwestern and Stadium avenues. Lafayette man Tyrome Nixon Jr., 30, was the aggressor in the fight, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Nixon was allegedly fighting with 22-year-old Luis Mejia-Escobar, of Indianapolis. Both men were arrested on...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

