Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
agdaily.com
Things can be rough in parts of Indy. Take care of yourself at convention
AGDAILY has had staff attend the National FFA Convention & Expo ever since the publication launched in 2016. Indianapolis has always been a fun and welcoming place, where caution is always prudent (this is a big city, after all), but the atmosphere never felt threatening or outright hostile. So it...
Inside Indy | Snow stats with Kevin Gregory
WRTV Chief Meteorologist Kevin Gregory breaks down some central Indiana snow stats with WRTV’s Megan Shinn.
bcdemocrat.com
Fine Print: Marriage licenses, Sept. 1-30
Star Eby, 21, Morgantown and Skylar Jeandervin, 24, New Philadelphia, Ohio. Adam Friedman, 28, Wilder, Vt. and Danika Geisler, 28, Wilder, Vt. Jasmine Imming, 22, Nashville and Baylee Mosier, 23, Nashville. Sept. 8. Vivian Koch, 57, Magnolia, Ky. and James Pepper, 60, Magnolia, Ky. Sept. 16. Adam Gorp, 38, Delaware,...
AdWeek
Melissa Crash Named Morning Anchor at WTTV in Indianapolis
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Melissa Crash has been named morning anchor at Indianapolis CBS affiliate WTTV. Crash has worked at the station as a weekend anchor...
Top 20 Indiana basketball players of all-time
We have now hit 20 days until the Indiana basketball season tips off against Morehead State on November 7th. As we hit the 20-day mark in our countdown, we will now reveal the Top 20 Hoosiers of all-time. Countdown Until Tip-off of the 2022-23 season. 0. Days. 0. Hours. 0.
indypolitics.org
Why I’m Running
While I’m proud of my record as Marion County Sheriff and will continue working to earn every vote, I’d like to take this opportunity to inform indypolitics.org’s readers about an issue that is at the front of our community’s mind and offer a practical solution. Since...
Crews respond to fire southeast of downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Fire Department is responding to a fire on the near southeast side. Smoke was visible from Interstate 65. The run came back to an address in the 2000 block of Laurel Street. Crews were dispatched around 7:35 a.m. The Indianapolis Fire Department said this was a garage fire.
indianapublicradio.org
Police in Madison County are adding license plate cameras. They join more than 100 agencies in Indiana
Police agencies in Madison County are the latest to announce they are adding license plate reader cameras to their line-up of crime-fighting tools. As IPR’s Stephanie Wiechmann reports, they join more than 100 agencies in Indiana using the same technology. Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger says the new cameras...
Inside Indiana Business
IU to break ground on new School of Medicine building
Indiana University will Wednesday break ground on a $230 million medical education and research building in downtown Indianapolis. The 11-story building, which will total more than 325,000 square feet, is the largest construction project in the history of the IU School of Medicine and will be the first new classroom space in Indy since the 1950s.
Parents, lawmakers seek to end costly school textbook fees for Hoosiers
INDIANAPOLIS — As students return from fall break around central Indiana, many families are raising concerns over covering the cost of textbooks for their kids. "It is a huge chunk of change. It's one of the biggest single bills that we pay in a year, and I think that's true for a lot of middle-class families," said Rachel Burke, the president of the Indiana PTA.
WISH-TV
Woman dies at Avon hospital after Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gun violence in Indianapolis left one woman dead and another person injured overnight, police said. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a woman with gunshot wound injuries walked into the emergency room at IU Health West Hospital in Avon, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
2 shot on Indy’s east side, both critical
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have been shot on Indianapolis’ east side, leaving both of the victims in critical condition. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the 2800 block of Freeman Drive — near 30th and Post Road — on report of a person shot. While on the […]
aledotimesrecord.com
Ex-Colts punter Hunter Smith is now a regenerative farmer: 'I feel so alive out here'
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Hunter Smith stands in the barn that he built with his own hands, where 28-day-old chickens peck in one corner as two kittens chase each other's tails toward the other corner, where a makeshift store with a counter, cash register and chalkboards reveal the prices of raw milk, a dozen eggs, pork, turkey, beef and chicken.
Parents stunned by Zionsville school board candidate's comment on Nazis
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Hilary Heffernan is paying close attention to the school board race in Zionsville. Her kids attend Zionsville schools. "What my kids learn on the day-to-day is important. Not just reading and writing, but I come from a place where diversity, equality, and inclusion are super important," Heffernan said.
Inside Indiana Business
Indy Parks details $7M Krannert Park makeover
Indy Parks has announced $7 million in upgrades to Krannert Park Family Center as part of Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s Circle City Forward Initiative, which was launched last year. The project will revitalize Krannert Park’s 50-year-old family center facility, and will include a new swimming pool, an outdoor splash...
Inside Indiana Business
Restaurateur Scott Wise, wife, file for bankruptcy
Local restaurateur Scott Wise and his wife, Amy Wise, filed for personal bankruptcy protection earlier this month, following an unsuccessful attempt to work through financial issues related to the failure of the Scotty’s Brewhouse restaurant chain. The Wises filed for bankruptcy Oct. 5 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the...
WTHR
Indianapolis passes $1.5 billion budget
Indianapolis now has an official plan to improve the city next year. Last night, the city passed the proposed budget for 2023.
WLWT 5
More than 1 million holiday lights illuminate paths at Indiana museum this winter
INDIANAPOLIS — Over a million lights are set to illuminate pathways at The Indianapolis Museum of Art this winter. Winterlights will light up the museum's garden with over a million and a half lights. The lights will glitter on 100-year-old trees. Lights will illuminate the main path as you...
WISH-TV
NICU graduate excited about construction of new facility at Ascension St. Vincent
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ascension St. Vincent in Indianapolis has started a new project to house the mothers and babies in its neonatal intensive care unit. Construction crews broke ground for the new building on its 86th Street Campus, which is connected to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital. Elise Olsen,...
Fight near campus leads to 3 arrests
Three people were arrested Saturday after a fight on the corner of Northwestern and Stadium avenues. Lafayette man Tyrome Nixon Jr., 30, was the aggressor in the fight, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Nixon was allegedly fighting with 22-year-old Luis Mejia-Escobar, of Indianapolis. Both men were arrested on...
