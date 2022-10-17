Allstate loses significant ground after seeing big losses. However, the story behind these losses is hitting much of the field just about as hard. Insurance might be one of the great resilient industries, but that doesn’t mean that companies like Allstate (NYSE: ALL) are without risk. In fact, Allstate lost 10.3% in pre-market trading on Thursday and kept those losses going into today’s trading session. Allstate’s losses in the market parroted its own budget losses. ALL announced it would post a loss for the third quarter. This was thanks, in large part, to the huge catastrophe payouts required by Hurricane Ian, which ravaged large parts of Florida just weeks ago. Reports noted that Allstate now looked for a net loss of as much as $725 million, with Ian itself causing a $366 million net loss and inflation also impacting results.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO