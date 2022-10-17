Read full article on original website
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Allstate, AT&T, IBM, Tesla and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of electric automaker Tesla fell 6.65% Thursday, a day after the company reported third-quarter earnings that fell short of Wall Street's expectations for revenue. Tesla also warned of a bottleneck for deliveries in the final week of the quarter but said it's transitioning to a smoother delivery pace.
tipranks.com
PayPal Stock (NASDAQ:PYPL): Finally Ready to Rebound?
PayPal stock has been a rocky ride as it attempts to form a bottom from its devastating crash off peak levels. With rising competition from Apple, PayPal’s rebound may not be as swift as dip-buyers expect. Despite this, PYPL stock remains an attractive value pick for long-term investors. Shares...
invezz.com
AT&T shares are up 10% on Thursday: here’s the catalyst
AT&T Inc reiterated its full year outlook for free cash flow. CEO John T. Stankey discussed the Q3 report on CNBC. AT&T shares are down more than 20% versus their YTD high. AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is up 10% this morning after the telecommunications behemoth reported a strong Q3 and raised its guidance for the future.
Earnings Previews: American Express, CSX, Schlumberger, Verizon
Here is what analysts expect when these four companies report quarterly results late Thursday or early Friday.
AT&T Stock Surges After Q3 Print: What To Watch With Verizon Earnings Coming Friday
AT&T, Inc T gapped up and surged over 10% higher at one point Thursday after printing a third-quarter earnings beat. For the third quarter, AT&T reported revenue of $29.64 billion, which beat the $29.56-billion consensus estimate. The company reported earnings per share of 68 cents, beating a consensus estimate of 61 cents. Wireless service revenues were up 5.6%, while broadband revenues were up 6.1% year-over-year.
Recap: Dow Q3 Earnings
Dow DOW reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dow missed estimated earnings by 12.6%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $1.27. Revenue was down $722.00 million from the same period last...
AT&T, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. T to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $29.86 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.8% to $15.66 in after-hours trading.
ValueWalk
AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
AT&T gapped up at the open Thursday after the company dialed in better-than-expected third-quarter revenue and earnings. The company also boosted its full-year earnings guidance. Analysts see a potential upside of nearly 36% in the stock. AT&T (NYSE:T) gapped up 4.86% Thursday after the company dialed in better-than-expected third-quarter revenue...
Why Verizon Shares Are Shooting Higher Following AT&T Earnings Results
Verizon Communications Inc. VZ shares are trading higher by 1.75% to $37.21 Thursday morning in sympathy with AT&T Inc. T, which reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results. What Happened?. AT&T reported third-quarter FY22 operating revenues of $30.00 billion, down 4.1% year-over-year, beating the consensus of $29.86 billion. Excluding the...
How To Trade Tesla Stock Before And After Q3 Earnings
Analysts, on average, estimate Tesla will report earnings per share of $1 on revenues of $21.96 billion. If the reaction to Tesla's earnings is bearish, a bear flag pattern on the stock's chart could play out. Tesla, Inc TSLA was trading flat Wednesday as the company heads into its third-quarter...
Atlantic Union Bankshares: Q3 Earnings Insights
Atlantic Union Bankshares AUB reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Atlantic Union Bankshares missed estimated earnings by 2.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.76. Revenue was up $8.87 million from...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Stock is Down Today
Allstate loses significant ground after seeing big losses. However, the story behind these losses is hitting much of the field just about as hard. Insurance might be one of the great resilient industries, but that doesn’t mean that companies like Allstate (NYSE: ALL) are without risk. In fact, Allstate lost 10.3% in pre-market trading on Thursday and kept those losses going into today’s trading session. Allstate’s losses in the market parroted its own budget losses. ALL announced it would post a loss for the third quarter. This was thanks, in large part, to the huge catastrophe payouts required by Hurricane Ian, which ravaged large parts of Florida just weeks ago. Reports noted that Allstate now looked for a net loss of as much as $725 million, with Ian itself causing a $366 million net loss and inflation also impacting results.
CNET
AT&T Added Over A Million More Subscribers, Talks Sunnier 5G Outlook
AT&T's decision to ditch DirecTV and WarnerMedia and leave the video content rodeo continues to pay off as the carrier reported adding more customers and was ahead of schedule on its 5G outlook during its third quarter earnings. With spinning off of HBO Max's parent company and other properties safely...
CNET
Cheap, Prepaid 5G Home Internet Is Coming on Verizon's Network
If you're looking to switch to a cheaper internet plan, now you can get online with affordable prepaid service from Straight Talk, which uses Verizon's 5G and 4G LTE network. Straight Talk Home Internet offers modest speeds for the cheapest fixed wireless access internet on the market right now: for $45 a month, you're getting unlimited data at a maximum of 100 Mbps on 5G or 50 Mbps on 4G LTE. You'll need to pay $99 up front for the router, which supports Wi-Fi 6, but service is prepaid monthly and doesn't require a contract.
Recap: Synovus Financial Q3 Earnings
Synovus Finl SNV reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Synovus Finl beat estimated earnings by 4.69%, reporting an EPS of $1.34 versus an estimate of $1.28. Revenue was up $82.34 million from the same...
Recap: Genuine Parts Q3 Earnings
Genuine Parts GPC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Genuine Parts beat estimated earnings by 8.78%, reporting an EPS of $2.23 versus an estimate of $2.05. Revenue was up $856.00 million from the same...
Recap: ManpowerGroup Q3 Earnings
ManpowerGroup MAN reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ManpowerGroup missed estimated earnings by 0.9%, reporting an EPS of $2.21 versus an estimate of $2.23. Revenue was down $340.00 million from the same period last...
Recap: Tractor Supply Q3 Earnings
Tractor Supply TSCO reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 06:05 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Tractor Supply beat estimated earnings by 1.45%, reporting an EPS of $2.1 versus an estimate of $2.07. Revenue was up $253.00 million from the same...
JPMorgan Chase: Q3 Earnings Insights
JPMorgan Chase JPM reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. JPMorgan Chase beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $3.12 versus an estimate of $2.88. Revenue was up $3.05 billion from the same...
Nucor: Q3 Earnings Insights
Nucor NUE reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Nucor missed estimated earnings by 2.84%, reporting an EPS of $6.5 versus an estimate of $6.69. Revenue was up $188.00 million from the same period last...
