STOCKTON, Calif. – Following a strong back nine that saw Fresno State post a 6-under, the Bulldogs surged up to third to close out the opening round of the Visit Stockton Invitational at the Stockton Golf & Country Club. At 9-under par (275), Fresno State is two shots back of Grand Canyon for the lead.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO