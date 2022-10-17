Using certain artificial sweeteners may increase the risk for cardiovascular events like a heart attack or stroke, according to a new study published in the journal The BMJ. The use of artificial sweeteners — and zero-calorie or low-calorie sweeteners more broadly — has long been the subject of debate in the diabetes community. Some research points to potential benefits from using these sweeteners, such as helping with weight loss. But studies have also shown that using these sweeteners may carry certain health risks, including potentially higher risks for diabetes and obesity.

9 DAYS AGO