nypressnews.com
Spider veins in five areas may signal liver ‘scarring’
In fact, the report states that the prevalence of spider angiomas in cirrhosis patients is around 33 percent. This high number can be put down to the inability of the liver to metabolise circulating oestrogen during cirrhosis. At this stage of the disease, known as end-stage liver disease, normal liver...
Helping the liver regenerate itself could give patients with end-stage liver disease a treatment option besides waiting for a transplant
The liver is known for its ability to regenerate. It can completely regrow itself even after two-thirds of its mass has been surgically removed. But damage from medications, alcohol abuse or obesity can eventually cause the liver to fail. Currently, the only effective treatment for end-stage liver disease is transplantation. However, there is a dearth of organs available for transplantation. Patients may have to wait from 30 days to over five years to receive a liver for transplant in the U.S. Of the over 11,600 patients on the waiting list to receive a liver transplant in 2021, only a little over...
boldsky.com
What Is Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)? Causes And Treatment
Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP) is an autoimmune disorder in which the body attacks its tissues. In CIDP, the body attacks the myelin sheaths, fatty coatings on nerve fibres that serve as insulation and protection [1]. The more commonly known disease, Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS), is believed to be related to...
News-Medical.net
Cardiac inflammation after mild COVID-19 in previously healthy people
Research has recognized several post-acute-COVID-19 outcomes, such as lingering cardiac symptoms involving tachycardia, exercise intolerance, and chest pain. Patients with severe disease, pre-existing conditions, and cardiac injury commonly show cardiac symptoms. In some instances, people with mild COVID-19 showed rare signs of cardiac damage, wherein the cardiac symptoms were profound. Moreover, subtle non-ischemic cardiac inflammatory changes have been observed previously in populations comprising young athletic people following COVID-19 infections. However, whether these early signs are related to cardiac symptoms or persist with time is unclear.
Medical News Today
What to know about cervical spinal stenosis
Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
psychologytoday.com
Melatonin and Osteoporosis
Bone remodeling is a dynamic process that occurs throughout life and reflects a balance between bone resorption and bone formation. Osteopenia and osteoporosis, diagnosed by degrees of low bone mass and bone tissue deterioration, lead to substantial morbidity and mortality. Melatonin may minimize the adverse effects of microgravity on bone...
Medical News Today
What to know about heart valve regurgitation
Heart valve regurgitation is the name for when the heart’s valves leak. It occurs when some of the blood the heart pumps out flows back to the valves. Treatment may not always be necessary, though this leakage may sometimes cause a strain on the heart or lead to other complications.
ajmc.com
Cataract Surgery More Common in Patients With Parkinson Disease Prior to Diagnosis
Patients with Parkinson disease (PD) from Finland reported a higher incidence rate of cataract surgeries prior to PD diagnosis vs those without the condition, potentially due to other eye diseases and prodromal symptoms of PD. An elevated incidence of cataract surgery was shown to precede diagnosis of Parkinson disease, according...
extension.org
Why Fatty Liver Disease Matters
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a medical term related to a condition caused by a build-up of fat in liver cells, aka fatty liver. In a healthy body, the liver removes toxins and produces bile, a protein that breaks down fat into fatty acids to be digested. Fatty liver disease causes damage to the liver and prevents it from working.
Medical News Today
All about synovial sarcoma, its symptoms, and more
Synovial sarcoma is a form of soft tissue cancer. It often develops around the joints and can be difficult to diagnose. This condition can spread to other body parts, most notably the lungs. Because synovial sarcoma is so rare, scientists still have much to learn about it. This article discusses...
physiciansweekly.com
Frailty and Sarcopenia: Elective Lumbar Spine Surgery
This study is based on a look back at information that was gathered in the future. The purpose of this study was to examine how frailty and sarcopenia affected recovery from lumbar spine surgery. Degenerative spine disease is a prevalent surgical problem among the elderly. As people age, their physiological reserve decreases, leading to symptoms like weakness and fatigue after elective spine surgery. How these factors affect patient-reported outcomes (PROs) is mostly unknown. Those who were above 70 and had planned procedures on their lumbar spine were considered. Frailty was measured using the modified 5-item frailty index (mFI-5). The total psoas index was used to define sarcopenia, calculated by dividing the total psoas area in the middle of the lumbar spine by the VB area (L3-TPA/VB). The North American Spine Society (NASS), the Oswestry disability index (ODI), the numeric rating scale for back pain (NRS-BP), the numeric rating scale for leg pain (NRS-LP), and the EuroQual-5D (EQ-5D), at 12 months postoperatively were all used as PROs. Time in the hospital, readmission within 90 days, and the occurrence of complications were some of the clinical outcomes measured. Many different types of regression analyses (both univariate and multivariate) were done. About 448 in all were included. A total psoas index of 1.7±0.5 and a mFI-5 index of 1.6±1.0 were found to be the averages. All PROs showed statistically significant gains between baseline and 12 months (P<0.0001). A Higher mFI-5 index was linked with greater 12-month ODI (P=0.001), lower 12-month EQ-5D (P=0.001), higher NRS-LP (P=0.039), and longer LOS (P=0.007) after controlling for age, BMI, smoking status, levels fused, and baseline PROs. The 12-month PROs and LOS were not correlated with sarcopenia. Sarcopenia and micronutrient deficiencies index-5 (mFI-5) were not related to complications and readmissions within the first 90 days after hospitalization. After having elective surgery on their lumbar spine, elderly patients report considerable improvements in PROs. Lower ODI, EQ-5D, and NRS-LP scores at 12 months after surgery and a longer length of stay in the hospital were all related to frailty. Preoperative counseling with the mFI-5 is recommended for patients undergoing elective lumbar spine surgery to discuss realistic expectations for disability, health-related quality of life, and leg discomfort. This was provided by third-level evidence.
physiciansweekly.com
Exercise Effects on Optic Nerve & Macular Perfusion in Glaucoma & Normal Subjects
The aim of this research was to examine how regular moderate exercise influences blood flow to the optic nerve and retina in people with glaucoma. The glaucoma group consisted of 25 eyes from 25 patients with primary open-angle glaucoma, while the control group consisted of 22 eyes from 22 healthy individuals. Before, during, and 30 minutes after a 20-minute run at a moderate pace, optical coherence tomography angiography was used to measure foveal avascular zone parameters, whole and regional vessel density (VD) in the superficial layer of the macula, VDs in the radial peripapillary capillary layer of the optic nerve head, intraocular pressure, and cardiovascular parameters. Results showed that after 30 minutes of rest, macular superficial VD of the whole image, parafovea, and superior and nasal regions were higher in the glaucoma group (44.049±5.704, 47.238±5.741, 48.692±6.648, and 47.852±5.078) than immediately after exercise (43.229±5.867, 46.334±5.984, 47.840±6.895, 46.793±5.238, P<0.05). Around 30 minutes after exercise, the VD in the temporal and nasal areas was greater (45.105±5.512 and 47.852±5.078) than before exercise (44.265±5.803 and 46.750±5.639, P<0.05). After 30 minutes of rest, the intraocular pressure in both groups had returned to pre-exercise levels (15.84±3.57 mmHg for glaucoma and 16.50±2.25 mmHg for controls) in both groups (P<0.001). Both groups showed similar values for cardiovascular health indicators. Around 20 minutes of moderate exercise enhanced blood flow to the macula without affecting the visual nerve and reduced intraocular pressure in glaucoma and regular patients. More research is required to determine how these results will help glaucoma patients.
Clinical Trial: Oral Drug Could Treat Uterine Fibroid Bleeding—and the Fibroids Themselves
Researchers found that a drug called linzagolix effectively treated heavy bleeding due to uterine fibroids. Linzagolix targets the fibroids themselves and can be tailored to avoid putting patients into menopause, like other drugs in its class. The drug is currently authorized for use in the European Union. A new drug...
physiciansweekly.com
Interleukin 6 as a Blood Biomarker in NMOSD Patients
Demyelinating disease that primarily affects the spinal cord and optic nerve, neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) is very uncommon. Clinical and laboratory tests have not been able to reliably predict the course of the illness, the extent of any resulting impairment, or the likelihood of a recurrence. Interleukin 6 (IL-6) is a proinflammatory cytokine that is seen at increased levels in the serum and CSF of NMOSD patients. The purpose of the research was to see whether IL-6 levels in the serum might be used as a biomarker for NMOSD disease activity. Researchers examined the blood levels of IL-6 in 26 NMOSD patients at different illness pivot points, using enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). Using the volBrain program, they connected serum IL-6 levels with measurements of brain MRI volume, the Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS), therapies for preventing neuromyelitis optica (NMO), and clinical subtypes (relapse and remission states). Relapsed NMOSD patients reported greater IL-6 levels compared to those in remission. No variations in the blood levels of IL-6 was identified between NMOSD patients at remission and HCs. Total protein in the CSF is favorably correlated with IL-6 levels during relapse. In addition, there is an inverse relationship between IL-6 levels at relapse and the sizes of the brain’s various regions, including the cerebellum, brain stem, thalamus, and putamen. Based on the results, IL-6 levels in the blood might be used as a biomarker for illness progression (e.g., relapse vs. remission). Considering that elevated IL-6 levels are associated with decreased brain volume, the IL-6 signaling pathway may mediate impairment.
MedicalXpress
New way to prevent heart complications in children with Kawasaki disease
Researchers have identified a new way to treat young children with Kawasaki disease (KD) to prevent life-threatening coronary artery damage and heart attacks. The WEHI-led study showed that treatment with drugs called mTOR inhibitors can prevent the formation of coronary artery damage and aneurysms, a much-feared complication of KD. Importantly,...
News-Medical.net
Multiple ischemic strokes and pulmonary embolism found in COVID-19 patient
In a recent study published in Radiology Case Reports, researchers described a case of a patient with acute respiratory failure and ischemic stroke. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020. Although primarily a respiratory disease, neurologic complications may occur in patients, increasing disease severity.
boldsky.com
Recurring Hot Flashes May Be A Sign Of Increased Heart Disease Risk
Hot flashes are sudden feelings of warmth which usually occur over the face, neck and chest. Your skin might redden as if you're blushing. Hot flashes can also cause sweating. If you lose too much body heat, you might feel chilled. Night sweats are hot flashes that occur at night, causing you to feel cold afterwards.
physiciansweekly.com
Ticagrelor vs Placebo for the Reduction of Vaso-occlusive Crises in Pediatric SCD
The reversible P2Y12 inhibitor ticagrelor was compared to a placebo in phase 3 HESTIA3 research to see how well it prevented vaso-occlusive crises in young sickle cell disease (SCD) patients. Weight-based dosages of ticagrelor or a corresponding placebo were randomly allocated 1:1 to patients between the ages of 2 and...
physiciansweekly.com
Cytoplasmic UBA1 Contributes to VEXAS Syndrome Pathogenesis
Vacuoles, E1 ubiquitin-activating enzyme, X-linked, autoinflammatory somatic (VEXAS) syndrome, an adult-onset inflammatory illness with overlapping hematologic symptoms, is caused by somatic mutations in UBA1. High mortality and great clinical variability are hallmarks of VEXAS syndrome. In VEXAS, researchers looked for independent predictors of survival, as well as the molecular underpinnings of these predictors.
ScienceBlog.com
Arthritis drug auranofin can help treat diabetes
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions discovered that the rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin can potentially be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms. The study, which was conducted in mice, appeared today in the journal Cell Metabolism. Although scientists have identified definitive associations between inflammation in white adipose tissue...
