Aggressive driving fatal crashes in Colorado have nearly doubled
Ask anyone on the street, and most will say it seems like tempers are running higher on the roads than ever before, with "road rage" getting out of hand. The CBS News Colorado Investigative Team has found there's data to back that up — state data shows in Colorado, the number of people dying and being seriously injured in aggressive driving crashes has nearly doubled over the last five years. Colorado Department of Transportation data shows in 2016, 252 people were seriously injured in the state due to aggressive driving crashes, but five years later in 2021, that number nearly...
Three Southern Colorado men arrested on poaching charges
Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced this week that they had arrested two men in Colorado Springs and a man in Fremont County while conducting a poaching investigation.
Former Pueblo County Sheriff, Kirk Taylor sworn in as U.S. Marshal for Colorado
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Former Pueblo County Sheriff, Kirk M. Taylor, was sworn in Thursday as the 31st United State Marshal for the District of Colorado. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Taylor was nominated by President Biden on June 6, 2022, and confirmed by the United States Senate on September 29, 2022. As the U.S. Marshal for the District of Colorado, Marshal Taylor is the 31st U.S. Marshal going back to the creation of the Colorado Territory on February 28, 1861.
Healthy Women: Pregnancy trends in Colorado after COVID-19
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Southern Colorado continues to grow in population. And even though the birth rate in the state is behind the national average, 61,000 babies were born in Colorado last year. That being said, we explore pregnancy trends and risks post-pandemic. Most expecting moms and their babies...
Look Out When This Bad Boy Hits Your Colorado Neighborhood
Keep your eyes peeled for this dude to come rolling through your neighborhood. No, it's not an urban assault vehicle. It's a 100% electric drive heavy-duty street sweeper, and it's cool. This unit was one of a handful of Colorado Department of Transportation vehicles featured last week at the Drive...
Three arrested in Colorado 'poaching ring' case, animal parts seized as evidence
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, David Schlitt, 64, Robert Schlitt, 36, and Richard Schlitt, 33, were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of crimes related to a poaching ring in Park County. David's charges were related to the suspected poaching of an elk, while Robert's and Richard's charges were related...
Have You Heard of Puffing? Colorado Police Want You To Stop Doing It
It's time to quit puffing — and no, we're not talking about smoking (but you should probably quit that too). According to a Facebook post from the Greeley Police Department (GPD), puffing is the act of leaving your car unattended and running with your key in the ignition and no anti-theft device. It's a common practice in colder weather and illegal in Colorado.
Amber Alert canceled in Colorado for baby girl, child located
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The Amber Alert was canceled just before 7 p.m. after the child was located. “A’myah has been found,” Aurora Police wrote on Twitter. “She is safe. The investigation is ongoing, detectives will determine, what, if any charges are appropriate. No further information to release this evening. Thank you to everyone who helped look!”
More than 30 Colorado schools and districts have received naloxone through state program
DENVER — More than 30 school districts and standalone schools across Colorado now have naloxone to help someone who has overdosed. Denver Public Schools is the latest district to be added to the list. Nurses finished training this week. The move comes as more kids in our state are...
Suspected Utah serial bank robber arrested in Colorado
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KUTV) — A suspected serial bank robber accused of numerous robberies in Utah was arrested by authorities in Colorado. Markee Denzel Hagans, 24, of Utah was arrested Monday by the Greenwood Village Police Department, with the assistance of FBI Denver's Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force.
Drunken Colorado Men Severely Beat Wyoming Elk Hunters In Unprovoked Attack, Father Says
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two drunken men with Colorado license plates on their truck allegedly assaulted and severely beat two Wyoming elk hunters without provocation in the Shale Creek area of Greys River in Lincoln County, one victim’s father said. “This is more than...
Please Stop Doing This at Red Lights in Grand Junction
You’ll encounter all kinds of drivers on Colorado roads – here are 25 of them. 27 'I'm So Grand Junction That I...' We All Know Are True. Scroll through 27 "I'm so Grand Junction that I..." examples that we all know to be true.
UCHealth, LifeLine expands life-saving reach with aeronautical upgrade
The UCHealth air-critical transport team known as LifeLine added the sixth vehicle to its fleet back in January, expanding the group's ability to transport patients by roughly 600%.
25 Things That Will Always Annoy a True Coloradan
What's something that will annoy almost every true Coloradan in the room? Probably mentioning that you just moved here from California. Yup, that would do it. The great people of the Centennial State love our home. We don't like changing it for transplants, and we don't like people moving here and trying to turn our state into something else.
Crime continues to rise in only a few Colorado cities
Of Colorado's 10 largest cities, only three have seen violent crime worsen in 2022: Aurora, Greeley and Pueblo.
Colorado DOT Defends Highway Maintenance
Don’t expect Colorado’s Department of Transportation (CDOT) to begin any major highway removal projects in the foreseeable future, writes Nathaniel Minor for Colorado Public Radio. A new state law requires the CDOT to shift funding priority toward projects that would decrease greenhouse gas emissions from the state's transportation systems.
Two Colorado Cities See an Increase in Homicide Rates in 2022
According to a recent study done by WalletHub, homicide rates are increasing rapidly across the entire country. Some even more alarming news is that homicide rates have risen by an average of nearly 10 percent, just in recent months alone. To figure out where the biggest homicide problems exist, WalletHub...
Colorado district attorneys look to amend vehicle theft laws
To address skyrocketing auto theft rates, Colorado district attorneys are planning to lobby legislators to amend state laws. 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason highlighted the issue during a town hall held in Thornton on Wednesday. “The value of the car determines the level of felony or misdemeanor and the...
What’s Up With All The Military Aircraft Flying Over Colorado?
I do not know a whole lot about military aircraft, but what I do know is that it seems as if there has been an uptick in sightings in Northern Colorado in the past few days. I do not consider myself a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday type of person by any means. So I am not worried about the aircraft, but I do feel like it is a bit out of the ordinary to see posts on numerous sightings since Saturday.
Weather Map Shows Where to Move in Colorado to Best Avoid Winter This Year
One thing about living in Colorado, you do get to see all four seasons. On the "plus" side, you get fall colors, the great outdoors, and fresh mountain air. On the "minus" side, you get winter. Sure, many Coloradans absolutely enjoy winters here. They get exuberant about sleeping with the...
