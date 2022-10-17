ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Aggressive driving fatal crashes in Colorado have nearly doubled

Ask anyone on the street, and most will say it seems like tempers are running higher on the roads than ever before, with "road rage" getting out of hand. The CBS News Colorado Investigative Team has found there's data to back that up — state data shows in Colorado, the number of people dying and being seriously injured in aggressive driving crashes has nearly doubled over the last five years. Colorado Department of Transportation data shows in 2016, 252 people were seriously injured in the state due to aggressive driving crashes, but five years later in 2021, that number nearly...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

Former Pueblo County Sheriff, Kirk Taylor sworn in as U.S. Marshal for Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Former Pueblo County Sheriff, Kirk M. Taylor, was sworn in Thursday as the 31st United State Marshal for the District of Colorado. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Taylor was nominated by President Biden on June 6, 2022, and confirmed by the United States Senate on September 29, 2022. As the U.S. Marshal for the District of Colorado, Marshal Taylor is the 31st U.S. Marshal going back to the creation of the Colorado Territory on February 28, 1861.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO

Healthy Women: Pregnancy trends in Colorado after COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Southern Colorado continues to grow in population. And even though the birth rate in the state is behind the national average, 61,000 babies were born in Colorado last year. That being said, we explore pregnancy trends and risks post-pandemic. Most expecting moms and their babies...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Look Out When This Bad Boy Hits Your Colorado Neighborhood

Keep your eyes peeled for this dude to come rolling through your neighborhood. No, it's not an urban assault vehicle. It's a 100% electric drive heavy-duty street sweeper, and it's cool. This unit was one of a handful of Colorado Department of Transportation vehicles featured last week at the Drive...
COLORADO STATE
K99

Have You Heard of Puffing? Colorado Police Want You To Stop Doing It

It's time to quit puffing — and no, we're not talking about smoking (but you should probably quit that too). According to a Facebook post from the Greeley Police Department (GPD), puffing is the act of leaving your car unattended and running with your key in the ignition and no anti-theft device. It's a common practice in colder weather and illegal in Colorado.
GREELEY, CO
KKTV

Amber Alert canceled in Colorado for baby girl, child located

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The Amber Alert was canceled just before 7 p.m. after the child was located. “A’myah has been found,” Aurora Police wrote on Twitter. “She is safe. The investigation is ongoing, detectives will determine, what, if any charges are appropriate. No further information to release this evening. Thank you to everyone who helped look!”
AURORA, CO
kjzz.com

Suspected Utah serial bank robber arrested in Colorado

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KUTV) — A suspected serial bank robber accused of numerous robberies in Utah was arrested by authorities in Colorado. Markee Denzel Hagans, 24, of Utah was arrested Monday by the Greenwood Village Police Department, with the assistance of FBI Denver's Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

25 Things That Will Always Annoy a True Coloradan

What's something that will annoy almost every true Coloradan in the room? Probably mentioning that you just moved here from California. Yup, that would do it. The great people of the Centennial State love our home. We don't like changing it for transplants, and we don't like people moving here and trying to turn our state into something else.
COLORADO STATE
PLANetizen

Colorado DOT Defends Highway Maintenance

Don’t expect Colorado’s Department of Transportation (CDOT) to begin any major highway removal projects in the foreseeable future, writes Nathaniel Minor for Colorado Public Radio. A new state law requires the CDOT to shift funding priority toward projects that would decrease greenhouse gas emissions from the state's transportation systems.
COLORADO STATE
broomfieldleader.com

Colorado district attorneys look to amend vehicle theft laws

To address skyrocketing auto theft rates, Colorado district attorneys are planning to lobby legislators to amend state laws. 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason highlighted the issue during a town hall held in Thornton on Wednesday. “The value of the car determines the level of felony or misdemeanor and the...
BROOMFIELD, CO
94.3 The X

What’s Up With All The Military Aircraft Flying Over Colorado?

I do not know a whole lot about military aircraft, but what I do know is that it seems as if there has been an uptick in sightings in Northern Colorado in the past few days. I do not consider myself a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday type of person by any means. So I am not worried about the aircraft, but I do feel like it is a bit out of the ordinary to see posts on numerous sightings since Saturday.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy