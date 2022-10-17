ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
emueagles.com

Soccer Travels to NIU, Hosts BGSU This Week

Date Thursday, Oct. 20 - 4 p.m. CT (5 p.m. ET) Date Sunday, Oct. 23 - 1 p.m. Venue Scicluna Field (Parking Directions) YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University soccer team returns to the pitch this week for two important Mid-American Conference matches as the Eagles travel to face Northern Illinois University Thursday, Oct. 20, before returning home for Senior Day Sunday, Oct. 23, against Bowling Green State University. The Eagles (3-9-3, 2-5-1 MAC) will open the week with a 4 p.m. CT (5 p.m. ET) match in DeKalb, Ill., against the Huskies (5-6-4, 2-4-2 MAC) at the NIU Soccer Complex before facing the Falcons (5-5-4, 3-2-3 MAC) in Eastern's home finale Sunday at 1 p.m. at Scicluna Field.
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

Cross Country Returns Home for EMU Fall Classic

DEXTER, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University men's and women's cross country teams will return to Washtenaw County to host the annual EMU Fall Classic, Oct. 21. The meet, held at the Hudson Mills Metropark in Dexter, Mich., is slated for a 4:30 p.m. start. The day opens...
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

Women's Golf Wraps Up Fall Slate at Charlotte Invitational

CONCORD, N.C. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University women's golf team closes out its fall campaign at the par-72, 6,381-yard Cabarrus Country Club for the inaugural Charlotte Invitational, Oct. 24-25. The teams will tee off Monday at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start and play 36 holes on day one. The tournament will conclude Tuesday with the final 18 holes.
CONCORD, NC
emueagles.com

Magnusson Claims MAC Runner of the Week Honors

CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) – Eastern Michigan University senior Baldvin Magnusson (Akureyri, Iceland-Hull University) earned MId-American Conference Runner of the Week honors after placing third at the Penn State Nationals, the conference announced today, Oct. 19. Magnusson paced the Eagles at their final national meet of the season, crossing the...
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

EMU Climbs in Final Round, Kellett Takes Third at Flyer Invite

KETTERING, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University men's golf team overcame the elements on the final day of the 13-team Dayton Flyer Invitational Tuesday, Oct. 18. With blustery, windy, and wet conditions that kept the temperatures in the mid-to-low 40s throughout the two-day event, senior Cam Kellett (London, Ontario-Saint Thomas Aquinas-Nevada) finished in third with a 217 (73-72-72) on the par-71, 7,004-yard NCR Country Club setup.
KETTERING, OH
emueagles.com

Tennis Completes Day One at ITA Midwest Regional

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University tennis team completed its first day of action at the ITA Midwest Regional inside the Varsity Tennis Center on the campus of the University of Michigan today, Oct. 20. Three Eagles, Sabina Brichackova (Cheb, Czech Republic-Gymnazium Jana Blahoslava), Regina Mendez...
ANN ARBOR, MI
emueagles.com

Walk the Green Carpet at the EMU Basketball Season Premiere

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University Department of Athletics is officially inviting you to the "Season Premiere" of its men's and women's basketball seasons Monday, Nov. 7, inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center. A play on a traditional Hollywood red carpet movie premiere, EMU will roll out...
YPSILANTI, MI
footballscoop.com

Steve Rock out as Anderson University head coach

Steve Rock has been relieved of duties as the head coach at Anderson University, the program announced Tuesday. Defensive coordinator Jeremy Lochner has been named interim head coach. Anderson University is a Division III school in Anderson, Ind., northeast of Indianapolis. The Ravens compete in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
ANDERSON, IN
readthereporter.com

Soccer: Millers might make history Saturday

When the Noblesville soccer teams travel to Kokomo on Saturday, they will be trying to do something few schools have done before. Both the Millers boys and girls teams are not only competing for Class 3A north semi-state championship, but also a chance to go to the state finals. The boys will go first, taking on Penn at 3:30 p.m., then the girls play Crown Point afterwards, with that game starting around 6 p.m.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
wrtv.com

GasBuddy predicts some Indiana gas prices could fall below $3 next year

Ind. — A new analysis from GasBuddy found that gas prices are falling in Indiana, and could drop below $3 by next spring. Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy Analyst, tells WRTV that after restoration and maintenance at two nearby refineries in Whiting, Indiana and Oregon, Ohio, Indianapolis gas prices have dropped. Both refineries were damaged by fires.
INDIANA STATE
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Indianapolis, Indiana

Feel like your Indiana itinerary is missing a little special something? Exploring some of the best day trips from Indianapolis is a great place to start. Whether you’re looking to add bucket list experiences at epic state parks, take postcard-perfect photographs of dazzling natural landscapes, or get a taste of another iconic big American city, you’ll find them all in close proximity to Indiana’s capital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning

Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow? The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs when cold air, often originating […]
INDIANA STATE
buildingindiana.com

Large-Scale Sustainable Shrimp Farm On the Way

Atarraya Inc., creator of Shrimpbox, the first sustainable ‘plug-and-play’ shrimp farm technology, announced plans to establish its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in central Indiana, creating up to 65 new jobs by the end of 2025. “We’re inspired by the cutting-edge technology Atarraya has created to advance...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Carmel native advances to knockouts of 'The Voice'

CARMEL, Ind. — Morgan Taylor, a 20-year-old from Carmel, is through to the next round of "The Voice." After getting a four-chair turn in her blind audition, Taylor competed against SOLsong in the battle round, singing "Die for You" by The Weeknd. The battle was shown during a montage in Tuesday night's episode.
CARMEL, IN
WANE-TV

Behold! The behemoth ‘Fatman’ pizza of The Pickle in Markle

MARKLE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been on the menu for a bare minimum of 13 years, but it’s probably been longer than even that. Nobody knows who created it, nobody knows who came up with the idea of baking mountains of beef, onions and peppers and ham and piling them atop a sauce slathered crust with more piles of pepperoni.
MARKLE, IN
FireRescue1

UPS driver spots car crashed in Ind. lake, rushes to help driver

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A UPS driver was passing by Indiana’s Lake Monroe when they spotted a damaged guardrail — then a vehicle crashed in the water, on Friday, Oct. 14, according to firefighters. As the driver looked on, they could see the passenger door moving, as someone...
MONROE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy