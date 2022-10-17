Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
emueagles.com
Soccer Travels to NIU, Hosts BGSU This Week
Date Thursday, Oct. 20 - 4 p.m. CT (5 p.m. ET) Date Sunday, Oct. 23 - 1 p.m. Venue Scicluna Field (Parking Directions) YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University soccer team returns to the pitch this week for two important Mid-American Conference matches as the Eagles travel to face Northern Illinois University Thursday, Oct. 20, before returning home for Senior Day Sunday, Oct. 23, against Bowling Green State University. The Eagles (3-9-3, 2-5-1 MAC) will open the week with a 4 p.m. CT (5 p.m. ET) match in DeKalb, Ill., against the Huskies (5-6-4, 2-4-2 MAC) at the NIU Soccer Complex before facing the Falcons (5-5-4, 3-2-3 MAC) in Eastern's home finale Sunday at 1 p.m. at Scicluna Field.
emueagles.com
Cross Country Returns Home for EMU Fall Classic
DEXTER, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University men's and women's cross country teams will return to Washtenaw County to host the annual EMU Fall Classic, Oct. 21. The meet, held at the Hudson Mills Metropark in Dexter, Mich., is slated for a 4:30 p.m. start. The day opens...
emueagles.com
Women's Golf Wraps Up Fall Slate at Charlotte Invitational
CONCORD, N.C. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University women's golf team closes out its fall campaign at the par-72, 6,381-yard Cabarrus Country Club for the inaugural Charlotte Invitational, Oct. 24-25. The teams will tee off Monday at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start and play 36 holes on day one. The tournament will conclude Tuesday with the final 18 holes.
emueagles.com
Magnusson Claims MAC Runner of the Week Honors
CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) – Eastern Michigan University senior Baldvin Magnusson (Akureyri, Iceland-Hull University) earned MId-American Conference Runner of the Week honors after placing third at the Penn State Nationals, the conference announced today, Oct. 19. Magnusson paced the Eagles at their final national meet of the season, crossing the...
emueagles.com
EMU Climbs in Final Round, Kellett Takes Third at Flyer Invite
KETTERING, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University men's golf team overcame the elements on the final day of the 13-team Dayton Flyer Invitational Tuesday, Oct. 18. With blustery, windy, and wet conditions that kept the temperatures in the mid-to-low 40s throughout the two-day event, senior Cam Kellett (London, Ontario-Saint Thomas Aquinas-Nevada) finished in third with a 217 (73-72-72) on the par-71, 7,004-yard NCR Country Club setup.
emueagles.com
Tennis Completes Day One at ITA Midwest Regional
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University tennis team completed its first day of action at the ITA Midwest Regional inside the Varsity Tennis Center on the campus of the University of Michigan today, Oct. 20. Three Eagles, Sabina Brichackova (Cheb, Czech Republic-Gymnazium Jana Blahoslava), Regina Mendez...
emueagles.com
Walk the Green Carpet at the EMU Basketball Season Premiere
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University Department of Athletics is officially inviting you to the "Season Premiere" of its men's and women's basketball seasons Monday, Nov. 7, inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center. A play on a traditional Hollywood red carpet movie premiere, EMU will roll out...
Can Michigan sway 2024 prospect away from Notre Dame? | Recruiting 247
In this excerpt from Recruiting 247, Sam Webb from MichiganInsider discusses Notre Dame commit Brandon Davis-Swain, and if the Wolverines could flip the 4-star 2024 prospect.
footballscoop.com
Steve Rock out as Anderson University head coach
Steve Rock has been relieved of duties as the head coach at Anderson University, the program announced Tuesday. Defensive coordinator Jeremy Lochner has been named interim head coach. Anderson University is a Division III school in Anderson, Ind., northeast of Indianapolis. The Ravens compete in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
readthereporter.com
Soccer: Millers might make history Saturday
When the Noblesville soccer teams travel to Kokomo on Saturday, they will be trying to do something few schools have done before. Both the Millers boys and girls teams are not only competing for Class 3A north semi-state championship, but also a chance to go to the state finals. The boys will go first, taking on Penn at 3:30 p.m., then the girls play Crown Point afterwards, with that game starting around 6 p.m.
HometownLife.com
Ex-Colts punter Hunter Smith is now a regenerative farmer: 'I feel so alive out here'
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Hunter Smith stands in the barn that he built with his own hands, where 28-day-old chickens peck in one corner as two kittens chase each other's tails toward the other corner, where a makeshift store with a counter, cash register and chalkboards reveal the prices of raw milk, a dozen eggs, pork, turkey, beef and chicken.
wrtv.com
GasBuddy predicts some Indiana gas prices could fall below $3 next year
Ind. — A new analysis from GasBuddy found that gas prices are falling in Indiana, and could drop below $3 by next spring. Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy Analyst, tells WRTV that after restoration and maintenance at two nearby refineries in Whiting, Indiana and Oregon, Ohio, Indianapolis gas prices have dropped. Both refineries were damaged by fires.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Indianapolis, Indiana
Feel like your Indiana itinerary is missing a little special something? Exploring some of the best day trips from Indianapolis is a great place to start. Whether you’re looking to add bucket list experiences at epic state parks, take postcard-perfect photographs of dazzling natural landscapes, or get a taste of another iconic big American city, you’ll find them all in close proximity to Indiana’s capital.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow? The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs when cold air, often originating […]
buildingindiana.com
Large-Scale Sustainable Shrimp Farm On the Way
Atarraya Inc., creator of Shrimpbox, the first sustainable ‘plug-and-play’ shrimp farm technology, announced plans to establish its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in central Indiana, creating up to 65 new jobs by the end of 2025. “We’re inspired by the cutting-edge technology Atarraya has created to advance...
Carmel native advances to knockouts of 'The Voice'
CARMEL, Ind. — Morgan Taylor, a 20-year-old from Carmel, is through to the next round of "The Voice." After getting a four-chair turn in her blind audition, Taylor competed against SOLsong in the battle round, singing "Die for You" by The Weeknd. The battle was shown during a montage in Tuesday night's episode.
WANE-TV
Behold! The behemoth ‘Fatman’ pizza of The Pickle in Markle
MARKLE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been on the menu for a bare minimum of 13 years, but it’s probably been longer than even that. Nobody knows who created it, nobody knows who came up with the idea of baking mountains of beef, onions and peppers and ham and piling them atop a sauce slathered crust with more piles of pepperoni.
Store closes in Indianapolis food desert, community leaders cite safety concerns
Community leaders believe crime is playing a factor in the Dollar General closing at 38th and College.
FireRescue1
UPS driver spots car crashed in Ind. lake, rushes to help driver
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A UPS driver was passing by Indiana’s Lake Monroe when they spotted a damaged guardrail — then a vehicle crashed in the water, on Friday, Oct. 14, according to firefighters. As the driver looked on, they could see the passenger door moving, as someone...
