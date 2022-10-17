Read full article on original website
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
A 10-year-old Boy in Connecticut was Attacked by a Black Bear While Playing Outsidejustpene50Morris, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
itrwrestling.com
Jerry Lawler Blames 42-Year-Old Raw Star For Causing His Cardiac Arrest
10 years ago, Jerry “The King” Lawler would have a match with Dolph Ziggler, and following the bout, he would suffer from cardiac arrest. Today, Lawler is still taking about it. On September 10, 2012’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Jerry Lawler was speaking at the commentary...
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa Calls Fellow The Bloodline Member 'One In A Million'
Long before there was "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn, he portrayed El Generico, a simple luchador character from Mexico that coined the catchphrase, "Ole!" Zayn sported the mask for over a decade, from some of his very first matches until signing with WWE and debuting in "NXT." Without his lucha getup in developmental, Zayn worked his way up to multiple titles in WWE. If his accomplishments up until this point of his career aren't enough, it's easy to see Zayn's brilliance just by watching his weekly interactions with The Bloodline and whoever they are feuding against. He commands the audience's attention with his lively, elaborate mic work and his strategic, technical style inside the squared circle. And his fellow Bloodline members can see that brilliance as well, as main roster newcomer Solo Sikoa pointed out during an interview with Rosenberg Radio.
PWMania
AEW Issues Update on Adam Page’s Status Following AEW Dynamite Injury
Due to Adam Page’s injury, the world title match that was scheduled to take place between Jon Moxley and Adam Page on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite had to be stopped. AEW has issued the following in a recent update. “Hangman Adam Page was taken tonight by...
PWMania
WWE NXT Results – October 18, 2022
WWE NXT Results – October 18, 2022. Match starts off with Roxanne Perez & Rhea Ripley lock up. Ripley sends Perez out of the ring before Perez gets back in and they exchange submissions. Perez looks for a headscissors take down but Ripley blocks it. Perez hits several chops before Ripley takes her down with a headbutt and a clothesline. Perez delivers a series of forearms, but Ripley fires back with a kick to Perez’s shin. Perez sends Ripley to the outside then follows her out there. She looks to go fly but Ripley catches her and sends her face first into the apron that sends us to a break.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Announces Intention To Relinquish IMPACT Title
On Friday, Frankie Kazarian will officially no longer be the IMPACT X-Division Champion. IMPACT Wrestling made the official announcement on Monday on their Twitter, stating that Kazarian will be forced to hand over his X-Division title on the promotion’s October 20, 2022 episode that will be aired on AXS TV. However, there is currently nothing known about whether or not Kazarian will be cashing in Option C, as many former champions have done in the past.
Tristen Nash Dies at 26: WWE Fans React to the Death of Hall of Famer Kevin Nash’s Son
Tristen Nash, the son of Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, has died. And wrestling fans everywhere were paying tribute. Sean Ross Sapp shared a statement from the family, adding “Sending love to the family of Tristen Nash.”. The family didn’t share any details on how Tristen Nash died, even...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey On Liv Morgan Smiling During Submission Finish At WWE Extreme Rules
WWE's Extreme Rules event lived up to the name with gimmick matches throughout, including a non-DQ match that saw Liv Morgan lose the "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey. However, that wasn't the only moment from the bout that caught fans' attention. At the end of the match, Morgan smiled...
stillrealtous.com
Road Dogg Reveals Billy Gunn’s Reaction To Missing The DX Reunion
Last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was the season premiere and the show featured a 25th anniversary celebration for DX. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac and Road Dogg were all in attendance, but Billy Gunn missed as he’s currently part of the AEW roster. Road Dogg noted...
ringsidenews.com
Jon Moxley Had Another Confrontation After AEW Dynamite This Week
AEW Dynamite ended in unexpected fashion this week, as Hangman Page was unable to finish the main event match, and the Cincinnati crowd got a bit more out of Jon Moxley before the night was finished. PW Insider reports that Jon Moxley stuck around a bit after the show ended....
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Comments On Renee Paquette Signing With AEW
AEW's newest signing, Renee Paquette, is fully ready to embrace her new role in the All Elite ranks and so is her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. In an interview with "Cincy 360," the champ shared his excitement about his significant other joining him in the company and the inevitability that it would happen eventually.
stillrealtous.com
Dominik Mysterio Sends Message To His Father After Rey Mysterio Leaves WWE Raw
Last month during Clash at the Castle, Dominik Mysterio decided to turn on his father and Edge then he followed up by officially joining The Judgement Day. Since then The Judgement Day has been taunting Rey Mysterio. Last week Rey Mysterio confronted Triple H on SmackDown, and he told The...
wrestlingrumors.net
Update On Becky Lynch’s Injury Status (And It’s Not Great)
That’s not so good. Injuries are one of the worst things that can happen to a wrestler as you never know how long they might be out of action. It instantly brings up the questions of just how bad things are and when you might be seeing them return to the ring. That was the case with a top WWE name earlier this year and now we have some bad news about her recovery time.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Was Not Happy About Bray Wyatt Involving His Daughter In Their WWE Feud
Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt feuded back in 2015, and their rivalry quickly became a fan favorite. That being said, The Tribal Chief wasn’t happy with Wyatt involving in daughter in their feud. Reigns was inches away from grabbing the briefcase and a guaranteed championship opportunity at Money in...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet NASCAR Racer Tyler Dillon’s Wife, Haley Dillon
Spire Motorsports recently announced its driver lineup for 2023. Tyler Dillon will be a new driver for the team in the NASCAR Cup Series next season. Dillon is thrilled to be driving the No. 77 for Spire and claims that the best is yet to come. The car racer’s wife is the one person who truly understands how hard he works behind the scenes to achieve his goals. Tyler Dillon’s wife, Haley Dillon, is incredibly proud of her husband and regularly shows her support for him on many social media platforms. Fans are eager to know more about her, so we reveal her full background in this Haley Dillon wiki.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Believes There Could Be Rumblings Of WWE Tag Team Splitting Up
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has a hunch that there have been discussions in WWE about splitting up a tag team based on its recent lack of television appearances. "Street Profits, they've been pretty quiet lately," Booker said on the "Hall of Fame Live!" podcast. "We haven't seen a whole lot from the Street Profits. There still could be some rumblings behind the curtain as far as breaking those guys up. I don't know or anything like that. ... Right now, I do not think it's time to break up the Street Profits. I think we can get a whole lot more out of that tag team if we just line these guys up in the right direction."
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Bet Former WWE Superstar He Couldn’t Knock Another Wrestler Out
Many wrestlers have come and gone from WWE over the years, one of which happens to be Trevor Murdoch. During his time with WWE, Murdoch managed to capture the WWE World Tag Team Titles, and it sounds like he also caught the attention of Vince McMahon. Murdoch recently talked about...
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Comments On AEW Firing
AEW announcer Jim Ross has given his thoughts on a recent firing in the company of someone he says “did a nice job” during their time in the company. According to reports Ace Steel has been released by AEW following his part in the backstage brawl that took place at All Out that resulted in the suspension of CM Punk, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Steel was alleged to have bitten Omega during the melee and of throwing a chair at the head of Nick Jackson.
iheart.com
Top AEW Star Appears To Have Suffered Serious Legitimate Injury
Former All Elite Wrestling World Champion 'Hangman' Adam Page appears to have suffered a serious injury during the main event of Dynamite on Tuesday (October 18) night. Page, who was facing current champion Jon Moxley in a title match, was seen on the ground for several minutes and receiving medical attention from doctors after taking a hard lariat shot, which resulted in Moxley retaining the title via knockout.
tjrwrestling.net
Jerry Lawler Blames WWE Star For His On-Screen Heart Attack
The September 10th, 2012 edition of Monday Night RAW was one of the most nerve-wracking ever because of Jerry Lawler’s very real heart attack. After competing in a match earlier, Lawler started snoring at the commentary table. Soon afterwards he collapsed completely and matches took place without any commentary at all. Michael Cole broke kayfabe and kept fans updated on Lawler’s condition. And when Lawler returned to RAW two months later, he was met with a hero’s welcome.
ringsidenews.com
Deonna Purrazzo Stuns In Sultry Swimsuit Photo Drop
Deonna Purrazzo was once part of the WWE NXT family but didn’t do all that much there. She was eventually released by WWE back on April 15th 2020 due to budget cuts. She also gave fans something to be happy about recently with a new photo drop. The Virtuosa...
