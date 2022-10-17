Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Alexander Hamilton is the latest to endorse Beto for Texas Gov.Ash JurbergTexas State
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Former Astros pitcher Zack Greinke was unrecognizable at Houston's ALDS clincher, his wife says
Mariners fans never got to see a win against the Astros this postseason, and they also didn't get to see a superstar pitcher in the stands with them either.
How to watch Yankees vs. Astros in the ALCS
Following the New York Yankees’ Game 5 ALDS win over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, the battle for the American League pennant is down to two clubs. On one side are the Houston Astros, making a sixth straight ALCS appearance, and on the other are the Yankees, looking to book their first trip to the Fall Classic since 2009.
Astros-Yankees predictions: Who will rule the ALCS?
This is what we've been waiting for all season. The rematch is on after the Yankees general manager claimed that the team hadn't reached a World Series because of the Astros' cheating.
Two Astros Nominated for 2022 Hank Aaron Award
Houston Astros stars Jose Altuve and Yordan Álvarez have been nominated for the 2022 Hank Aaron Award.
Yankees set insane playoff record no one wants to be part of in ALCS loss to Astros
The New York Yankees lost Game 1 of the ALCS Wednesday night to the Houston Astros. In the process, they made history that no team ever desires to make. Yankees batters struck out 17 times during the game. In comparison, Astros hitters were sat down on strikes just twice on Wednesday night. This 15-strikeout discrepancy is the highest strikeout differential in MLB postseason history.
Ex-Astros slugger talks ‘dicey’ Yankee Stadium outfield atmosphere
It’s not easy playing at Yankee Stadium. One right fielder can attest to that. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Josh Reddick, who spent four years with the Houston Astros, took many trips to the Bronx during his 13-year career and became familiar with the heckles from New York fans as he manned the outfield at Yankee Stadium.
The Crawfish Boxes
The World Series may well be the Astros’ to lose
The Astros are eight wins away from capturing a World Series title, and based on how the postseason has played out thus far, the defending American League champions could not be better positioned to collect those eight victories. Though the Mariners went down swinging in the ALDS, the Astros were...
Astros weigh in on rest, luck ahead of ALCS Game 1
A good team can create its own luck, and in their three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners in the American League Divisional Series, the Houston Astros had luck on their side.
MLB Playoffs: Yanks-Astros open ALCS; Phils lead SD in NLCS
Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and their teammates hardly had time to party at Yankee Stadium. They had a game to play in Houston, and soon. Judge and Stanton hit home runs as the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the deciding Game 5 of the AL Division Series.
The Crawfish Boxes
Astros open ALCS with 4-2 win against Yankees behind Verlander, three homers!
Some things never change, do they? The Astros seem to own the Yankees in the postseason as they opened the ALCS with a 4-2 win on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park. Justin Verlander was the key man on the mound, along with three homers from Yuli Gurriel, Chas McCormick, and Jeremy Peña.
Click2Houston.com
My Astros prediction, chances of advancing, keys to the series and more
HOUSTON – This is the Houston Astros newsletter emailed out each week by the KPRC 2 Sports team. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Hello to all of our KPRC 2 viewers over the air and of course digitally on all of our platforms! Thanks for watching! I’m KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy checking in this week with our Astros newsletter as we catch you up on what’s happening, and yes, there is plenty!
Click2Houston.com
All things Astros: How well do you know your hometown team?
Our Houston Astros have once again made it to the post-season. But how well do you really know the ‘Stros? Test your knowledge with the ultimate trivia for tried and true fans. Scroll down and see how much you really know about Houston’s home team. Want more Astros...
Houston Astros Take 1-0 ALCS Lead with 4-2 Game 1 Win Over New York Yankees
The New York Yankees' struggles against the Houston Astros continued Wednesday night, dropping game one of the American League Championship Series to Houston 4-2. Justin Verlander picked up his 15th career postseason win. The Astros take a 1-0 ALCS lead, with game two being played in Houston Thursday night.
ALCS: Verlander gem, homers lead Astros past Yankees in Game 1
Justin Verlander allowed just three hits and one run over six innings and the Houston Astros used a trio of late homers to beat the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the 2022 American League Championship Series.
Comments / 0