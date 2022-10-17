ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports Chicago

How to watch Yankees vs. Astros in the ALCS

Following the New York Yankees’ Game 5 ALDS win over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, the battle for the American League pennant is down to two clubs. On one side are the Houston Astros, making a sixth straight ALCS appearance, and on the other are the Yankees, looking to book their first trip to the Fall Classic since 2009.
ClutchPoints

Yankees set insane playoff record no one wants to be part of in ALCS loss to Astros

The New York Yankees lost Game 1 of the ALCS Wednesday night to the Houston Astros. In the process, they made history that no team ever desires to make. Yankees batters struck out 17 times during the game. In comparison, Astros hitters were sat down on strikes just twice on Wednesday night. This 15-strikeout discrepancy is the highest strikeout differential in MLB postseason history.
NJ.com

Ex-Astros slugger talks ‘dicey’ Yankee Stadium outfield atmosphere

It’s not easy playing at Yankee Stadium. One right fielder can attest to that. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Josh Reddick, who spent four years with the Houston Astros, took many trips to the Bronx during his 13-year career and became familiar with the heckles from New York fans as he manned the outfield at Yankee Stadium.
The Crawfish Boxes

The World Series may well be the Astros’ to lose

The Astros are eight wins away from capturing a World Series title, and based on how the postseason has played out thus far, the defending American League champions could not be better positioned to collect those eight victories. Though the Mariners went down swinging in the ALDS, the Astros were...
Click2Houston.com

My Astros prediction, chances of advancing, keys to the series and more

HOUSTON – This is the Houston Astros newsletter emailed out each week by the KPRC 2 Sports team. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Hello to all of our KPRC 2 viewers over the air and of course digitally on all of our platforms! Thanks for watching! I’m KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy checking in this week with our Astros newsletter as we catch you up on what’s happening, and yes, there is plenty!
Click2Houston.com

All things Astros: How well do you know your hometown team?

Our Houston Astros have once again made it to the post-season. But how well do you really know the ‘Stros? Test your knowledge with the ultimate trivia for tried and true fans. Scroll down and see how much you really know about Houston’s home team. Want more Astros...

