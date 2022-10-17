Read full article on original website
stateofreform.com
5 Things California: Ballot measures, Legislative update, MMC procurement lawsuits
This newsletter features an overview of 2 upcoming ballot initiatives that have significant implications for health policy, a legislative update following the conclusion of the eventful 2021-2022 legislative session, and an overview of some health plans’ litigation against DHCS following the controversial announcement of 2024 Medi-Cal Managed Care contract awardees.
