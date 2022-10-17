ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
stateofreform.com

5 Things California: Ballot measures, Legislative update, MMC procurement lawsuits

This newsletter features an overview of 2 upcoming ballot initiatives that have significant implications for health policy, a legislative update following the conclusion of the eventful 2021-2022 legislative session, and an overview of some health plans’ litigation against DHCS following the controversial announcement of 2024 Medi-Cal Managed Care contract awardees.
CALIFORNIA STATE
stateofreform.com

What They’re Watching: Mohit Ghose, Elevance Health

In this edition of our “What They’re Watching” series, Mohit Ghose, State Affairs Officer at Elevance Health, says it’s a “very exciting time to be in health care” due to California’s recent, unprecedented policy movement. He emphasized the increasing levels of integrated care that are being realized in the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
stateofreform.com

2023 Hawaii State of Reform Health Policy Conference

The 2023 Hawaii State of Reform Health Policy Conference is back and better than ever! This years event will take place in-person at the Hilton Hawaiian Village on January 11th, 2023!. Like many things in Hawaii, health care is different from the mainland. The seventh annual Hawaii State of Reform...
HAWAII STATE
stateofreform.com

Alaska, Washington doctors discuss collaborative efforts needed to care for patients with complex needs

Alaska health care providers are increasingly collaborating with their counterparts from the lower 48 states, particularly in Washington, on patient care. Doctors from both states discussed that process during the 2022 Alaska State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered...
ALASKA STATE
stateofreform.com

Utah governor focused on addressing social media’s harms to youth mental health

Utah Governor Spencer Cox gave an address Wednesday on the negative effects that social media has on the mental well-being of children and youth. Speaking at a local middle school, the governor announced the creation of the Office of Families under the Division of Family Health that will be focused on addressing social media’s negative impact on teens.
UTAH STATE
stateofreform.com

Alaska mental health professionals discuss state’s new crisis response services

Mental health professionals are working to implement a plethora of new crisis response services in Alaska, and a few experts discussed current initiatives at the 2022 Alaska State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Eric Boyer,...
ALASKA STATE
stateofreform.com

Keynote: A conversation with DOH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink

“The cheapest patients are healthy patients, and so collectively we need to move in that direction.”. We were honored to have Anne Zink, MD, the Chief Medical Officer of the Alaska Department of Health (DOH) deliver the Morning Keynote at the 2022 Alaska State of Reform Health Policy Conference earlier this month.
ALASKA STATE
stateofreform.com

Alaska diversity experts say higher wages for racially diverse essential health care professionals are key to improving equity

While industry leaders have made progress in addressing some disparities in health care, it’s clear that many inequities remain in place. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated those inequities, which some experts discussed at the 2022 Alaska State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the...
ALASKA STATE
stateofreform.com

Alaska lawmakers weigh in on key legislative priorities

Alaska lawmakers from both sides of the aisle weighed in on some of their key legislative priorities during the 2022 Alaska State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Senate Majority Leader Shelley Hughes and Rep. Ken...
ALASKA STATE
stateofreform.com

Coloradans set to vote on legalization of therapeutic psilocybin in November

Come November, voters in Colorado will decide the fate of Proposition 122, or the Natural Medicine Health Act (NMHA), a ballot measure that seeks to legalize the therapeutic uses of psilocybin and other “natural” psychedelic compounds. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy