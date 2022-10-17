Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
These Las Vegas Resorts Have The Best Pools on The StripPool MagazineLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
Wynn Las Vegas has announced a partnership with chef Alon Shaya and restaurateur Emily Shaya of Pomegranate Hospitality that will bring a new Mediterranean restaurant with Middle Eastern influences in winter 2023 in the former Intrigue Lounge space. Pomegranate operates five acclaimed bars and restaurants in New Orleans and Denver. The company’s first Las Vegas operation will be designed by the Rockwell Group in collaboration with Wynn Design and Development and updates on menus and more will be unveiled in the coming months.
963kklz.com
7 Of The Absolute BEST Cupcakes In Las Vegas
Today is National Chocolate Cupcake Day. And you know we’re down for any reason to eat cupcakes, chocolate or otherwise. Although cupcakes have been around for over 300 years, they really took off at the turn of the century. We can probably blame some of that on the high-profile cupcakeries featured in our favorite shows. Remember Magnolia Bakery from Sex And The City? Cameos like that really boosted the popularity of boutique cupcake places worldwide.
vegas24seven.com
Station Casinos: Fall Moments Package
Room Rates Up To 30% Off, 2 Night Minimum Stay, Resort Credit per stay. Special Room Rates Up To 30% Off. 2 Night Minimum Stay. $20-$50 Resort Credit per stay. Stay Now – 3/16/23. Starts: 10/19/22 11:46 AM. Ends: 3/16/23 11:59 PM (Pacific Time Zone). Terms:. Rates do not...
localadventurer.com
Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas – What You Need to Know
Gilcrease Orchard is a favorite spot for locals to pick up fresh produce throughout the year, but the most popular time to visit the farm is during pumpkin season. Not only do people visit to pick pumpkins but also to get apple cider and apple cider donuts. Thank you Travel...
Eater
Where to Celebrate Halloween in Las Vegas 2022
Las Vegas loves a party. And bars, restaurants, and nightclubs all over the Las Vegas Valley are creating specialty dishes and drinks and hosting parties and events all month long. Here’s a list of places to celebrate Halloween, which falls on Monday, October 31. See something missing? Hit up...
963kklz.com
These 3 Huge Comedy Stars Are Coming To Las Vegas
Las Vegas, hang on your to your butts! Because there are three stars coming to town that are guaranteed to have you laughing them off. All three are hug names in the comedy world and they all just announced shows in our great city. So let’s check out the line-up.
963kklz.com
‘Cronuts’ Are Coming To Las Vegas
The “Cronuts” are coming! The “Cronuts” are coming!. Well, no, don’t be afraid at all, especially if you love sweet and delicious pastries! “Cronuts” are a delectable blend of a croissant and a donut. As you can see from the photo above, it is shaped like a donut, but it is made from flaky, croissant-like dough, and filled with flavored cream.
luxury-houses.net
Asking $10,999,999, This Exceptional Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired Home showcases The Pinnacle of Luxury Living in Las Vegas, Nevada
The Home in Las Vegas, an exceptional property boasts the pinnacle of luxury living with amazing entertaining features including resort-style backyard, pool & spa, elevator, kitchen pavilion, fire table, & an expansive turf area and more is now available for sale. This home located at 16 Flying Cloud Ln, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at BHHS Nevada Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Las Vegas.
news3lv.com
Noodles & Company opens first Nevada location
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Noodles & Company recently opened its first Nevada location right here in Las Vegas. Joining us now with more on what they're serving up are Ricardo Garcia Ramos and Seth Jevne.
Fontana Herald News
San Bernardino International Airport will begin new Las Vegas, NV and Hartford, CT service in February
San Bernardino International Airport (SBD) continues to populate its presence on the U.S. route map with Breeze Airways’ recent announcement of new nonstop flights to Las Vegas, NV, and one-stop, same-plane service to Hartford, CT, beginning Feb. 16, 2023, with roundtrip flights each Thursday and Sunday. Travelers can book...
vegas24seven.com
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES 2022 ROCK OF HORROR HALLOWEEKEND
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES 2022 ROCK OF HORROR HALLOWEEKEND. Revelers are invited to party all weekend-long during Fremont Street Experience’s nonstop celebration. Fremont Street Experience, the six-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas, has announced the return of its iconic Rock of Horror Halloweekend celebration from Oct. 28-31. Guests can head down to Fremont Street Experience for Halloween haunts, flash mobs and free nightly entertainment including themed, theatrical musical performances by Alter Igor on 1st Street Stage, as well as an exclusive production show “Wicked Dreams,” complete with cirque-style, dazzling visuals, alluring dancers and aerialists on 3rd Street Stage.
High gas prices force Las Vegas bakery, founded in 1959, to make changes: 'The abnormal feels normal'
Spending thousands of dollars in gas each week, Freed's Bakery in Las Vegas had to cut back on deliveries and raise prices, while some employees cut hours to save on commute costs.
Fox5 KVVU
Liquidation store sells furniture and more from Las Vegas Strip properties
Slap fighting gets stamp of approval in Nevada, a sport where opponents slap each other. In the “Entertainment Capital of the World” and in the Silver State, a quickly-growing new sport is coming, and we promise we’re not making this up: it’s called slap fighting. Updated:...
963kklz.com
Glittering Lights Is Opening Soon In Las Vegas
Glittering Lights is back. Well, almost anyway. They’ve officially announced this year’s calendar of events. Glittering Lights has become a holiday tradition for Las Vegas locals. The drive-through light show is a must-do item for your Christmas events list. Located at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, you don’t even have to get out of your car to see over a million lights on display!
All Net Resort and Arena set to move forward on Las Vegas Boulevard
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More changes could be coming to the north end of the Las Vegas Strip after more than a decade of talk surrounding it. All Net Resort and Arena released a scheduled opening date for the property headed by former NBA player Jackie Robinson. Once built it would bring another professional sports […]
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Housing Market Finally Slowing Down
Las Vegas housing has been a topic of much discussion in the past few years. With the pandemic and the mass exodus of people coming from California, it seemed nothing was available. At least not at any cost the average local could afford. At the beginning of the boom, rentals were so scarce that people were bidding on rent prices.
Poker player wins almost half a million dollar jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A three-card poker player at Bally’s Las Vegas on the Strip recently won a jackpot. According to Bally’s Las Vegas social media accounts, the player is not being identified. They won $496,675.95 at the table game. Bally’s Las Vegas is in the process of changing its name to Horseshoe Las Vegas. […]
foxwilmington.com
Las Vegas Woman Recorded During Outburst on Delta Flight Tells Inside Edition She ‘Lost Control’
After admitting to losing her patience while on a flight in an incident caught on camera, Anna Dugan is speaking out exclusively to Inside Edition. “I am not sitting here because I did something I am proud of,” Dugan, 32, told Inside Edition. Dugan was on a Delta flight...
foxwilmington.com
Nevada Woman Kicked Off Plane Over Dog Admits She Lost Her Cool
A Las Vegas woman who was kicked off a plane is speaking exclusively to Inside Edition. The incident happened on a Delta flight leaving Atlanta for New York. It started when Anna Dugan was told to put her dog in a carrying case. The 32-year-old woman says she complied but called the flight attendant “petty.” That’s when she was allegedly told to grab her things and get off the plane. Dugan began to become angry at the flight attendant and threw a bottle at another passenger.
The Biggest Las Vegas Strip Project Isn't What You Think it Is
When Elon Musk said he planned to connect the entire city of Las Vegas by putting a network of self-driving Teslas (TSLA) under the Las Vegas Strip, the idea was met with skepticism. To be fair, the entire concept of Boring Co., Musk's futuristic high-speed tunneling project, has always fallen...
