Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Weekly

Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week

Wynn Las Vegas has announced a partnership with chef Alon Shaya and restaurateur Emily Shaya of Pomegranate Hospitality that will bring a new Mediterranean restaurant with Middle Eastern influences in winter 2023 in the former Intrigue Lounge space. Pomegranate operates five acclaimed bars and restaurants in New Orleans and Denver. The company’s first Las Vegas operation will be designed by the Rockwell Group in collaboration with Wynn Design and Development and updates on menus and more will be unveiled in the coming months.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

7 Of The Absolute BEST Cupcakes In Las Vegas

Today is National Chocolate Cupcake Day. And you know we’re down for any reason to eat cupcakes, chocolate or otherwise. Although cupcakes have been around for over 300 years, they really took off at the turn of the century. We can probably blame some of that on the high-profile cupcakeries featured in our favorite shows. Remember Magnolia Bakery from Sex And The City? Cameos like that really boosted the popularity of boutique cupcake places worldwide.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Station Casinos: ﻿ Fall Moments Package ﻿﻿﻿﻿

Room Rates Up To 30% Off, 2 Night Minimum Stay, Resort Credit per stay. Special Room Rates Up To 30% Off. 2 Night Minimum Stay. $20-$50 Resort Credit per stay. Stay Now – 3/16/23. Starts: 10/19/22 11:46 AM. Ends: 3/16/23 11:59 PM (Pacific Time Zone). Terms:. Rates do not...
LAS VEGAS, NV
localadventurer.com

Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas – What You Need to Know

Gilcrease Orchard is a favorite spot for locals to pick up fresh produce throughout the year, but the most popular time to visit the farm is during pumpkin season. Not only do people visit to pick pumpkins but also to get apple cider and apple cider donuts. Thank you Travel...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Where to Celebrate Halloween in Las Vegas 2022

Las Vegas loves a party. And bars, restaurants, and nightclubs all over the Las Vegas Valley are creating specialty dishes and drinks and hosting parties and events all month long. Here’s a list of places to celebrate Halloween, which falls on Monday, October 31. See something missing? Hit up...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

These 3 Huge Comedy Stars Are Coming To Las Vegas

Las Vegas, hang on your to your butts! Because there are three stars coming to town that are guaranteed to have you laughing them off. All three are hug names in the comedy world and they all just announced shows in our great city. So let’s check out the line-up.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

‘Cronuts’ Are Coming To Las Vegas

The “Cronuts” are coming! The “Cronuts” are coming!. Well, no, don’t be afraid at all, especially if you love sweet and delicious pastries! “Cronuts” are a delectable blend of a croissant and a donut. As you can see from the photo above, it is shaped like a donut, but it is made from flaky, croissant-like dough, and filled with flavored cream.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

Asking $10,999,999, This Exceptional Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired Home showcases The Pinnacle of Luxury Living in Las Vegas, Nevada

The Home in Las Vegas, an exceptional property boasts the pinnacle of luxury living with amazing entertaining features including resort-style backyard, pool & spa, elevator, kitchen pavilion, fire table, & an expansive turf area and more is now available for sale. This home located at 16 Flying Cloud Ln, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at BHHS Nevada Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Noodles & Company opens first Nevada location

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Noodles & Company recently opened its first Nevada location right here in Las Vegas. Joining us now with more on what they're serving up are Ricardo Garcia Ramos and Seth Jevne.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES 2022 ROCK OF HORROR HALLOWEEKEND

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES 2022 ROCK OF HORROR HALLOWEEKEND. Revelers are invited to party all weekend-long during Fremont Street Experience’s nonstop celebration. Fremont Street Experience, the six-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas, has announced the return of its iconic Rock of Horror Halloweekend celebration from Oct. 28-31. Guests can head down to Fremont Street Experience for Halloween haunts, flash mobs and free nightly entertainment including themed, theatrical musical performances by Alter Igor on 1st Street Stage, as well as an exclusive production show “Wicked Dreams,” complete with cirque-style, dazzling visuals, alluring dancers and aerialists on 3rd Street Stage.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Glittering Lights Is Opening Soon In Las Vegas

Glittering Lights is back. Well, almost anyway. They’ve officially announced this year’s calendar of events. Glittering Lights has become a holiday tradition for Las Vegas locals. The drive-through light show is a must-do item for your Christmas events list. Located at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, you don’t even have to get out of your car to see over a million lights on display!
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Housing Market Finally Slowing Down

Las Vegas housing has been a topic of much discussion in the past few years. With the pandemic and the mass exodus of people coming from California, it seemed nothing was available. At least not at any cost the average local could afford. At the beginning of the boom, rentals were so scarce that people were bidding on rent prices.
LAS VEGAS, NV
foxwilmington.com

Nevada Woman Kicked Off Plane Over Dog Admits She Lost Her Cool

A Las Vegas woman who was kicked off a plane is speaking exclusively to Inside Edition. The incident happened on a Delta flight leaving Atlanta for New York. It started when Anna Dugan was told to put her dog in a carrying case. The 32-year-old woman says she complied but called the flight attendant “petty.” That’s when she was allegedly told to grab her things and get off the plane. Dugan began to become angry at the flight attendant and threw a bottle at another passenger.
LAS VEGAS, NV

