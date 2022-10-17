Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Who made the biggest offseason jump? Varied answers reflect Gonzaga’s depth
The question to three Gonzaga players and coach Mark Few recently at West Coast Conference media day: Which player made the biggest offseason jump?. The answer: Depends on who you ask. Four players were named, including a probable starting point guard, a starting wing, a reserve big and a possible starting guard/wing.
nbcrightnow.com
Long COVID study still seeking participants
SPOKANE, Wash. - A nationwide study centered on "Long COVID" is entering its sixth month. The initiative, called "Recover or researching covid to enhance recovery" is still looking for study participants. Nationwide, the program is seeking 900 participants to study over the next 4 years, 150 of those come from...
nbcrightnow.com
Journey bringing 50th anniversary show to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The legendary rock band, Journey, is bringing their 50th anniversary Freedom Tour to Spokane in 2023!
nbcrightnow.com
Spokane County Treasurer warns of tax scam
(The Center Square) – The Spokane County Treasurer’s Office is warning taxpayers about a mail scam that demands payment of a phony tax debt. According to a news release from Treasurer Michael Baumgartner, the scam involves sending people a letter that claims to be from the “Tax Resolution Unit” of the county. The letter threatens garnishment, property seizure or a lien on property if fraudulent fees aren’t paid.
nbcrightnow.com
Spokane County spends $6.3M in federal stimulus funding on housing crisis
(The Center Square) - The Spokane County Commission is spending $6.3 million of American Rescue Plan funds to address the region's affordable housing crisis. “As commissioners, we are providing ‘last gap’ dollars for shovel ready projects,” said Chair Mary Kuney. “These projects will create about 230 new affordable housing units in Spokane County over the next three years.”
nbcrightnow.com
Lock down coming to Camp Hope: ID badges being given to residents and visitors
SPOKANE, Wash. - One of the most crucial developments for Camp Hope is underway, as those living inside the camp, visiting the camp, or volunteering for the camp line up to receive an ID badge. “Camp Hope has done a lot for a lot of people who have actually utilized...
Comments / 0