franklinis.com
Five Fantastic Food Trucks in Franklin!
Franklin has a variety of local food trucks ready for you to enjoy with family and friends! From authentic Mexican cuisine to baked goods, there is something for everyone to delight in on any occasion. Whether it is for a catered event or a spontaneous bite to eat, these five Franklin food trucks will hit the spot!
franklinis.com
Your Guide to The Factory at Franklin
The Factory at Franklin is a hub for beloved local businesses and performance venues. This shopping and entertainment complex has been around for nearly a century and has worn many different hats. Now housing stores, restaurants and countless live performances, The Factory has proven to be a staple in the Franklin community. Keep reading to learn more about this unique venue’s past, present, and future.
Tennessee Tribune
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation to Host 11th Annual Wine Around the Square Event
MURFREESBORO, TN — Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation is pleased to announce the 11th Annual Wine Around the Square. The event will take place on Saturday, October 22, in the historic Downtown Square in Murfreesboro to honor Drs. Max and Mary Moss. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation and the Power of Pink Fund.
Trailer carrying sealant overturns on I-65 in Franklin
Two lanes of I-65 northbound are closed near the McEwen onramp after a trailer carrying sealant overturned.
wgnsradio.com
A New Page In Murfreesboro Hardware History Opens Monday!
(MURFREESBORO) A new era in Murfreesboro history opens this coming Monday (10/24/2022) morning when Elder Family Ace Hardware opens its doors at 1807 Memorial Boulevard. Haynes family members commented, “After 101 years as a local family-owned business, we have decided to step away from ownership of the hardware store. We would like to express our sincere and deep gratitude to our loyal customers and wonderful community.”
East Nashville bakery says final goodbye Oct. 29
Sweet 16 Bakery was an act of love by Dan and Ellen Einstein, who moved to Nashville from Los Angeles.
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated sushi restaurants in Nashville from Tripadvisor.
styleblueprint.com
Nashville’s Premier Independent Senior Living Community
The Saint Paul is an independent senior living community in Nashville offering luxury amenities and a community-based approach to care. Owned and operated by three generations of the Rochford family, the team at The Saint Paul understands the importance of family and is uniquely positioned to welcome new residents as they join the community. We spoke to Ross Rochford, Director of Leasing and Marketing, to learn all about The Saint Paul’s offerings and its special approach.
visitfranklin.com
These Splurge-Worthy Experiences in Franklin, Tennessee Will Amaze Anyone
Looking to live large the next time you’re in our small town? We’ve got you covered. And by that, we mean we’ve got your to-do list covered. You’re picking up the check, right?. In the past, we’ve featured 15 Free Things to Do in Franklin, helping...
radio7media.com
Goats, Music and More Festival Returns
THE GOATS, MUSIC AND MORE FESTIVAL WILL RETURN TO MARSHALL COUNTY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY IN LEWISBURG. THE FESTIVAL WHICH IS IN IT'S 19TH YEAR HONORS THOSE FAMOUS “FAINTING” GOATS OF MARSHALL COUNTY AND WILL FEATURE A GREAT LINEUP OF ENTERTAINMENT AND ACTIVITIES FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY TO ENJOYTHE GOATS, MUSIC AND MORE FESTIVAL HAS BEEN NAMED AS ONE OF THE TOP 20 EVENTS TO SEE BY THE SOUTHEAST TOURISM SOCIETY THREE TIMES. PEOPLE FROM ALL FIFTY STATES, 5 COUNTRIES AND 80 COUNTIES IN TENNESSEE HAVE COME EACH YEAR TO ENJOY EVERYTHING THIS FESTIVAL HAS TO OFFER. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO GOATS' MUSIC AND MORE DOT COM.
Road Closures and Construction 10-20-26,2022
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, October 20-26, 2022. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, including weekends, 8...
Sumner County pushing to remove another book from schools
Steven King read explicit excerpts from the novel Lawn Boy written by Jonathan Evision, and pushed for the banning of the book that night stating it violated state law TCA 39-17-911.
Dozens cited as Rutherford County authorities tackle aggressive driving on I-24, Veterans Parkway
As part of "Operation Fall Brakes," members of multiple law enforcement agencies reportedly teamed up and stopped drivers for 326 driving- and drug-related offenses in Rutherford County Wednesday.
School bus fight raises protocol concerns in Rutherford County
A violent school bus fight caught on camera is raising concerns in Rutherford County after a student says pepper spray was used.
wgnsradio.com
Construction Progresses at Middle Tennessee Electric's Main Campus
Murfreesboro, Tenn.— Construction of new facilities at Middle Tennessee Electric’s (MTE) Main Campus on New Salem Highway continues to progress. These facilities will accommodate the relocation of personnel and equipment from the cooperative’s Downtown Office on North Walnut Street, which will be vacated next year. The expansion...
Nashville Parent
Middle TN Holiday Craft Fairs in 2022
Nov. 11 – 13, 2022 (Fri 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sun 12 – 6 p.m.) Admission: $12 in advance ($15 at the door) ages 10 and older, free ages 9 and younger, $5 parking. More than 250 vendors will...
Fire destroys Spring Hill home
A Spring Hill family is without a home Thursday morning after a devastating fire.
THP seeking info about Williamson County hit-and-run involving pedestrian
The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is turning to community members for information about a Williamson County hit-and-run that resulted in serious injury last weekend.
nashvillelifestyles.com
Nashville's Most Beautiful People: Brooke & Brice
OCCUPATION: ADULT ORTHODONTIST AND DESIGNER ON MAGNOLIA NETWORK’S MAKING MODERN WITH BROOKE AND BRICE. My mom. She sacrificed so much to make sure I was given the best opportunities to succeed while teaching me what it looked like to work hard to reach for my dreams. A QUOTE YOU...
williamsonherald.com
Student sections upping the ante in Williamson County football
FRANKLIN – First, there were just the football teams competing under the Friday night lights. Then, the bands and cheerleaders joined in. But now, the battle of the student sections have completed the scene. Students have long sat together to support their teams, but over the last decade or...
