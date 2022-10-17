FTX Arena is the site where the Miami Heat will take on the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. The Raptors faced off with the Cavaliers and went home with a win by a final score of 108-105 in their last contest. In reference to personal fouls, the Raptors left the arena with 23 and the Cavaliers recorded 21 personal fouls. They also converted 10 of 28 shots from distance. Cleveland finished shooting 82.6% at the free throw line by knocking down 19 of 23 shots. Furthermore, Cleveland collected 38 rebounds (6 offensive, 32 defensive) and got 4 rejections. Cleveland totaled 25 dimes and had 5 steals for the matchup. In the matter of defense, Toronto let their opponent shoot 49.4% from the field on 38 of 77 shooting. They also dished out 19 assists in this contest as well as forcing 17 turnovers and having 15 steals. When it comes to grabbing rebounds, they compiled a total of 41 with 12 of them being offensive. From the free throw line, the Raptors converted 23 of their 32 shots for a rate of 71.9%. Toronto finished the contest having earned a 41.9% FG percentage (36 of 86) and converted 13 of their 30 three-point shots.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO