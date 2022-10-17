Read full article on original website
Doc's Sports Service
Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers Prediction, 10/23/2022 Preview and Pick
Game: Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers. Odds/Point Spread: Portland (+4) The Los Angeles Lakers will try to beat the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday. Portland opens this contest as 4-point underdogs. The total comes in at 223. The Trail Blazers faced the Suns and notched...
Doc's Sports Service
Valladolid vs Real Sociedad Prediction, 10/22/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla in Valladolid, Spain. Odds/Point Spread: Valladolid (+270) Real Sociedad (+110) Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla is the location where Real Sociedad (7-1-2) will meet Valladolid (3-2-5) on Saturday. The White and Violets open at +270 and Real Sociedad are priced +110. The over/under has been set at 2.75. The men protecting the net are Sergio Asenjo Valladolid and Alejandro Remiro Real Sociedad.
Doc's Sports Service
San Jose Sharks vs Philadelphia Flyers Prediction, 10/23/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Sharks (+120) Flyers (-144) Wells Fargo Center is the site where the Philadelphia Flyers will attempt to defeat the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. The moneyline on this game has San Jose at +120 while Philadelphia is sitting at -144. The over/under is 7. The San Jose Sharks...
Doc's Sports Service
Girona vs Osasuna Prediction, 10/23/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Girona (+155) Osasuna (+190) Girona (2-2-5) will compete against Osasuna (4-1-4) at Estadi Montilivi on Sunday. Osasuna are priced at +190 and Girona are priced +155. The total is set at 2.5. The starting goaltenders will be Juan Carlos Girona and Sergio Herrera Osasuna. Girona surrendered 15 goals...
Doc's Sports Service
Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers Prediction, 10/23/2022 Preview and Pick
Odds/Point Spread: Phoenix (+2) Crypto.com Arena is the location where the Los Angeles Clippers will go up against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Los Angeles is 2-point favorites. The over/under comes in at 224. The Suns took the court against the Trail Blazers and took a loss by a final...
Doc's Sports Service
West Ham United vs Bournemouth Prediction, 10/24/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: West Ham United (-185) Bournemouth (+540) West Ham United (3-2-6) are hosting Bournemouth (3-4-4) at London Stadium on Monday. The Irons open at -185 while The Cherries are at +540. The over/under comes in at 2.75. The goalies protecting the net will be Lukasz Fabianski for West Ham United and Neto for Bournemouth.
Doc's Sports Service
Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat Prediction, 10/22/2022 Preview and Pick
FTX Arena is the site where the Miami Heat will take on the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. The Raptors faced off with the Cavaliers and went home with a win by a final score of 108-105 in their last contest. In reference to personal fouls, the Raptors left the arena with 23 and the Cavaliers recorded 21 personal fouls. They also converted 10 of 28 shots from distance. Cleveland finished shooting 82.6% at the free throw line by knocking down 19 of 23 shots. Furthermore, Cleveland collected 38 rebounds (6 offensive, 32 defensive) and got 4 rejections. Cleveland totaled 25 dimes and had 5 steals for the matchup. In the matter of defense, Toronto let their opponent shoot 49.4% from the field on 38 of 77 shooting. They also dished out 19 assists in this contest as well as forcing 17 turnovers and having 15 steals. When it comes to grabbing rebounds, they compiled a total of 41 with 12 of them being offensive. From the free throw line, the Raptors converted 23 of their 32 shots for a rate of 71.9%. Toronto finished the contest having earned a 41.9% FG percentage (36 of 86) and converted 13 of their 30 three-point shots.
Doc's Sports Service
Manchester City vs Brighton Prediction, 10/22/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Manchester City (-495) Brighton (+1100) Manchester City (7-2-1) will try to beat Brighton (4-3-3) at Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Manchester City are priced at -495 while Brighton are at +1100. The total comes in at 2.75. The expected starting goalies are Ederson for Manchester City and Robert Sanchez for Brighton.
Doc's Sports Service
CF Montreal vs New York City FC Prediction, 10/23/2022 MLS Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Montreal (+102) New York City (+280) Saputo Stadium is the site where NYCFC (16-7-11) will go up against CF Montreal (20-5-9) on Sunday. NYCFC is priced at +280 and CFM is at +102. The over/under comes in at 2.75. The expected starting goalkeepers are James Pantemis for CF Montreal and Sean Johnson for New York City FC.
Doc's Sports Service
Los Angeles Kings vs Washington Capitals Prediction, 10/22/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Odds/Point Spread: Kings (+138) Capitals (-163) The Los Angeles Kings are headed to Capital One Arena on Saturday where they will try to beat the Washington Capitals. The odds on this game have the Kings at +138 and the Capitals open at -163. The total is set at 6.
Doc's Sports Service
Seattle Kraken vs Chicago Blackhawks Prediction, 10/23/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Kraken (-118) Blackhawks (+100) The Chicago Blackhawks will try to defeat the Seattle Kraken at United Center on Sunday. The line on this contest has the Kraken at -118 while the Blackhawks are sitting at +100. The betting total comes in at 7. The Seattle Kraken will head...
Doc's Sports Service
Anaheim Ducks vs Detroit Red Wings Prediction, 10/23/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Ducks (+134) Red Wings (-162) Little Caesars Arena is the site where the Detroit Red Wings will compete against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. The odds on this game have Anaheim at +134 while Detroit is at -162. The total is set at 7. The Anaheim Ducks had...
Doc's Sports Service
New York Islanders vs Tampa Bay Lightning Prediction, 10/22/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Islanders (+146) Lightning (-178) Amalie Arena is the location where the Tampa Bay Lightning will attempt to beat the New York Islanders on Saturday. The odds on this game have the Islanders at +146 and the Lightning are coming in at -178. The total comes in at 6.
Doc's Sports Service
Dallas Stars vs Montreal Canadiens Prediction, 10/22/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Stars (-140) Canadiens (+116) Bell Centre is the location where the Montreal Canadiens will compete against the Dallas Stars on Saturday. The odds on this game have Dallas at -140 and Montreal is sitting at +116. The over/under is set at 6. The Dallas Stars will be looking...
Doc's Sports Service
Houston Astros vs New York Yankees Prediction, 10/22/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Houston (+140) New York (-150) Yankee Stadium is the site where the New York Yankees (99-63) will try to defeat the Houston Astros (106-56) on Saturday in Game 3 of their series. Houston lead 2-0. The moneyline on this game has Houston at +140 and New York is coming in at -150. The total is set at 7. The pitchers who are expected to start are Cristian Javier and Gerrit Cole.
Doc's Sports Service
NBA Picks - Raptors vs Nets Prediction, 10/21/2022 Best Bets, Odds & Betting Tips | Docs Sports
Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors NBA picks and predictions 10/21/22. The Toronto Raptors travel to Brooklyn, NY to face the Brooklyn Nets at 7:40PM EST at Barclays Center. Doc's Sports provides NBA picks, predictions, tips and NBA odds on this matchup of Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets. ABOUT THE SERIES.
Doc's Sports Service
Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors Prediction, 10/23/2022 Preview and Pick
Odds/Point Spread: Sacramento (+9) The Sacramento Kings are en route to Chase Center on Sunday where they will try to defeat the Golden State Warriors. Sacramento opens this game as 9-point underdogs. The over/under has been set at 224. The Kings played the Trail Blazers and took a loss by...
Doc's Sports Service
Colorado Avalanche vs Vegas Golden Knights Prediction, 10/22/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Avalanche (-110) Golden Knights (-110) The Vegas Golden Knights are hosting the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. The odds on this game have Colorado at -110 while Vegas is opening at -110. The over/under is set at 6. The Colorado Avalanche had a rough game after...
Doc's Sports Service
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Winnipeg Jets Prediction, 10/22/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Maple Leafs (-125) Jets (+105) The Winnipeg Jets will try to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs at Canada Life Centre on Saturday. The odds on this game have Toronto at -125 while Winnipeg is coming in at +105. The over/under comes in at 6. The Toronto Maple Leafs...
Doc's Sports Service
San Antonio Spurs vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction, 10/22/2022 Preview and Pick
Wells Fargo Center is the location where the Philadelphia 76ers will compete against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. The Spurs faced off with the Hornets and went home with a loss by a final score of 129-102 in their last game. San Antonio ended the game with a 40.4% field goal percentage (40 out of 99) and knocked down 7 out of their 34 3-point shots. At the free throw line, the Spurs converted 15 of 21 shots for a percentage of 71.4%. In the matter of rebounding, they earned 44 with 14 of them being of the offensive sort. They also distributed 22 dimes in this contest while creating 15 turnovers and earning 8 steals. In reference to the defense, San Antonio allowed the other team to shoot 51.1% from the field on 48 of 94 shooting. Charlotte distributed 26 dimes and had 7 steals for the contest. On top of that, Charlotte totaled 51 rebounds (14 offensive, 37 defensive) and got 8 blocks. Charlotte finished the contest at 87.0% when shooting free throws by burying 20 of 23 attempts. They also buried 13 out of their 29 shots from downtown. In reference to fouls, the Spurs finished with 19 while the Hornets totaled 20 fouls.
