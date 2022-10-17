ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Doc's Sports Service

Valladolid vs Real Sociedad Prediction, 10/22/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Location: Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla in Valladolid, Spain. Odds/Point Spread: Valladolid (+270) Real Sociedad (+110) Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla is the location where Real Sociedad (7-1-2) will meet Valladolid (3-2-5) on Saturday. The White and Violets open at +270 and Real Sociedad are priced +110. The over/under has been set at 2.75. The men protecting the net are Sergio Asenjo Valladolid and Alejandro Remiro Real Sociedad.
Doc's Sports Service

Girona vs Osasuna Prediction, 10/23/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Girona (+155) Osasuna (+190) Girona (2-2-5) will compete against Osasuna (4-1-4) at Estadi Montilivi on Sunday. Osasuna are priced at +190 and Girona are priced +155. The total is set at 2.5. The starting goaltenders will be Juan Carlos Girona and Sergio Herrera Osasuna. Girona surrendered 15 goals...
Doc's Sports Service

West Ham United vs Bournemouth Prediction, 10/24/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: West Ham United (-185) Bournemouth (+540) West Ham United (3-2-6) are hosting Bournemouth (3-4-4) at London Stadium on Monday. The Irons open at -185 while The Cherries are at +540. The over/under comes in at 2.75. The goalies protecting the net will be Lukasz Fabianski for West Ham United and Neto for Bournemouth.
Doc's Sports Service

Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat Prediction, 10/22/2022 Preview and Pick

FTX Arena is the site where the Miami Heat will take on the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. The Raptors faced off with the Cavaliers and went home with a win by a final score of 108-105 in their last contest. In reference to personal fouls, the Raptors left the arena with 23 and the Cavaliers recorded 21 personal fouls. They also converted 10 of 28 shots from distance. Cleveland finished shooting 82.6% at the free throw line by knocking down 19 of 23 shots. Furthermore, Cleveland collected 38 rebounds (6 offensive, 32 defensive) and got 4 rejections. Cleveland totaled 25 dimes and had 5 steals for the matchup. In the matter of defense, Toronto let their opponent shoot 49.4% from the field on 38 of 77 shooting. They also dished out 19 assists in this contest as well as forcing 17 turnovers and having 15 steals. When it comes to grabbing rebounds, they compiled a total of 41 with 12 of them being offensive. From the free throw line, the Raptors converted 23 of their 32 shots for a rate of 71.9%. Toronto finished the contest having earned a 41.9% FG percentage (36 of 86) and converted 13 of their 30 three-point shots.
MIAMI, FL
Doc's Sports Service

Manchester City vs Brighton Prediction, 10/22/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Manchester City (-495) Brighton (+1100) Manchester City (7-2-1) will try to beat Brighton (4-3-3) at Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Manchester City are priced at -495 while Brighton are at +1100. The total comes in at 2.75. The expected starting goalies are Ederson for Manchester City and Robert Sanchez for Brighton.
Doc's Sports Service

Houston Astros vs New York Yankees Prediction, 10/22/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Houston (+140) New York (-150) Yankee Stadium is the site where the New York Yankees (99-63) will try to defeat the Houston Astros (106-56) on Saturday in Game 3 of their series. Houston lead 2-0. The moneyline on this game has Houston at +140 and New York is coming in at -150. The total is set at 7. The pitchers who are expected to start are Cristian Javier and Gerrit Cole.
HOUSTON, TX
Doc's Sports Service

San Antonio Spurs vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction, 10/22/2022 Preview and Pick

Wells Fargo Center is the location where the Philadelphia 76ers will compete against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. The Spurs faced off with the Hornets and went home with a loss by a final score of 129-102 in their last game. San Antonio ended the game with a 40.4% field goal percentage (40 out of 99) and knocked down 7 out of their 34 3-point shots. At the free throw line, the Spurs converted 15 of 21 shots for a percentage of 71.4%. In the matter of rebounding, they earned 44 with 14 of them being of the offensive sort. They also distributed 22 dimes in this contest while creating 15 turnovers and earning 8 steals. In reference to the defense, San Antonio allowed the other team to shoot 51.1% from the field on 48 of 94 shooting. Charlotte distributed 26 dimes and had 7 steals for the contest. On top of that, Charlotte totaled 51 rebounds (14 offensive, 37 defensive) and got 8 blocks. Charlotte finished the contest at 87.0% when shooting free throws by burying 20 of 23 attempts. They also buried 13 out of their 29 shots from downtown. In reference to fouls, the Spurs finished with 19 while the Hornets totaled 20 fouls.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy