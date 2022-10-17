Gocheok Sky Dome is the venue where Sung Mun Song and the Kiwoom Heroes (79-62, 4th in KBO) will play the KT Wiz (78-60, 3rd in KBO) on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The Wiz have hit 186 two-baggers as a squad and have knocked 114 balls out of the park. KT has a slugging rate of .375 and have struck out 1,149 times, while getting the free base on 508 occasions. As a unit, the KT Wiz are earning 4.4 runs/g, which has them sitting at 7th in the league. They have accrued 571 runs batted in in addition to 1,209 base knocks on the season, and their average at the plate comes in at .255. They have racked up 613 runs while having a team OBP of .331.

1 DAY AGO