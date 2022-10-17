Read full article on original website
Doc's Sports Service
Valladolid vs Real Sociedad Prediction, 10/22/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla in Valladolid, Spain. Odds/Point Spread: Valladolid (+270) Real Sociedad (+110) Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla is the location where Real Sociedad (7-1-2) will meet Valladolid (3-2-5) on Saturday. The White and Violets open at +270 and Real Sociedad are priced +110. The over/under has been set at 2.75. The men protecting the net are Sergio Asenjo Valladolid and Alejandro Remiro Real Sociedad.
Doc's Sports Service
Everton vs Crystal Palace Prediction, 10/22/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Everton (+160) Crystal Palace (+197) Goodison Park is where Crystal Palace (3-4-3) will take on Everton (2-4-5) on Saturday. Everton open at +160 while Crystal Palace are at +197. The over/under is 2.75. The goalies expected to start will be Jordan Pickford for Everton and Vicente Guaita for Crystal Palace.
Doc's Sports Service
West Ham United vs Bournemouth Prediction, 10/24/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: West Ham United (-185) Bournemouth (+540) West Ham United (3-2-6) are hosting Bournemouth (3-4-4) at London Stadium on Monday. The Irons open at -185 while The Cherries are at +540. The over/under comes in at 2.75. The goalies protecting the net will be Lukasz Fabianski for West Ham United and Neto for Bournemouth.
Doc's Sports Service
Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Prediction, 10/22/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: The City Ground in West Bridgford, England. Odds/Point Spread: Nottingham Forest (+1100) Liverpool (-370) The Reds (4-4-2) are traveling to The City Ground on Saturday where they will play the Tricky Trees (1-3-7). The Tricky Trees open at +1100 while Liverpool are at -370. The betting total comes in at 2.5. The goalies protecting the net are Dean Henderson for Nottingham Forest and Alisson for Liverpool.
Doc's Sports Service
Betis vs Atletico Madrid Prediction, 10/23/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Estadio Benito Villamarín in Seville, Spain. Odds/Point Spread: Betis (+232) Atletico Madrid (+125) Estadio Benito Villamarín is the site where Atletico Madrid (6-2-2) will attempt to beat Betis (6-2-2) on Sunday. Atletico Madrid are priced at +125 and Real Betis are priced +232. The betting total is set at 2.5. The goalkeepers who are expected to start are Rui Silva Betis and Jan Oblak Atletico Madrid.
Doc's Sports Service
Aston Villa vs Brentford Prediction, 10/23/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Aston Villa (+100) Brentford (+260) Aston Villa (2-3-5) will try to defeat Brentford (3-5-3) at Villa Park on Sunday. Aston Villa open at +100 and Brentford are at +260. The total comes in at 2.75. The starting goaltenders are Emiliano Martinez for Aston Villa and David Raya for Brentford.
Doc's Sports Service
Manchester City vs Brighton Prediction, 10/22/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Manchester City (-495) Brighton (+1100) Manchester City (7-2-1) will try to beat Brighton (4-3-3) at Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Manchester City are priced at -495 while Brighton are at +1100. The total comes in at 2.75. The expected starting goalies are Ederson for Manchester City and Robert Sanchez for Brighton.
Doc's Sports Service
Austin FC vs FC Dallas Prediction, 10/23/2022 MLS Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Austin (-110) Dallas (+275) The Verde and Black (16-8-10) host FC Dallas (14-11-9) at Q2 Stadium on Sunday. Austin FC opens at -110 while FCD is at +275. The betting total comes in at 2.5. The goaltenders protecting the net will be Brad Stuver for Austin FC and Maarten Paes for FC Dallas.
Doc's Sports Service
Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction, 10/23/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Barcelona (-167) Athletic Bilbao (+425) Camp Nou is the site where Athletic Bilbao (5-3-2) will compete against Barcelona (7-1-1) on Sunday. Athletic Bilbao are priced at +425 while Barcelona are priced -167. The over/under is 2.5. The goalkeepers protecting the net are Marc-Andre ter Stegen Barcelona and Unai Simon Athletic Bilbao.
Doc's Sports Service
KT Wiz vs Kiwoom Heroes Prediction, 10/22/2022 KBO Pick, Tips and Odds
Gocheok Sky Dome is the venue where Sung Mun Song and the Kiwoom Heroes (79-62, 4th in KBO) will play the KT Wiz (78-60, 3rd in KBO) on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The Wiz have hit 186 two-baggers as a squad and have knocked 114 balls out of the park. KT has a slugging rate of .375 and have struck out 1,149 times, while getting the free base on 508 occasions. As a unit, the KT Wiz are earning 4.4 runs/g, which has them sitting at 7th in the league. They have accrued 571 runs batted in in addition to 1,209 base knocks on the season, and their average at the plate comes in at .255. They have racked up 613 runs while having a team OBP of .331.
Verstappen leads tributes to Red Bull founder Mateschitz
Formula One world champion Max Verstappen led the tributes on Sunday to Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz, who turned the energy drink into a worldwide success and pumped money into a title-winning F1 team and several football clubs. - Success in football and F1 - Apart from its substantial investment in the F1 team, Red Bull bought the football club of the Austrian city of Salzburg in 2005, then in 2009 acquired Leipzig when the German team were languishing in the fifth division.
Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today
Tottenham aim to bounce back at home to Newcastle following an emphatic beating at Manchester United midweek. Spurs have a vital Champions League match against Sporting next week, but Antonio Conte will be determined to get back on track in the Premier League here. Eddie Howe’s side arrive in fine form, particularly through Miguel Almiron, who struck the winner against Everton to further boost their hopes of qualifying for Europe next season.The Magpies have also announced a mid-season trip to Saudi Arabia when the league breaks for the World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know.What time is Tottenham...
Doc's Sports Service
NBA Picks - Raptors vs Nets Prediction, 10/21/2022 Best Bets, Odds & Betting Tips | Docs Sports
Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors NBA picks and predictions 10/21/22. The Toronto Raptors travel to Brooklyn, NY to face the Brooklyn Nets at 7:40PM EST at Barclays Center. Doc's Sports provides NBA picks, predictions, tips and NBA odds on this matchup of Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets. ABOUT THE SERIES.
