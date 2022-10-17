Read full article on original website
Doc's Sports Service
Villarreal vs Almeria Prediction, 10/23/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Estadio de la Cerámica in Villarreal, Spain. Odds/Point Spread: Villarreal (+232) Almeria (+125) The Rojiblancos (2-1-6) are hitting the road to Estadio de la Cerámica on Sunday where they will compete against the Submarino Amarillos (4-3-2). Almeria are priced at +125 while Villarreal are priced +232. The total is set at 2.75. The goalies who are expected to start are Geronimo Rulli Villarreal and Fernando Almeria.
Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction, 10/23/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Barcelona (-167) Athletic Bilbao (+425) Camp Nou is the site where Athletic Bilbao (5-3-2) will compete against Barcelona (7-1-1) on Sunday. Athletic Bilbao are priced at +425 while Barcelona are priced -167. The over/under is 2.5. The goalkeepers protecting the net are Marc-Andre ter Stegen Barcelona and Unai Simon Athletic Bilbao.
Aston Villa vs Brentford Prediction, 10/23/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Aston Villa (+100) Brentford (+260) Aston Villa (2-3-5) will try to defeat Brentford (3-5-3) at Villa Park on Sunday. Aston Villa open at +100 and Brentford are at +260. The total comes in at 2.75. The starting goaltenders are Emiliano Martinez for Aston Villa and David Raya for Brentford.
Leeds United vs Fulham Prediction, 10/23/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Leeds United (+100) Fulham (+275) Leeds United (2-3-4) are welcoming Fulham (3-3-4) at Elland Road on Sunday. Leeds United open at +100 while Fulham are at +275. The total has been set at 2.5. The starting goalkeepers are Illan Meslier for Leeds United and Bernd Leno for Fulham.
Cremonese vs Sampdoria Prediction, 10/23/2022 Serie A Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Cremonese (+138) Sampdoria (+188) Cremonese (0-4-6) will play Sampdoria (0-3-6) at Stadio Giovanni Zin on Sunday. The Gray and Reds are priced at +138 and Sampdoria are priced at +188. The over/under is 2.5. The starting goaltenders are Andrei Radu for Cremonese and Emil Audero for Sampdoria. The...
Juventus vs Empoli Prediction, 10/21/2022 Serie A Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Juventus (-218) Empoli (+680) Juventus (4-4-2) will go up against Empoli (2-5-3) at Allianz Stadium on Friday. The Zebras are priced at -218 and the Blues are at +680. The total comes in at 2.75. The goalkeepers protecting the net are Wojciech Szczesny for Juventus and Guglielmo Vicario for Empoli.
Sassuolo vs Hellas Verona Prediction, 10/23/2022 Serie A Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Sassuolo (+103) Hellas Verona (+280) The Yellow and Blues (1-2-7) are hitting the road to Mapei Stadium on Sunday where they will take on the Black and Greens (3-3-4). Hellas Verona are at at +280 and Sassuolo are at +103. The total comes in at 2.5. The men protecting the net are Andrea Consigli for Sassuolo and Lorenzo Montipo for Hellas Verona.
Manchester City vs Brighton Prediction, 10/22/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Manchester City (-495) Brighton (+1100) Manchester City (7-2-1) will try to beat Brighton (4-3-3) at Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Manchester City are priced at -495 while Brighton are at +1100. The total comes in at 2.75. The expected starting goalies are Ederson for Manchester City and Robert Sanchez for Brighton.
CF Montreal vs New York City FC Prediction, 10/23/2022 MLS Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Montreal (+102) New York City (+280) Saputo Stadium is the site where NYCFC (16-7-11) will go up against CF Montreal (20-5-9) on Sunday. NYCFC is priced at +280 and CFM is at +102. The over/under comes in at 2.75. The expected starting goalkeepers are James Pantemis for CF Montreal and Sean Johnson for New York City FC.
