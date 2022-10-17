ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FC Augsburg vs RB Leipzig Prediction, 10/22/2022 Bundesliga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: FC Augsburg (-175) RB Leipzig (+435) WWK Arena is the site where RB Leipzig (4-3-3) will try to defeat FC Augsburg (4-1-5) on Saturday. FC Augsburg are priced at -175 while RB Leipzig are at +435. The total is set at 2.75. The goaltenders protecting the net will be Rafal Gikiewicz for FC Augsburg and Janis Blaswich for RB Leipzig.
Osasuna vs Espanyol Prediction, 10/20/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Osasuna (+105) Espanyol (+250) Estadio El Sadar is the location where Espanyol (2-3-4) will take on Osasuna (4-1-3) on Thursday. Espanyol are priced at +250 and Osasuna are priced +105. The over/under comes in at 2.75. The starting goalkeepers will be Sergio Herrera Osasuna and Alvaro Fernandez Espanyol.
Jonathan David has scored goals galore for Lille and Canada and aged just 22 looks capable of becoming one of his generation's most prominent strikers... an impressive showing at the World Cup could earn him a Premier League move

Jonathan David has been linked with a move to the Premier League for some time, and at this year's World Cup he has the opportunity to show everybody what he is capable of. Canada are competing at their first World Cup for 36 years and in terms of attacking prowess it seems likely that they will be heavily reliant on Lille forward David.
'For me, it's Karim': Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane insists Benzema is 'the greatest striker in the HISTORY of French football' - ahead of Jean-Pierre Papin and Michel Platini - following his 2022 Ballon d'Or triumph

Zinedine Zidane has labelled Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema as the 'greatest striker in the history of French football'. The Real Madrid hitman, 34, claimed the illustrious 2022 Ballon d'Or award on Monday ahead of runner-up Sadio Mane and third-place finisher Kevin De Bruyne. Benzema netted 44 goals for the...
David starring for Lille and peaking in time for Canada

PARIS (AP) — Canada striker Jonathan David is peaking at the right time for the World Cup as the co-leading scorer in the French league going into Lille’s match against Monaco on Sunday. David’s nine goals put him level with Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar. He’s on a hot...
Liverpool join Chelsea in the race to sign AC Milan star

Liverpool have joined Chelsea in the race to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao. Leao has emerged as one of the brightest talents in European football in the last few seasons. His versatility makes him a really useful option for AC Milan – the Portuguese forward is capable of playing out wide as well as through the middle.
Ronaldo axed from United squad after reportedly refusing to come on as sub

Manchester United won't feature Cristiano Ronaldo in their next game, the club announced a day after the disgruntled Portuguese star left the bench early during a Premier League match. "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," read a...
Villarreal beats Osasuna 2-0 to end winless streak in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Villarreal defeated Osasuna 2-0 with a pair of goals by Arnaut Danjuma to end a four-match winless streak in the Spanish league on Monday. Danjuma scored with a neat backheel flick in the first half and from a penalty kick in the second to give the hosts their first league victory since early September.
Real Madrid win battle with offside trap to seal comfortable victory over Elche

Karim Benzema was crowned with the Ballon d’Or on Monday and two days later, he showed why against Elche. There was a frantic start to the match and Benzema was on the scoresheet early, only to see it wiped away by a narrow offside. Fede Valverde continued his exquisite form with an intentional slice into the corner from just outside the box to give them the lead. Twice more Real Madrid would be denied by narrow offsides but it was not to matter, such was the incisive play on display.
Karim Benzema scores as Real Madrid beat Elche to go six points clear at the top of La Liga

Real Madrid moved six points clear at the top of La Liga after beating bottom club Elche 3-0.Real’s ninth league win of the season, following on from Sunday’s El Clasico victory, was never in doubt after Federico Valverde netted an 11th-minute opener at Estadio Martinez Valero.Elche had their moments, but a gulf in class told during the latter stages as Karim Benzema celebrated winning the Ballon d’Or with his team’s second goal.And Marco Asensio added a third in the dying minutes as Real comfortably preserved their unbeaten league record.Real Sociedad moved third in the table above Atletico Madrid as they...
Sofyan Amrabat Back But Luka Jovic, Riccardo Sottil & Pierluigi Gollini All Doubts For Fiorentina In Serie A Clash With Inter, Italian Media Report

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat will be back in the team for La Viola’s Serie A clash with Inter on Saturday after serving a one-match suspension. This according to today’s print edition of Florence-based newspaper La Nazione, who report that the Moroccan will certainly be in the squad, whilst striker Luca Jovic, winger Riccardo Sottil, and goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini are all doubts through injury.
Cristiano Ronaldo left out of Manchester United squad for match at Chelsea

Erik Ten Hag has led a decision to stand down Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United duty this weekend, the PA news agency understands.Red Devils boss Ten Hag is understood to have made the call to omit Ronaldo from the squad for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Chelsea.Ronaldo left the Old Trafford bench before full-time in Wednesday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham.The 37-year-old cut a frustrated figure trudging down the tunnel in the 89th minute, having remained an unused substitute for the win over Spurs.“Cristiano will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s game against Chelsea,”...
Young striker making waves at Barcelona in contract year

Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy is renowned around the world for producing some of the finest talents in football. However if there is one position which they seem to struggle to produce it is up front. However hopes are rising that they may have a starlet on their hands...

