Doc's Sports Service
FC Augsburg vs RB Leipzig Prediction, 10/22/2022 Bundesliga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: FC Augsburg (-175) RB Leipzig (+435) WWK Arena is the site where RB Leipzig (4-3-3) will try to defeat FC Augsburg (4-1-5) on Saturday. FC Augsburg are priced at -175 while RB Leipzig are at +435. The total is set at 2.75. The goaltenders protecting the net will be Rafal Gikiewicz for FC Augsburg and Janis Blaswich for RB Leipzig.
Doc's Sports Service
Osasuna vs Espanyol Prediction, 10/20/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Osasuna (+105) Espanyol (+250) Estadio El Sadar is the location where Espanyol (2-3-4) will take on Osasuna (4-1-3) on Thursday. Espanyol are priced at +250 and Osasuna are priced +105. The over/under comes in at 2.75. The starting goalkeepers will be Sergio Herrera Osasuna and Alvaro Fernandez Espanyol.
Sporting News
Belgium World Cup squad 2022: All projected 26 players on Belgian national football team roster for Qatar
The "golden generation" of Belgium gets what appears to be its last chance to put on a World Cup show as Roberto Martinez leads the Red Devils into the 2022 tournament in Qatar. Kevin de Bruyne and his international cohorts shouldered high expectations as young stars, leading Belgium into a...
Ballon d'Or ceremony: Alexia Putellas makes history, Real Madrid men's players take offense and boos for Mbappé?
FC Barcelona and Spain star Alexia Putellas retained the Ballon d'Or Féminin on Monday, the award presented to the best women's player of the last year, becoming the first woman in history to win back-to-back Ballon d'Ors.
Fans spot Barcelona star Gavi giving Karim Benzema ‘evil stare’ after Real Madrid rival is named Ballon d’Or winner
BARCELONA star Gavi gave Karim Benzema an evil stare as the Real Madrid striker collected his Ballon d'Or trophy. The Frenchman was named as the award winner after helping Real to LaLiga and Champions League success last season. And while the audience congratulated the Frenchman on his achievement, Gavi was...
Jonathan David has scored goals galore for Lille and Canada and aged just 22 looks capable of becoming one of his generation's most prominent strikers... an impressive showing at the World Cup could earn him a Premier League move
Jonathan David has been linked with a move to the Premier League for some time, and at this year's World Cup he has the opportunity to show everybody what he is capable of. Canada are competing at their first World Cup for 36 years and in terms of attacking prowess it seems likely that they will be heavily reliant on Lille forward David.
ng-sportingnews.com
Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for Premier League match
Manchester United continue a difficult run of three Premier League fixtures in six days when they host Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday. Last time out, the Red Devils drew a match for the first time under Erik ten Hag, as Newcastle United frustrated them to a goalless stalemate at Old Trafford.
Magdalena Eriksson Says Chelsea Are Ready To Fight vs Paris Saint-Germain
Chelsea Women open their UEFA Champions League campaign away at PSG tonight.
Soccer-Juve must be careful against 'fast and technical' Empoli - Allegri
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri said the team is in a positive mood after beating local rivals Torino in the last game but warned his players to be careful against a "fast and technical" Empoli side in Friday's Serie A match.
'For me, it's Karim': Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane insists Benzema is 'the greatest striker in the HISTORY of French football' - ahead of Jean-Pierre Papin and Michel Platini - following his 2022 Ballon d'Or triumph
Zinedine Zidane has labelled Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema as the 'greatest striker in the history of French football'. The Real Madrid hitman, 34, claimed the illustrious 2022 Ballon d'Or award on Monday ahead of runner-up Sadio Mane and third-place finisher Kevin De Bruyne. Benzema netted 44 goals for the...
David starring for Lille and peaking in time for Canada
PARIS (AP) — Canada striker Jonathan David is peaking at the right time for the World Cup as the co-leading scorer in the French league going into Lille’s match against Monaco on Sunday. David’s nine goals put him level with Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar. He’s on a hot...
Yardbarker
Liverpool join Chelsea in the race to sign AC Milan star
Liverpool have joined Chelsea in the race to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao. Leao has emerged as one of the brightest talents in European football in the last few seasons. His versatility makes him a really useful option for AC Milan – the Portuguese forward is capable of playing out wide as well as through the middle.
Arsenal Thrash Lyon In Women's Champions League On Opening Night As Barca Hit Benfica For Nine
Beth Mead, 48 hours after coming second in the women's Ballon d'Or, scored twice for Arsenal in France.
theScore
Ronaldo axed from United squad after reportedly refusing to come on as sub
Manchester United won't feature Cristiano Ronaldo in their next game, the club announced a day after the disgruntled Portuguese star left the bench early during a Premier League match. "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," read a...
FOX Sports
Villarreal beats Osasuna 2-0 to end winless streak in Spain
MADRID (AP) — Villarreal defeated Osasuna 2-0 with a pair of goals by Arnaut Danjuma to end a four-match winless streak in the Spanish league on Monday. Danjuma scored with a neat backheel flick in the first half and from a penalty kick in the second to give the hosts their first league victory since early September.
Yardbarker
Real Madrid win battle with offside trap to seal comfortable victory over Elche
Karim Benzema was crowned with the Ballon d’Or on Monday and two days later, he showed why against Elche. There was a frantic start to the match and Benzema was on the scoresheet early, only to see it wiped away by a narrow offside. Fede Valverde continued his exquisite form with an intentional slice into the corner from just outside the box to give them the lead. Twice more Real Madrid would be denied by narrow offsides but it was not to matter, such was the incisive play on display.
Karim Benzema scores as Real Madrid beat Elche to go six points clear at the top of La Liga
Real Madrid moved six points clear at the top of La Liga after beating bottom club Elche 3-0.Real’s ninth league win of the season, following on from Sunday’s El Clasico victory, was never in doubt after Federico Valverde netted an 11th-minute opener at Estadio Martinez Valero.Elche had their moments, but a gulf in class told during the latter stages as Karim Benzema celebrated winning the Ballon d’Or with his team’s second goal.And Marco Asensio added a third in the dying minutes as Real comfortably preserved their unbeaten league record.Real Sociedad moved third in the table above Atletico Madrid as they...
Yardbarker
Sofyan Amrabat Back But Luka Jovic, Riccardo Sottil & Pierluigi Gollini All Doubts For Fiorentina In Serie A Clash With Inter, Italian Media Report
Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat will be back in the team for La Viola’s Serie A clash with Inter on Saturday after serving a one-match suspension. This according to today’s print edition of Florence-based newspaper La Nazione, who report that the Moroccan will certainly be in the squad, whilst striker Luca Jovic, winger Riccardo Sottil, and goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini are all doubts through injury.
Cristiano Ronaldo left out of Manchester United squad for match at Chelsea
Erik Ten Hag has led a decision to stand down Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United duty this weekend, the PA news agency understands.Red Devils boss Ten Hag is understood to have made the call to omit Ronaldo from the squad for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Chelsea.Ronaldo left the Old Trafford bench before full-time in Wednesday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham.The 37-year-old cut a frustrated figure trudging down the tunnel in the 89th minute, having remained an unused substitute for the win over Spurs.“Cristiano will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s game against Chelsea,”...
Yardbarker
Young striker making waves at Barcelona in contract year
Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy is renowned around the world for producing some of the finest talents in football. However if there is one position which they seem to struggle to produce it is up front. However hopes are rising that they may have a starlet on their hands...
