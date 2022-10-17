Karim Benzema was crowned with the Ballon d’Or on Monday and two days later, he showed why against Elche. There was a frantic start to the match and Benzema was on the scoresheet early, only to see it wiped away by a narrow offside. Fede Valverde continued his exquisite form with an intentional slice into the corner from just outside the box to give them the lead. Twice more Real Madrid would be denied by narrow offsides but it was not to matter, such was the incisive play on display.

