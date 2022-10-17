Two powers in the 2022 Europa League will face off on Thursday as Arsenal hosts PSV Eindhoven on Paramount+. The English side continues to roll this season, dominating in Premier League play and winning all three matches so far in the Europa League. The competition is more fierce this time around, however, as they host a tough Eredivisie team that has won four of the last five domestic matches and is looking for a third straight win in Europa League. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can get free for one month with the promo code UEFA22.

6 HOURS AGO