Related
CBS Sports

Arsenal vs. PSV Eindhoven odds, picks, how to watch, stream: Oct. 20, 2022 UEFA Europa League predictions

Two powers in the 2022 Europa League will face off on Thursday as Arsenal hosts PSV Eindhoven on Paramount+. The English side continues to roll this season, dominating in Premier League play and winning all three matches so far in the Europa League. The competition is more fierce this time around, however, as they host a tough Eredivisie team that has won four of the last five domestic matches and is looking for a third straight win in Europa League. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can get free for one month with the promo code UEFA22.
CBS Sports

2022 FIFA World Cup: France's projected starting lineup; Paul Pogba starts if fit, Karim Benzema leads up top

Reigning World Cup champions France get their title defense underway in just over one month when they face Australia in Group D at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah. Didier Deschamps has just over four weeks left to concoct the ideal starting XI that he will send Les Bleus into the tournament with as they seek to avoid the curse of the titleholders which has seen the likes of Germany and Spain fall victims in recent editions and exit in the group stage. N'Golo Kante and Mike Maignan have already been ruled out of the Qatar event so some players and positions will start to pick themselves.
BBC

Tuesday's gossip: Pochettino, Trossard, Kante, Felix, Ronaldo, Osimhen, Leao, Neymar, Frank

Aston Villa are interested in former Tottenham and Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino as a possible replacement for Steven Gerrard. (Telegraph - subscription required) Chelsea manager Graham Potter is keen on reuniting with Brighton forward Leandro Trossard, 27, at Stamford Bridge, while the Seagulls' former sporting director Dan Ashworth also...
Daily Mail

'For me, it's Karim': Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane insists Benzema is 'the greatest striker in the HISTORY of French football' - ahead of Jean-Pierre Papin and Michel Platini - following his 2022 Ballon d'Or triumph

Zinedine Zidane has labelled Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema as the 'greatest striker in the history of French football'. The Real Madrid hitman, 34, claimed the illustrious 2022 Ballon d'Or award on Monday ahead of runner-up Sadio Mane and third-place finisher Kevin De Bruyne. Benzema netted 44 goals for the...
The Associated Press

Ronaldo walkout shades Man U win and upcoming Chelsea clash

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to start for Manchester United against Chelsea on Saturday and he is still dominating the buildup. The unused substitute left the Old Trafford stands and headed to the changing rooms before the end of the English Premier League win against Tottenham on Wednesday and United manager Erik ten Hag said he would “deal with” Ronaldo.
The Independent

Karim Benzema scores as Real Madrid beat Elche to go six points clear at the top of La Liga

Real Madrid moved six points clear at the top of La Liga after beating bottom club Elche 3-0.Real’s ninth league win of the season, following on from Sunday’s El Clasico victory, was never in doubt after Federico Valverde netted an 11th-minute opener at Estadio Martinez Valero.Elche had their moments, but a gulf in class told during the latter stages as Karim Benzema celebrated winning the Ballon d’Or with his team’s second goal.And Marco Asensio added a third in the dying minutes as Real comfortably preserved their unbeaten league record.Real Sociedad moved third in the table above Atletico Madrid as they...
Yardbarker

Sofyan Amrabat Back But Luka Jovic, Riccardo Sottil & Pierluigi Gollini All Doubts For Fiorentina In Serie A Clash With Inter, Italian Media Report

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat will be back in the team for La Viola’s Serie A clash with Inter on Saturday after serving a one-match suspension. This according to today’s print edition of Florence-based newspaper La Nazione, who report that the Moroccan will certainly be in the squad, whilst striker Luca Jovic, winger Riccardo Sottil, and goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini are all doubts through injury.
Yardbarker

Opinion: Gonzalo Higuain’s Top five moments at Juventus

Following Inter Miami’s defeat against New York City FC, a heartbroken Gonzalo Higuain reached the end of his playing days as his team was eliminated from the MLS playoffs. During his storied career, the Argentine made a name for himself at River Plate, before finding stardom at Real Madrid.

